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April 22, 2026 9:33 AM 36 min read

Chubb Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Chubb (NYSE:CB) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/374294113

Summary

Chubb reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026 with core operating earnings of $2.7 billion, a 10.7% increase from the prior year, and EPS up 13.5%.

The company saw significant growth in its PNC and life insurance segments, with net premiums rising 10.7% to over $14 billion.

Management highlighted geopolitical risks and their impact on inflation and economic growth but expressed confidence in Chubb's resilience and strong financial position.

The company noted a competitive landscape in the property insurance market, especially in large accounts, and strategically reduced exposure in inadequately priced markets.

Chubb continues to invest in digital transformation and AI to drive growth, particularly in small commercial and retail markets, and sees significant opportunities internationally.

Full Transcript

Susan Spivak (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Evan Greenberg (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Susan Spivak (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Thank you, Peter. At this point, we're happy to take your questions.

OPERATOR

Tracy Bengigi

Hey, good morning. My question is for Tim Burroughs. There's been a noticeable change in tone by the market around private credit recently. From your perspective, has that influenced how you're thinking about the role private credit should play in your portfolio going forward? And if you could also touch on the health of the existing book, particularly any trends you may be seeing in underlying borrower performance or early signs of stress.

Tim Burroughs

Tracy Bengigi

Tim Burroughs

Tracy Bengigi

Thank you. Very helpful.

David Montmadden

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