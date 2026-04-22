Transcript: Wesbanco Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=2tR3k5XV
Summary
Wesbanco reported a 38% increase in diluted earnings per share to $0.91 and a 44% increase in pre-tax pre-provision earnings to $114 billion compared to the previous year.
The company achieved a net income of $87 million for common shareholders, excluding merger and restructuring charges, and maintained a solid capital position with a CET1 ratio of 10.7%.
Strategically, Wesbanco exceeded its financial targets for the Premier acquisition, continued its Southeastern expansion with a new team in South Florida, and opened new financial centers in high-growth markets.
Loan growth was recorded at 3.6% year over year, supported by a strong commercial pipeline, despite a $1 billion headwind from commercial real estate project payoffs over the past nine months.
The company anticipates mid-single-digit loan growth for 2026, supported by its expansion in South Florida and the increased commercial pipeline.
Management highlighted successful cost management with a slightly reduced operating expense from the previous quarter and strategic investments in digital capabilities and branch optimization.
Wesbanco plans to further expand its presence in Florida and other markets, with an emphasis on relationship-driven growth and adding local product capabilities.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
John Ioannone (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations)
Jeff Jackson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Weiss (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Manuel Navis
Hi, I appreciate having us on for the commentary.
Jeff Jackson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Weiss (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Manuel Navis
I appreciate that commentary. If there is a rate cut, If there is rate cuts, what would that impact this progression if at all?
Dan Weiss (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Manuel Navis
Thank you for the commentary.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Jake Sivillo with DA Davidson. Please go ahead.
Jake Sivillo
Dan Weiss (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
It's also worth recognizing that those NPA NPAs or non accrual loans are included in the CNC total. So that 24 basis point reduction in C&I that includes these as well. So you know, continue to see positive momentum on the credit front.
Jake Sivillo
Okay, I appreciate that. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from Carl Shepard with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Carl Shepard
Hey, good morning guys. Hey, good morning Carl. Congrats on getting the Florida team in place.
Jeff Jackson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
Carl Shepard
I guess I wanted, I wanted to start there.
Jeff Jackson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Carl Shepard
Okay, that's helpful.
Jeff Jackson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Carl Shepard
Okay, great. Thank you all.
OPERATOR
Question comes from Russell Guenther with Stevens. Please go ahead.
Russell Guenther
Dan Weiss (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Russell Guenther
Okay. Helpful, Dan. Thank you guys for taking my questions. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Once again, if you have a question, Please press star then 1. Your next question comes from Daniel Tamayo, which with Raymond James, please go ahead.
Daniel Tamayo
Morning, Jeff, Dan, John, Danny. Yeah, maybe just a clarification, Dan, for you on the expense guidance. So I think you said approaching 150 million in the second quarter and then a couple percent growth. Just so we're clear on that,
Dan Weiss (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Daniel Tamayo
Okay. And I'm sorry if you guys talked about this, but are there any non competes that we need to be aware of for the new hires?
Dan Weiss (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yes, it's kind of. They all have standard non-solicitation, non-solicitation agreements that we work through. That's pretty standard in our industry and we're 100% behind working through that and making sure they comply with all those different non-solicitations. There is no. As far as the more non-competes.
Daniel Tamayo
Got it. Is there a timeframe that we can think about that maybe starts to ramp after a certain period.
Jeff Jackson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Daniel Tamayo
Dan Weiss (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, no, there were not incremental reserves taken on them, as I said, as Jeff said. Rather, they were, you know, generally well secured, well collateralized and, you know, certainly evaluated, discussed, but nothing additional.
Daniel Tamayo
Thanks for taking my questions, guys. Appreciate it.
Jeff Jackson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, no, thanks, Danny. And you know, one other thing I'll mention is we have started hiring another team in Nashville and they have just started as well. So there'll be more to come on that in future calls.
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from Hannah Wynn with kbw. Please go ahead.
Hannah Wynn
Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Hannah Wynn stepping in for Kathryn Mueller. I just had a quick question on deposits.
Jeff Jackson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Weiss (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
No, I think you nailed it. I think one of the keys too is just you're getting those branches in that southeast Florida market up and running so we can take deposits.
Hannah Wynn
Sounds good. Thanks for taking my question. Thanks Anna.
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Jeff Jackson for any closing remarks.
Jeff Jackson (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.
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