Trustco Bank Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Trustco Bank reported strong financial performance for Q1 2026 with net income of $16.3 million, a 14.1% increase compared to the previous year.
The company emphasized its strategic focus on competitive pricing for time deposit products and a successful share buyback program, purchasing over 500,000 shares in Q1 2026.
Loan portfolio growth was highlighted, particularly in home equity lines and residential real estate, contributing to a record high loan portfolio.
Net interest income rose by 10.7% to $44.7 million, supported by margin expansion and stable deposit growth.
Management reaffirmed its commitment to disciplined capital deployment and maintaining competitive offerings despite rising competitive pressures on deposit pricing.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Rob McCormick (Chairman, President, and CEO)
Mike Ozemik (Chief Financial Officer)
Kevin Curley (Chief Banking Officer)
Rob McCormick (Chairman, President, and CEO)
Rob, that's our story. We're happy to answer any questions you may have.
OPERATOR
We'll now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, press Star then two. And our first question comes from the line of Ian Lapy with Gable Funds. Ian, please go ahead.
Ian Lapy (Equity Analyst at Gable Funds)
Hi, good morning, Rob and team. Great morning again. Good morning. Thank you. Yeah, congratulations. Just a couple. So the provision more than tripled compared to a year ago despite, you know, really solid metrics in terms of your portfolio. And you mentioned stable early stage delinquencies. So are you still, you mentioned in the release a more cautious economic outlook. Are you still using the baseline Moody's forecast or are you doing something else?
Mike Ozemik (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, no. So we are still using the baseline Moody's forecast. And I mean, what's really driving that increase in the provision? I mean, about half of it is due to loan growth and about half of it is due to that forward looking component of the Moody's forecast that does have some of the economic factors, you know, looking slightly negative on the go forward. So that's what drives that calculation.
Ian Lapy (Equity Analyst at Gable Funds)
Okay. And then the release mentions competitive pressure on deposit pricing. Can you just talk about is anything new, any new entrants or anything changing there? And what's your. It seems like you're doing quite well.
Rob McCormick (Chairman, President, and CEO)
Ian Lapy (Equity Analyst at Gable Funds)
Okay. And then lastly on capital, what was the tier one common equity ratio? And as you continue to repurchase shares where, what's your comfort level in terms of where you'd like to see that, where you'd be comfortable with that settling out? I know it was 18.4% at year end.
Rob McCormick (Chairman, President, and CEO)
Ian Lapy (Equity Analyst at Gable Funds)
Okay, good. And then do you have the CET1 ratio? I know it'll be in the queue. We haven't disclosed yet. But I mean, it is trending. It's trending down the same way that the leverage ratio is trending now. So we're putting that capital to work. Okay. Okay, great. And congrats again. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Ian. This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Robert McCormick for any closing remarks.
Rob McCormick (Chairman, President, and CEO)
Thank you for your interest in our company, and have a great day.
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