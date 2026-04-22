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April 22, 2026 9:38 AM 51 min read

Transcript: AT&amp;T Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, AT&T (NYSE:T) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=IWYJstMn

Summary

AT&T reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with revenues up 2.9% year-over-year, driven by gains in fiber and fixed wireless Internet customers.

The company added 584,000 total fiber and fixed wireless advanced Internet customer net additions, marking the sixth consecutive quarter with over half a million net adds.

AT&T aims to grow its fiber reach to over 60 million locations by the end of the decade and is focusing on investment-led strategies in fiber and 5G.

The acquisition of Lumen assets added 1.1 million fiber customers and over 4 million fiber locations, with positive early integration indicators.

The company's new OneConnect plan is part of a strategic shift to focus more on service rather than device subsidies, aiming to enhance customer loyalty.

AT&T continues to work on copper network retirement, with 30% of its wire centers on a shutdown schedule, aiming for significant cost savings and improved infrastructure.

The company maintains its full-year guidance for consolidated service revenue growth in the low single-digit range and adjusted EBITDA growth of 3-4%.

AT&T expects free cash flow of $18 billion plus for the full year and plans to return $45 billion plus to shareholders through 2028.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Brett Feldman (Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations)

John Stanke (Chairman and CEO)

Pascal Desroche (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you Pascal Operator, we are ready to take the first question. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, press star then one if you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. At this time we will pause to assemble our roster. The first question comes from John Hudlik from UBS. Please go ahead.

John Hudlik (Equity Analyst)

John Stanke (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thanks for the question, Sean. We'll go to the next question. Operator, the next question comes from Michael Rowlands with Citi. Please go ahead.

Michael Rowlands (Equity Analyst)

John Stanke (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thanks for the questions, Mike Operator. We'll take the next one. The next question comes from Sean Difley with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Sean Difley (Equity Analyst)

Thanks very much, team. I was curious how you assess and plan for the perceived threat from satellite more on the fiber and broadband side, but anything you would add on direct to cell. Clearly you have an AST Space mobile partnership. Would you ever consider doing MVNOs with emerging players? And how would you compare and Contrast

John Stanke (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thanks for the question, John. Operator, we'll go to the next one, please. The next question comes from David Barden with New Street Research. Please go ahead.

David Barden (Equity Analyst)

John Stanke (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you, John. Thanks, Dave. Operator. We'll go to the next question. The next question comes from Mike Ng with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Mike Ng (Equity Analyst)

John Stanke (Chairman and CEO)

Pascal Desroche (Chief Financial Officer)

Hey Mike, pleasure to talk to you. Going into Q2 and is improving for the rest of the year, we expect both service revenues and EBITDA to accelerate gradually. There are a few factors at play.

Brett Feldman (Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

The last question today comes from Peter Sapino with Wolff Research. Please go ahead.

John Stanke (Chairman and CEO)

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