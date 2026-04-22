Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
April 22, 2026 9:50 AM 37 min read

Agree Realty Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/935659141

Summary

Agree Realty reported its largest quarterly acquisition volume since 2022, investing $403 million in acquisitions and $425 million across three external growth platforms.

The company raised approximately $660 million through forward equity and holds $2.3 billion in total liquidity, with a pro forma net debt to recurring EBITDA of 3.2 times.

The company reiterated its full-year 2026 AFFO per share guidance of $4.54 to $4.58, implying a 5.4% year-over-year growth.

Operational highlights include a sale-leaseback with Hobby Lobby and acquisitions including Home Depot, Wawa, Sherwin Williams, Aldi, and Walmart properties.

Management emphasized the robustness of its external growth pipeline and the strategic focus on high-quality retail portfolio improvements.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Reuben Treitman (Senior Director of Corporate Finance)

Joey

Peter

Joey

Thank you Peter Operator at this time let's open it up for questions.

OPERATOR

Joey

Janet Gallen (Equity Analyst)

And maybe just following up on the kind of macro uncertainty rates moving around, does this cause any kind of delay in, you know, your partner's decision making or wanting to kind of pause on any type of big plans?

Joey

No, this is totally unilateral on our side here. We have pipelines that are extensive across all three platforms. Just didn't think it was appropriate to raise investment guidance at this time in the midst of a war with J.D. Vance sitting on the Runway. Thank you. Thanks, Anna.

OPERATOR

We'll go next to Michael Goldsmith at UBS Financial.

Michael Goldsmith (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thanks all for taking my questions. You now have a record 1.4 billion of forward equity outstanding. Can you walk us through a bit about the timing of physical settlement relative to acquisition funding and how you're thinking about using the forwards versus term loans or other sources? Thanks.

Peter

Michael Goldsmith (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for that, Peter. And then Joey, you talked on the prepared remarks about Hobby Lobby and how you've been partnering with them. Can you just talk a little bit more about what makes this particular tenant attract and just how you view the outlook for the Craft space going forward?

Joey

Michael Goldsmith (Equity Analyst)

Thank you very much. Good luck in the second quarter.

Joey

Appreciate it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

We'll take our next question from Smedes Rose at Citi.

Smedes Rose (Equity Analyst)

Joey

Smedes Rose (Equity Analyst)

Joey

Smedes Rose (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, appreciate it.

Joey

Thanks Mead.

OPERATOR

We'll go next to John Kielachowski at Wells Fargo.

John Kielachowski (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thank you, Joey. That was very helpful on the 711 breakdown. I guess if you wouldn't mind maybe just talking about the rest of the portfolio. What's in got from a credit loss perspective and if there's anything else in there that you're looking at that maybe is forecasted that you know you have some expected closures or if all of that is just precautionary no, no, no.

Joey

Peter

John Kielachowski (Equity Analyst)

Joey

John Kielachowski (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you.

Joey

Thanks John.

OPERATOR

We'll move next to Upal Rana at Keybank Capital Markets.

Upal Rana (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you for taking my question. On the competition and seller behavior side, you mentioned people not pulling back due to the macro volatility, but are you seeing any change in behavior due to the volatility in the 10 year? Just wondering if you're seeing any increased deal flow the past month or so that could be positively impact 2Q investment volumes.

Joey

Upal Rana (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great, that was helpful. And then acquisitions of investment graded tenants has come down again this quarter. Just curious, outside of IG credit ratings, is there something else in the lease economics that we should that you're acquiring that is a sign of higher quality that we should be considering?

Joey

Upal Rana (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you for that. Thank you.

OPERATOR

We'll take our next question from Rich Hightower at Barclays.

Rich Hightower (Equity Analyst)

Joey

Rich Hightower (Equity Analyst)

Joey

Rich Hightower (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Linda Tsai at Jefferies. Hi. Two questions. In your investor deck you highlight avoiding private equity ownership. Do you have a sense of what percentage of your tenants are owned by private equity and how it's trend over time in your portfolio?

Linda Tsai (Equity Analyst)

So Linda, we added some new disclosure

Peter

Linda Tsai (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. And then just one for Joey. You always have a clear eye view on the state of retail. I guess you said the consumer is trading down and that's been happening for quite some time. But are you seeing sectors where the consumer really is pulling back completely and then any tenant sectors where you'd be more concerned, just broadly speaking, not necessarily in your portfolio.

Joey

OPERATOR

Thanks. Next we'll go to Eric Borden at BMO Capital Markets.

Eric Borden (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question, Joey. Just curious how cap rates are trending to start the year between investment grade and non investment grade tenants. Are you seeing any meaningful changes in the spread between the two? Just given the macro uncertainty here, we

Joey

Eric Borden (Equity Analyst)

That's helpful. And then just on the forward equity, just given the increasing diluted impact in the TSM as your share price rises, would you consider it a more balanced approach to equity issuance between forward equity and traditional etm? Or do you believe it's more prudent to keep the forward equity book full given the current macro? Sorry, there's one that I'm going off.

Joey

Eric Borden (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for the time. Thank you.

OPERATOR

And we'll move next to Ronald Camden at Morgan Stanley.

Ronald Camden (Equity Analyst)

Joey

Ronald Camden (Equity Analyst)

Helpful. And then just a quick one on the so I'm looking at the recapture rates and same store rent growth on the supplement. Is that, is the 1.6, is some of that sort of volatility from quarter to quarter? Is that all the percentage rents or is there something else going on? There seems to be some seasonality to the same store rent growth. Thanks.

Peter

Ronald Camden (Equity Analyst)

Helpful. Thank you.

Joey

Thanks, Ron.

OPERATOR

And that concludes our Q and A session. I will now turn the conference back over to Joey Agri for closing remarks.

Joey Agri

Well, thank you all for joining us this morning and we look forward to seeing everyone at the upcoming conferences and appreciate your time. Thanks again.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved