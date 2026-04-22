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April 22, 2026 9:37 AM 47 min read

Transcript: Westinghouse Air Brake Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=XHT9lZkh

Summary

Westinghouse Air Brake reported strong first-quarter 2026 financial results, with sales up 13% to $3 billion and adjusted EPS increasing by 19%.

The company highlighted a robust 12-month backlog growth of 13% and multi-year backlog exceeding $30 billion, up 38%, providing strong visibility into future revenue.

Strategic initiatives included securing a multibillion-dollar mining order and a $210 million modernization contract, while emphasizing continued progress in innovation and acquisitions.

The company maintained its revenue guidance but increased the adjusted EPS midpoint guidance, citing operational improvements and favorable currency fluctuations.

Management emphasized the successful integration of recent acquisitions and the strong momentum in international markets, while acknowledging tariff-related headwinds and inflationary pressures.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kyra Yates (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Rafael Santana (President and CEO)

John Olin (Chief Financial Officer)

Rafael Santana (President and CEO)

Kyra Yates (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Kyra thank you Rafael. We will now move on to questions. But before we do and out of consideration for others on the call, I ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow up question. If you have additional questions, please rejoin the queue. Operator we are now ready for our first question.

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question you may press Star then one on your touchtone phone if you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star and then two. The first question comes from Ken Hexter with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Ken Hexter (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Hey great. So good morning. Just maybe John, a little bit of update on the tariff mitigation given the recent 232 updates. Talk about the impact. We've got a lot of questions over the last few days. The impact that you see on the business on Rafael, if you want to talk about if it's affected orders or slowed down things, just what's gone on and maybe the cost implications for you. Thanks.

Rafael Santana (President and CEO)

John Olin (Chief Financial Officer)

Ken Hexter (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Angel Costello (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Rafael Santana (President and CEO)

John Olin (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from Scott Group with Wolf Research. Please go ahead.

Scott Group

Hey, thanks. Good morning. So on the backlog strength, how much, if any, is just assuming backlog of some of the acquisitions or is this all sort of net, you know, new orders and ultimately I'm trying to just understand like how to think about this backlog translating into revenue. It's up like 13% exiting Q1, like is there a path to, as we look ahead, like sort of high single digit type organic and you know, rest of the year.

John Olin (Chief Financial Officer)

Rafael Santana (President and CEO)

John Olin (Chief Financial Officer)

Scott Group

Thank you guys. Appreciate it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from Ben Moore with Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Ben Moore (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)

John Olin (Chief Financial Officer)

Rafael Santana (President and CEO)

Ben Moore (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)

thanks for the time and insights.

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from Jerry Revitch with Wells Fargo Securities. Please go ahead.

Jerry Revitch (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo Securities)

Yes, hi. Good morning everyone. Rafael, John, hi.

Rafael Santana (President and CEO)

Over the past couple of years you've

Jerry Revitch (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo Securities)

had a nice ramp up in international orders. Can you just talk about based on outstanding bids, tenders, your expectations, what do you expect the bookings, opportunity to look like for your international business over the balance of this year?

Rafael Santana (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from Kami Zachariah with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Kami Zachariah (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Rafael Santana (President and CEO)

Kami Zachariah (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

John Olin (Chief Financial Officer)

Rafael Santana (President and CEO)

I mean the only thing I would add here is on modernization, as we've made that comment before, that's down, it's down significantly. It's down double digits and it's largely driven by the North American market.

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from Steve Volkman with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Steve Volkman (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Hi, good morning guys. I sort of, yes, I had the same question, but I want to ask it slightly differently. When you look at the backlog, especially the 12 month backlog, it sounds like what you're saying is the services kind of recovers in that scenario. And I'm trying to figure out how I should think about that. Impacting margins.

John Olin (Chief Financial Officer)

Steve Volkman (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

L. Okay, thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from Harrison Bayer with Susquehanna. Please go ahead.

Harrison Bayer (Equity Analyst at Susquehanna)

Rafael Santana (President and CEO)

Harrison Bayer (Equity Analyst at Susquehanna)

Thank you. And maybe as a follow up, do you think that with maybe some help of the commercialization of your EVO platform later this year that you could see some benefit to your services revenue growth in the second half and potentially whether or not you can grow services revenue on a full year basis this year versus last year. Thank you.

Rafael Santana (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from Steve Barger with Keybanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Steve Barger (Equity Analyst at Keybanc Capital Markets)

John Olin (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Kyra Yates for any closing remarks.

Kyra Yates (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Thank you, Dave. And thank you, everyone, for your participation today. We look forward to speaking with you again next quarter.

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