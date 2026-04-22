Otis Worldwide Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Wednesday, Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/925887947
Summary
Otis Worldwide reported a 1% increase in total organic sales for Q1 2026, driven by a 5% growth in its service segment, with maintenance and repair sales increasing by 4% and modernization orders up by 11%.
The company announced a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend and completed $400 million in share repurchases, reflecting its commitment to returning cash to shareholders.
Otis Worldwide invested in digital and AI technologies through a majority investment in WeMaintain, an elevator service provider, and launched new product lines including Otis Robust and Otis VIVA Solutions.
Despite challenges in China, Otis Worldwide saw a strong demand in the Americas with orders growing more than 20%, contributing to a backlog approaching $20 billion.
The company expects net sales of $15.1 to $15.3 billion for 2026, with service organic sales anticipated to grow in the mid to high single digits, driven by modernization and repair demand.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to Otis first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. This call is being carried live over the Internet and recorded for replay. Presentation materials are available for download from Otis [email protected]. I'll now turn it over to Rob Cortero, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Rob Cortero (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Judy Marks (Chair, CEO and President)
Christina Mendez (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Judy Marks (Chair, CEO and President)
Christina Mendez (Executive Vice President and CFO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. And if you'd like to withdraw that question again, press star one. We also ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow up. For any additional questions, please re queue and your first question comes from Joe o' Day with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Joe o' Day
Christina Mendez (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Joe o' Day
Thank you, that's helpful. And then on the maintenance growth trajectory, so something like 2% in Q1, just to be clear, is it 3% for the full year or you'd be exiting the year at that pace. And then what you see in terms of that path from Q1 to better growth as you go through the year, the degree to which that's price related or kind of strategy around what you're doing on retention and capture.
Judy Marks (Chair, CEO and President)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Rob Wertheimer with Melias Research. Please go Ahead.
Rob Wertheimer (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. And just to follow up on what you just touched on retention getting better, but you were sort of disappointed in the high value markets in 1Q. So maybe square that circle. Just what didn't come through as you expected in 1Q on that service portfolio?
Judy Marks (Chair, CEO and President)
Rob Wertheimer (Equity Analyst)
And do you think the war and disruption had any impact on that particular metric? Or is, you know, decision making or anything else? Or is that more just what you're working on structurally?
Judy Marks (Chair, CEO and President)
I would not put this one on the war in terms of portfolio retention. This is about us executing the commitments we've made with service excellence. Again, we're starting to see the improvements. Rob, I really, I can tell you that based on the deep dives and retention that we're seeing at every one of our operating territories. And I believe you'll see that come through as the year goes on.
OPERATOR
Perfect. Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Sprague with Vertical Research. Please go ahead.
Jeff Sprague (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thank you. Good morning, everyone. Judy, maybe pivot to we maintain. You know, that sort of rhymes a little bit with kind of the nagging concern many of us have about ISPs being technically, you know, capable of, you know, competing effectively against the big OEMs. You know, maybe just sort of address that and you know, what you see them bringing to the table specifically for Otis.
Judy Marks (Chair, CEO and President)
Jeff Sprague (Equity Analyst)
Is there something that they have done or are doing though that would suggest it's not I guess easy or likely that someone else replicates this using AI tools?
Judy Marks (Chair, CEO and President)
Jeff Sprague (Equity Analyst)
Great. And just a quick follow up on margins. You had that 60bps gain in the Q4 service margin. You're on an as reported basis you're comfortable with Q4 2026 exceeding Q4 2025 even with that gain.
Christina Mendez (Executive Vice President and CFO)
OPERATOR
Okay, thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Nigel Koh with Wolff Research. Please go ahead.
Nigel Koh (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good morning. Just wanted to follow up on that. Christina, maybe if you just give us a little bit more help on that bridge from 23% in 1Q I think you're pointing to 26% plus in 4Q so just wondering if you could maybe decompose that between pricing, surcharging, some of the cost reductions that'd be helpful.
Christina Mendez (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Nigel Koh (Equity Analyst)
Okay, Christina, that's really helpful. Thanks for that. And then just on the, on the pricing, it sounds like you're quite, quite bullish on some of the pricing you put them through. I'm just curious, is there a risk that, you know, with higher price and some surcharges that could derail the attrition improvement strategy to some degree?
Judy Marks (Chair, CEO and President)
OPERATOR
Okay, thanks, Judy. Your next question comes from the line of Louis Merrick with BMP Paribas. Please go ahead.
Louis Merrick (Equity Analyst)
Christina Mendez (Executive Vice President and CFO)
OPERATOR
Okay, that's very clear. Thank you very much. I'll turn it over. Thank you.
Alexander Virgo (Equity Analyst)
Judy Marks (Chair, CEO and President)
Christina Mendez (Executive Vice President and CFO)
OPERATOR
That's very helpful, thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Julian Mitchell with Barclays. Please go ahead.
Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst)
Judy Marks (Chair, CEO and President)
Christina Mendez (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst)
Judy Marks (Chair, CEO and President)
OPERATOR
Great, thank you. Thanks, Julie. Our next question comes from the line of Nicole Deblaze with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.
Nicole Deblaze
Judy Marks (Chair, CEO and President)
Your next question comes from the line of Patrick Bowman with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Nicole Deblaze
Oh hi. Thanks. Thanks for fitting me in here. A lot of questions on service. I'm going to go back to new equipment. Just wanted to get some more clarity on the margin you expect there in the second quarter and then for the year, what was the tariff benefit to the guidance versus prior expectations and then below the line the corporate expenses for second quarter and the year. If you give some more color on that.
Christina Mendez (Executive Vice President and CFO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. That's all the time we had for questions. Judy Marks, I'd like to turn it back to you for closing comments.
Judy Marks (Chair, CEO and President)
Thank you Krista. In 2026 we are investing in capabilities to accelerate our top line growth and our profitability. Together with fundamental tailwinds of the aging install base, Otis is well positioned to deliver attractive sustainable long term shareholder value through our service business. Thank you for joining us. Today. Everyone stay safe and well.
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's conference call. Thank you all for joining.
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