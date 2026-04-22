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April 22, 2026 9:34 AM 49 min read

TE Connectivity Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) released second-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/974116689

Summary

TE Connectivity reported a 15% year-over-year sales growth and a 24% increase in earnings for Q2 of fiscal 2026.

The company achieved record orders of over $5 billion in Q2, signifying strong demand across all segments, especially in industrial solutions.

Strategic investments continue in AI and optical connectivity, with recent acquisitions to bolster their technology portfolio.

TE Connectivity expects Q3 sales of $5 billion, indicating a 10% increase year-over-year, with adjusted earnings per share projected to rise by 17%.

Operational highlights include a 27% sales growth in the industrial segment and a 5% increase in the transportation segment, demonstrating strong market outperformance.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Sujal Shah

Terrence Curtin (Chief Executive Officer)

Heath Mitz (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Heath, Ellie,, can you please give the instructions for the Q and A session?

Scott Davis (Equity Analyst at Millius Research)

Terrence Curtin (Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Davis (Equity Analyst at Millius Research)

Okay, thank you, Scott.

OPERATOR

We have the next question, please.

Mark Delaney (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Terrence Curtin (Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Delaney (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

All right, thank you.

OPERATOR

Mark, can we have the next question, please?

Luke Junk (Equity Analyst)

Terrence Curtin (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

All right, thank you, Luke. Can we have the next question please?

Ahmed

Next question from Evercore isi. Your line is now open. Hey Ahmed.

Terrence Curtin (Chief Executive Officer)

Ahmed

All right, thank you, Amit. Can we have the next question, please?

Dwinda Mohan (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Next question comes from Dwinda Mohan of Bank of America. Your line is now open. Yes, thank you so much.

Terrence Curtin (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Wamsey, can we have the next question, please?

Christopher Quinn

Your next question comes from the woman of Christopher Quinn of Oppenheimer. Your line is now open. Thank you. Good morning. Been around the portfolio pretty thoroughly. So just wanted to talk about capital and portfolio with a little bolt-on. Hasn't been much on divestiture for quite a while,. I'm not sure how you view sensors, but just, you know, that and weighting of acquisition pipeline versus buyback acceleration potential. Sure.

Heath Mitz (Chief Financial Officer)

Joe Stack

Heath Mitz (Chief Financial Officer)

Joe Giordano (Equity Analyst at TD Cohen)

Heath Mitz (Chief Financial Officer)

Guy Hardwick (Equity Analyst)

Terrence Curtin (Chief Executive Officer)

Guy Hardwick (Equity Analyst)

All right, thank you guy.

OPERATOR

We have the next question please.

Asea Merchant (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)

Terrence Curtin (Chief Executive Officer)

Asea Merchant (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)

All right, thank you, Asia.

OPERATOR

Can we have the next question, please?

Stephen Fox (Equity Analyst at Fox Advisors)

Terrence Curtin (Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Fox (Equity Analyst at Fox Advisors)

All right, thank you.

OPERATOR

Steve. Can we have the next question, please?

Samit Chatterjee (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Terrence Curtin (Chief Executive Officer)

Samit Chatterjee (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

All right, thank you.

OPERATOR

Sumik. Can we have the next question, please?

Colin Leland (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Your next question comes from the line of Colin Leland of Wells Fargo. Your line is now open. Oh, great. Thanks for taking my question. I want to follow up actually on the co packaged optics. I mean, if you don't, you know, sort of build out the fiber optics capability from where you are today, you know, any way to frame the downside or the content lost if a customer switches from, you know, copper to, you know, a fiber optics solution.

Terrence Curtin (Chief Executive Officer)

Colin Leland (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

All right, thank you, Colin. We have the next question, please.

William Stein (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)

Terrence Curtin (Chief Executive Officer)

Heath Mitz (Chief Financial Officer)

William Stein (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)

All right, thank you.

OPERATOR

Will we have the next question please?

Shreyash Patil (Equity Analyst)

Next question comes from the line of Shreyash Patil of both research. Your line is now open. Hey, thanks a lot for asking my question. Hey Shreya. Yeah. Maybe just coming back to the you know to the discussion on CPO and optical. I'm just curious how big your optical business for AI applications is today and where you feel the need to further bolster via M and A, you know maybe on the transceiver side or DCI

Terrence Curtin (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

for joining us this morning and if you have further questions please contact Investor Relations. Thank you and have a nice day. Today's conference call will be available for replay beginning at 11:30am Eastern Time today on the investor relations portion of the TE Connectivity website. That will conclude the conference today. Thank you and goodbye.

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