Orrstown Financial Servs Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Orrstown Financial Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/675663343

Summary

Orrstown Financial Servs reported a net income increase to $21.8 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, with strong return on average equity and assets.

The company achieved significant fee income, contributing 24.1% to total operating income, and reduced non-interest expenses to improve operational efficiency.

Loan growth was steady at an annualized 4%, despite unexpected loan prepayments, while deposit growth was robust, allowing for reduced borrowing costs.

Net interest margin was stable at 3.90%, with expectations for improvement due to declining funding costs and deposit rate management.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, maintaining strong capital ratios to support future growth and shareholder value.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Tom Quinn (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Adam Metz (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

Neil Kalani (Chief Financial Officer)

Adam Metz (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time I would like to remind everyone. In order to ask a question, please press star and then the number one on your telephone keypad. We will pause for a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Tim Switzer with kbw. Your line is open.

Tim Switzer (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning guys. Thank you for taking my question. Morning Tim. I appreciate the commentary on kind of the puts and takes on the NIM this quarter. And you know, it sounds like the primary driver here was that seasonal deposit runoff at the beginning was maybe a little bit stronger, lasted longer than Normal. Was there anything that surprised you on like the loan or security yield side as well or is it just primarily the NIM or deposits?

Neil Kalani (Chief Financial Officer)

Tim Switzer (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it. And are you able to help, you said you know, an upward trajectory from here. Are you help us, can you help us quantify that at all? Like maybe what was the bottom NIM at the end of Q1 once those deposits came back, you're able to run off some of higher cost borrowings and you know, any, you know, any idea on maybe where we would end the year say if we get just a zero rate cut.

Neil Kalani (Chief Financial Officer)

So we ended, we ended the quarter a few basis points higher than the average for the quarter for the reported NIM for the quarter and expect to, to be able to go up a few basis points from there over the quarter over the course of the remainder of the year.

Tim Switzer (Equity Analyst)

Neil Kalani (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, Tim, I would say, you know, competition remains, it's prevalent. But I would tell you we challenged the team to reach out to the relationships and drive deposit growth. And the team has absolutely responded to that initiative and so we were very pleased with the results and we think that we have a lot of momentum going forward.

Tim Switzer (Equity Analyst)

Great. Very helpful. Thanks for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

That concludes the Q and A portion of the presentation. Mr. Crean, I turn the call back over to you for concluding remarks.

Crean

Thank you again, operator. And thank you all for participating today. As always, if we can clarify any of the items discussed on this call or in the earnings release, please contact us. Have a great day.