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April 22, 2026 9:37 AM 54 min read

Elevance Health Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/465203050

Summary

Elevance Health reported first-quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $12.58, exceeding expectations due to favorable claims, ACA seasonality, and non-recurring investment income. The full-year 2026 EPS guidance increased to at least $26.75.

Strategic initiatives include embedding AI across workflows to improve member engagement and cost management, and advancing the integrated whole health approach through Carillon, resulting in reduced hospital readmissions and cost savings.

The company anticipates at least 12% adjusted EPS growth in 2027, supported by strong execution, strategic investments, and diversified earnings levers across health benefits and Carillon.

Operational highlights include a membership increase to 45.4 million, strong ACA enrollment, and Medicaid management improvements. The company is engaging with CMS regarding historical risk adjustment data.

Management emphasized a disciplined approach to cost trends, Medicaid membership expectations, and highlighted the impact of AI on reducing administrative complexity and enhancing care delivery.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Nathan Rich (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Gail Boudreau (President and CEO)

Mark Kay (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

AJ Rice

Gail Boudreau (President and CEO)

Mark Kay (Chief Financial Officer)

Gail Boudreau (President and CEO)

Thanks, Mark, and thanks AJ I think you heard from both of us. We feel really well positioned for national accounts as well as for employer groups. So next question please.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to the line of Steven Baxter from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Steven Baxter

Gail Boudreau (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to the line of Justin Lake from Wolff Research. Please go ahead.

Justin Lake

Mark Kay (Chief Financial Officer)

Gail Boudreau (President and CEO)

Yeah, thanks Mark. And also just to sort of bring it together for you Justin, I mean this is aligning similar to what we put in our guidance and we do, as we shared before, think this is the trough here. We continue to believe that given what we're seeing in the business. Next question please.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to the line of Andrew Mock from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Andrew Mock

Hi, wanted to follow up on the employer side and the affordability discussion. Can you help us understand what you're seeing in terms of consumer behavior in response to reset deductibles? And relatedly, have you observed any impact from higher gas prices or broader macro pressures on healthcare utilization? Thanks.

Morgan Kendrick (President of Commercial Health Benefits)

Mark Kay (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question please.

Lisa Gill

Mark Kay (Chief Financial Officer)

Gail Boudreau (President and CEO)

Thank you, Mark. Next question please.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to the line of Lance Wilkes from Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Lance Wilkes

Morgan Kendrick (President of Commercial Health Benefits)

Gail Boudreau (President and CEO)

Thank you Morgan. Next question please.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to the line of Ann Hines from Mizuho Securities. Please go ahead.

Ann Hines

Great, thank you. I know you said Medicaid margins were tracking better than your expectations and what's embedded in guidance.

Mark Kay (Chief Financial Officer)

Felicia Norwood (Chief Health Benefits Officer)

Gail Boudreau (President and CEO)

So thank you very much for the question. Next question please.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to the line of Scott Fidel from Goldman Sachs, please go ahead.

Scott Fidel

Mark Kay (Chief Financial Officer)

Gail Boudreau (President and CEO)

Thank you. Next question, please.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to the line of Ryan Langston from TD Cowan. Please go ahead.

Beth

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to the line of Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore isi. Please go ahead.

Elizabeth Anderson

Mark Kay (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question please.

Kevin Fishbeck

Mark Kay (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question, please.

Dave Winley

Gail Boudreau (President and CEO)

Mark Kay (Chief Financial Officer)

Gail Boudreau (President and CEO)

Thank you Mark. Next question please.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to the line of Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Great.

Erin Wright

Gail Boudreau (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to the line of Ben Hendricks from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Ben Hendricks

Mark Kay (Chief Financial Officer)

Amy Daley (President of Government Health Benefits)

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to the line of Sarah James from Cancer Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.

Sarah James

Thank you. Was there any takeaways on where you sit versus the industry from the new March Wakely data? I think they may have provided some context around average premiums or metal tiers. And then on the bronze shift you mentioned, can you quantify how much your mix moved and just give us an idea of the delta between peak and trough, mlr between bronze and silver. Is that just like a couple hundred basis points or is it larger than that? Thanks,

Mark Kay (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question please.

Jason Kasorla

Next we'll go to the line of Jason Kasorla from Guggenheim. Please go ahead. Great. Thank you. Good morning. I wanted to ask a little bit more on the return to at least 12% EPS growth in 27. You've got margin expansion opportunity across most

Gail Boudreau (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

for our final question we'll go to the lineup. George Hill from Deutsche bank, please go ahead.

Mark Kay (Chief Financial Officer)

Gail Boudreau (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, a recording of this conference will be available for replay after 11:00 am today through May 22, 2026. You may access the replay system at any time by dialing 800-391-9853 and international participants can dial 200-336-93269. This concludes our conference for today. Thank you for your participation.

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