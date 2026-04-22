Taylor Morrison Home Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Taylor Morrison Home reported strong first quarter results with home closings revenue of $1.3 billion, driven by 2,268 homes delivered at an average price of $578,000 and an adjusted gross margin of 20.6%.
The company invested $503 million in land and development and $150 million in share repurchases, ending the quarter with $1.6 billion in liquidity.
Strategic initiatives included increasing the share of to-be-built orders to 38%, opening 125 new communities in 2026, and enhancing technology and AI applications to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Taylor Morrison Home plans to focus on core, well-located communities, with an emphasis on the Esplanade resort lifestyle brand, expecting it to be a key growth driver.
Management reaffirmed the full-year 2026 guidance, expecting approximately 11,000 home closings, and highlighted a gradual margin improvement in the second half of the year, contingent on market conditions.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
We will conduct a question and answer session and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce Mackenzie Aron, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you and good morning everyone.
Mackenzie Aron (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Huser (Chief Corporate Operations Officer)
Curtis
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Elizabeth Langan
Curtis
Elizabeth Langan
Okay, thank you. And kind of a follow up to that with the potential for the gradual margin increase throughout the year is that, can you maybe speak about, you know, incentives like how much that could play into it and you know, are you assuming that that 100 basis-point step down, is that something that should be consistent throughout the year or was that more a one time step down in one?
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Elizabeth Langan
All right, thank you very much.
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Mike Dell with RBC Capital Markets. Mike, your line is open. Please go ahead.
Chris Ahn
Hi, this is Chris Ahn from Mike. I was hoping you guys could touch on your expectations for start cadence in the coming months. And the delivery out. Look for the second half of this year in the 2Q guide implies a sequential step down and some increase in the back half as a result. I just want to get your thoughts on timing there. 3Q versus 4Q on deliveries.
Curtis
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
And the good news is, given what's happened to cycle times, Kurt, we can actually start homes, Chris, much later in the year than you've seen over the past. So you'll see much more of an even cadence than this, you know, huge spurt or you know, to. To get to the year end finish.
Chris Ahn
Curtis
Chris Ahn
Appreciate all the color.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Michael Riho with JP Morgan. Michael, your line is open. Please go ahead.
Michael Riho (Equity Analyst)
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Riho (Equity Analyst)
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Jonathan Bettenhausen with Truist Securities. Jonathan, your line is open. Please go ahead.
Jonathan Bettenhausen (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, thanks for taking the questions. So you made a comment in your prepared remarks about buyer preferences. Returning to, you know, kind of more historical norms, can you give us some more specifics on what exactly you mean by that? Is that more of a preference towards build to order or are you also referring to specific features of the home as well?
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Huser (Chief Corporate Operations Officer)
and also the share of the community. Right, Cheryl, as you think, about 82% of our buyers say that the community is as important as the house. And so I think it's, it's, it's beyond just the offering and hopefully that, that long term gravitation to the overall community as well.
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
And you're saying it's a fair point, Eric, because we're also seeing it in lot premiums being generally slightly up in most divisions flat overall. So I hope that helps.
Jonathan Bettenhausen (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, yeah, no, that's helpful. Color for sure. And then also it's a strong quarter for the financial services business on a year over year basis. What kind of went into that and should we expect that performance to continue through the balance of the year?
Curtis
Jonathan Bettenhausen (Equity Analyst)
Perfect. Thanks guys. Good luck.
Curtis
Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Rafe Jadrowsich with Bank of America. Rafe, your line is open. Please Go ahead.
Rafe Jadrowsich (Equity Analyst)
Eric Huser (Chief Corporate Operations Officer)
Curtis
Yeah. Rafe, generally speaking, when a site is under development, we capitalize the interest into inventory. And then when those houses close, they come through on the closing on the margin front relative to that home. When a site is done with its development, we then treat that interest expense as a period cost and it gets run through the P and L down in interest expense.
Rafe Jadrowsich (Equity Analyst)
That's really helpful. And then on the margin outlook side, I think you're assuming sort of stable construction costs. Have you seen any impact from inflation related to the geopolitical backdrop yet and what's the expectation there like? We've seen some price letters. Obviously diesel costs, they're up. Do you have contracts that lock you near term and what's the potential just overall impact?
Curtis
Rafe Jadrowsich (Equity Analyst)
Very helpful, thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of James McCandless with Citizens Bank. James, your line is now open. Please go ahead.
James McCandless (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning everyone. So, a couple questions and Cheryl, thank you for all the color around the design center events. I guess could you maybe give us some context of how many of those y' all ran last year and what type of conversion improvement you saw versus last year? Or was this a new initiative that you all did this year to try and see what kind of TB built demand was out there?
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Now we've been doing it design days for years. I would say we ramped it up pretty meaningfully. We've gotten better at it and we really have focused it. It's not exclusively around to be built, but by giving folks the time with design experts, you know, in a very relaxed evening environment, we've just found it to be a remarkable tool. So I don't want to say it's doubled, but it's close to that.
James McCandless (Equity Analyst)
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Huser (Chief Corporate Operations Officer)
James McCandless (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that sounds great. Appreciate it.
Eric Huser (Chief Corporate Operations Officer)
Thanks. Jay,
OPERATOR
your next question comes from Ken Zenner of Seaport Research. Ken, your line is open. Please go ahead.
Ken Zenner (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Good morning everybody. Could you looking at order seasonality, which historically peaks in one Q that kind of moderates. Can you talk to the expectations given that orders and starts, you know, are going to kind of be reflective of each other. It sounds like in your commentary. And is that like driven by new communities? Thank you very much.
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Ken Zenner (Equity Analyst)
So when you say absorption, are you referring to the pace kind of holding the same? Joe, thank you so much.
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I think pace generally holding the same and then obviously a ramp up in communities.
Ken Zenner (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Ken.
Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)
Your next question comes from Alan Ratner of Zelman and Associates. Alan, your line is open. Please go ahead.
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)
I appreciate that and I guess I'll leave it there since the market's open. So appreciate you squeezing me in. Thank you.
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, Alan.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Paul Brybolinski with Wolff Research. Paul, your line is open. Please go ahead.
Paul Brybolinski (Equity Analyst)
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Huser (Chief Corporate Operations Officer)
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Well, and our conversions are at record highs. So the folks to your point, Eric, that are showing up have intent to buy.
Paul Brybolinski (Equity Analyst)
And then you mentioned, you know, you know, AI employment concerns, is that still pretty much contained to IT sector? Are you seeing that, you know, broaden out across your consumer segmentation?
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. You mean as far as any resistance because of concerns around jobs?
Paul Brybolinski (Equity Analyst)
You know, it's not something that our sales team hear a lot about. Certainly there are some tech markets that may be a little bit. But I wouldn't say today that it's been a significant factor. When I look at the cancellations, even though they're low, and I tried to get any trends there, Paul, you know, there's some. There's been some job concern, but it's actually a very small piece of the total cans.
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
All right, I appreciate it. Thank you very much.
Paul Brybolinski (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Take care.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. We reached the end of the Q and A session. I will now turn back the call to Cheryl Palmer for closing remarks.
Cheryl Palmer (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Well, thank you very much for joining us to discuss our first quarter. We wish everyone a good few months and we'll look forward to speaking you at the end of Q2.
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