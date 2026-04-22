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April 22, 2026 9:46 AM 36 min read

Transcript: Bridgewater Bancshares Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=DP9KwhU9

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares reported a strong start to 2026, with a net interest margin expansion to 2.99%, nearly reaching their year-end target of 3%.

The company executed strategic sales of securities, resulting in a net gain and improved balance sheet efficiency, contributing to a $7.3 million increase in pre-tax net income for the quarter.

Loan portfolio grew by 5.5% annualized, with a focus on affordable housing, while core deposits increased by 3.2% annualized, demonstrating continued market share gains.

Asset quality remained strong with declines in net charge-offs and non-performing assets, and capital ratios improved, with CET1 increasing by 36 basis points to 9.53%.

The company opened a new branch in Lake Elmo, expanding their footprint in the Twin Cities, and announced an at-the-market offering for up to $50 million of common stock to enhance capital flexibility.

Management expressed confidence in continued net interest margin expansion and loan growth, despite competitive pressures, and emphasized ongoing strategic priorities, including leveraging AI and focusing on affordable housing.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Justin Horstman (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Joe Chabowski (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Nick Place (Chief Banking Officer)

Katie Morrell (Chief Credit Officer)

Joe Chabowski (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Jerry Bock (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Brendan Nozzle

Maybe just starting off here on capital, you know, you created what, 30 to 40 basis points of tangible capital this quarter with the security sale. Do you think that lessens the need for you to tap the market with the ATM in your view?

Joe Chabowski (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Nick Place (Chief Banking Officer)

Brendan Nozzle

I'm going to sneak one more in here just on this quarter's actions with the securities portfolio. Do you view that as additive to your prior outlook of the 3% NIM by the end of 26 or just kind of an acceleration of getting there? And I'm asking because if the NIM outlook is still around 3ish, but the earning asset base is a couple hundred million smaller, there's obviously NII considerations to that dynamic.

Joe Chabowski (President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Jeff Rillis from DA Davidson. Please go ahead.

Jeff Rillis

Thanks. Good morning. Just a question on the MA side, a lot of discussion of benefiting from disruption. I guess taking the other side of that is just a check in on your outward acquisitions. If talking about conversations and the interest, I see it's number two on your capital priorities of chasing down M and A. Any updates to mention there?

Jerry Bock (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Joe Chabowski (President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Nathan Race from Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Nathan Race

Hey guys, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Just going back to the last line of questioning around kind of the yield pickup on the fixed and adjustable rate loans that are returned over the next year. Joe, can you help us just with the yield pickup that we can expect on those two portfolios relative to what you laid out in terms of the runoff Yield on slide 21?

Joe Chabowski (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Nathan Race

Nick Place (Chief Banking Officer)

Nathan Race

Joe Chabowski (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Nathan Race

Understandable. Makes sense. I appreciate all the color. Thanks, guys.

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you have a question, please press Star one. The next question comes from Brandon Rood from Stevens. Please go ahead.

Brandon Rood

Morning. Thank you for all the color on the nim. I think he just touched on it. But the difference in the period end

Joe Chabowski (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Nick Place (Chief Banking Officer)

Yeah. Brandon? I think our low water mark on deposits is usually like early January, late January or mid to late January, I should say. And it typically rebuilds from there. So we feel good about where we ended the quarter.

Brandon Rood

Okay, perfect. Thank you. And just my last one, it seems like a bit of a slower start to the year for the multifamily portfolio. Is that more reflective of stronger growth

Nick Place (Chief Banking Officer)

Brandon Rood

Okay, perfect. Thank you for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Jerry Bach for closing remarks.

Jerry Bock (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks everyone for joining our call today. We're really excited about 2026 and the growth and profitability outlook that that is in front of us and continuing to take advantage of the M and A disruption in the Twin Cities. I also just want a big shout out to our team members, our veterans and our new hires. We have a phenomenal team here and appreciate everything they do. Everybody have a great day.

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