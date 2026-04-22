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April 22, 2026 9:55 AM 47 min read

Bank OZK Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bnjh9nks/

Summary

Bank OZK reported strong growth in its Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB) division, with nearly two dozen new relationships and upsizing of legacy relationships, despite competitive pressures.

The company maintained a robust net interest margin of 4.20%, focusing on maximizing yield and minimizing costs across its balance sheet.

Bank OZK highlighted its diversified and scalable CIB model, which includes 42 industry niches and is expected to continue expanding its portfolio and fee income capabilities.

The management expressed optimism about 2027, expecting easing of headwinds from Real Estate Specialties Group (RESG) repayments and further growth acceleration in other business lines.

The company maintained a cautious but positive outlook on credit quality, citing a resilient economy and stable performance in consumer and commercial lending portfolios.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jay Staley (Managing Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development)

Tanya (Operator)

Certainly, as a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile our Q and A roster. And one moment for our first question, which will come from Manon Gosalia of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Manon Gosalia (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. The first one is just around the cib. Strong growth again this quarter, I guess. Appreciate that you guys are growing in attractive markets, you're building teams. But at the same time, we continue to hear across the board that competition is growing. I guess the question is how do you assess risk in that business? And I guess what, if anything, would cause you to pull back there?

Jake Munn (President, Corporate and Institutional Banking)

Manon Gosalia (Equity Analyst)

And are you seeing any spread compression in certain businesses that is causing a pivot into others?

Jake Munn (President, Corporate and Institutional Banking)

Manon Gosalia (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And then just in terms of helping us model out nim, we saw some material securities growth, Q on Q, any color you can provide there on what you're putting on. And I guess how should we be modeling yields in that portfolio beyond the 460 to 470 that you've guided to for next quarter.

Tim Hicks (Chief Financial Officer)

Manon Gosalia (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question will be coming from the line of Stephen Skelton of Piper Sandler. Your line is open.

Stephen Skelton (Equity Analyst)

George Gleason (Chairman and CEO)

Stephen Skelton (Equity Analyst)

George Gleason (Chairman and CEO)

Jake Munn (President, Corporate and Institutional Banking)

OPERATOR

That's extremely helpful. Color and positioning it like Resg was built is something I wasn't fully aware of. So thank you for going into that detail. I appreciate you. Thank you. And our next question will be coming from the line of Brian Martin of Marine Capital. Your line is open. Brian.

Cindy Wolf (Chief Operating Officer)

Jake Munn (President, Corporate and Institutional Banking)

George Gleason (Chairman and CEO)

Brian Martin (Equity Analyst)

George Gleason (Chairman and CEO)

Brandon Hamblin (President)

Brian Martin (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, guys. I appreciate it.

OPERATOR

And our next question will be coming from the line of Michael Rose of Raymond James. Your line is open, Michael.

Michael Rose (Equity Analyst)

George Gleason (Chairman and CEO)

Jake Munn (President, Corporate and Institutional Banking)

Michael Rose (Equity Analyst)

George Gleason (Chairman and CEO)

Jake Munn (President, Corporate and Institutional Banking)

And a reminder too that headcount in CIB includes, you know, services that are enterprise wide. So the syndications desk, interest rate hedging, et cetera. You know, we're adding people that don't just benefit the growth of CIB but are going to benefit the growth of the institution as a whole in our non interest income in future periods.

Michael Rose (Equity Analyst)

Yeah. All right, I appreciate you taking my question.

OPERATOR

I'll step back and our next question will be coming from the line of Matt Olney Stevens. Your line is open.

Matt Olney Stevens (Equity Analyst)

George Gleason (Chairman and CEO)

Brandon Hamblin (President)

Great summary, George.

George Gleason (Chairman and CEO)

Matt Olney Stevens (Equity Analyst)

George Gleason (Chairman and CEO)

Matt Olney Stevens (Equity Analyst)

It's premature to try to project what the outcome will be on that, but I would be surprised if over the course of the year we didn't move some of those assets. Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question will be coming from the line of Catherine Mehler of kbw. Your line is open, Katherine, thanks.

Catherine Mehler (Equity Analyst)

George Gleason (Chairman and CEO)

Brandon Hamblin (President)

Absolutely. Kathryn, good to hear from you.

George Gleason (Chairman and CEO)

Catherine Mehler (Equity Analyst)

George Gleason (Chairman and CEO)

Brandon Hamblin (President)

No, you covered it well.

George Gleason (Chairman and CEO)

George, great.

OPERATOR

Thank you for providing commentary on that credit. Really helpful.

Janet Lee (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. And our next question will be coming from the line of Janet Lee of TD Cohen. Your line is open. Janet, good morning. Good morning.

George Gleason (Chairman and CEO)

Janet Lee (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

George Gleason (Chairman and CEO)

And I would now like to turn the conference back to George Gleason for closing remarks.

OPERATOR

All right, guys, I think we're out of questions, so thank you so much for your time and attention today. We appreciate it. We've used all of our time, so have a great day. We look forward to talking with you in about 90 days. Thanks so much.

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