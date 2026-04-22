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April 22, 2026 9:12 AM 53 min read

Sonoco Prods Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Sonoco Prods (NYSE:SON) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/192737512

Summary

Sonoco Prods reported Q1 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.20, meeting expectations, driven by strong productivity and cost savings despite lower volumes.

The company faced challenges such as severe winter weather, a fire at a recycling facility, and rising input costs due to geopolitical tensions.

Strategic initiatives include opening a new paper can plant in Thailand and investing $20 million in an automated production line in Alabama.

Future guidance maintains a full-year outlook with expected sales of $7.25 to $7.75 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.25 to $1.35 billion.

Management emphasized their focus on sustainable growth, margin improvement, and efficient capital allocation, despite acknowledging macroeconomic uncertainties.

Full Transcript

Operator

Roger Shrum (Head of Investor Relations and Global Marketing Communications)

Howard Coker (President and CEO)

Paul Johimchyk (Chief Financial Officer)

Howard Coker (President and CEO)

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, Please press star 1 in your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press star one again. Your first question today comes from the line of George Staphos from Bank of America securities.

George Staphos

Howard Coker (President and CEO)

Thank you. Thanks, George. I'm going to let Paul cover. I don't have the directly does either the full numbers in terms of the impact of the storm. What I would say on the metal side, which I will handle, is we have no issues, no concerns, not only in terms of supply chain, but we have fixed pricing through the year. Obviously we've seen tariffs and other things that impact, but based off of where we sit today, we're in good shape.

Paul Johimchyk (Chief Financial Officer)

George Staphos

Just so I know it's early, but what kind of volume are you seeing up, down? Can you put a percentage on it in your key consumer or industrial categories?

Paul Johimchyk (Chief Financial Officer)

George Staphos

Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of John Dunnigan from Jefferies.

John Dunnigan

Paul Johimchyk (Chief Financial Officer)

John Dunnigan

Great, that's very helpful. And then just on my follow up, I just want to jump over to the cost savings. You called out the 8 million from the initiatives towards the 150 to 200. But productivity in the quarter was pretty impressive. It was up 33 million year over year. Can you just walk us through the difference between those two figures and how we should think of the cadence through

Paul Johimchyk (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Thank you very much. Paul. Your next question comes from the line of Michael Roxland from Truist Securities.

Michael Roxland

Howard Coker (President and CEO)

Paul Johimchyk (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Roxland

Got it. Understood. Just quick follow up. I think you mentioned a little softer urb volumes in 1Q but a pickup more recently in April. What do you attribute that pickup to and can you share where backlogs stand right now?

Howard Coker (President and CEO)

Michael Roxland

Got it. Thank you very much. I'll turn it over. Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Hilary Kakonendo from Deutsche Bank.

Hilary Kakonendo

Your line is open. Hi, thank you for taking my question. Just regarding the softer volumes and inflationary pressures in the first quarter, could you just elaborate on which specific end markets or geographies underperform expectations or outperformed expectations? Most notably, I know you talked a little bit about tuna pack and sardines, but if you could give more, a little more detail on the other end market. Yeah, yeah.

Paul Johimchyk (Chief Financial Officer)

What I'd say I'm really just talking to geography. It was if you go around the world, Paul already noted that consumer EMEA was very low, well low single digits off from a volume year over year. It was a bigger impact here in North America. And

Howard Coker (President and CEO)

Paul Johimchyk (Chief Financial Officer)

Hilary Kakonendo

Got it. Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Anthony Pintanari from Citi.

Anthony Pintanari

Howard Coker (President and CEO)

Paul Johimchyk (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Gansem Panjabi from Baird.

Gansem Panjabi

Paul Johimchyk (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, gotcha. We do expect earnings to grow in Q2 I will say though, there is that inflationary impact for the raw materials that we talked about with freight and everything else that's there. So that'll create a little bit of a margin drag for us and some of the pressures that are there. But we definitely expect earnings to grow

Gansem Panjabi

on a year over year basis. Just to clarify. Yes. Yep. Thank you.

Howard Coker (President and CEO)

Gansem Panjabi

Yes, for sure. A lot going on. So as it relates to the volume impact of this particular inflation cycle, and obviously customers know that price increases are coming and so on and so forth, have you seen any sort of preordering or just some sort of order pattern distortions that may be amplifying some of the volume that you're seeing early part of QQ in terms of the recovery you called out?

Howard Coker (President and CEO)

No. In fact, it's again based off the portfolio. The type of inflation that we're seeing is not really about product inflation, it's how we deliver spray. Obviously some energy, but not your typical hey, you've got a 5 or 10% price increase coming in the next quarter, I need to load up. So. No. Okay. And you haven't seen any change in the macro backdrop just broadly speaking for your industrial business either, right?

Paul Johimchyk (Chief Financial Officer)

Gansem Panjabi

Thank you so much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Anoja Shah from ubs.

Anoja Shah

Your line is open. Hi everyone. Good morning. Hi. Sorry. So first I just want to confirm that 8 to 10 million of inflation that you call out in 2Q based on the lags in your pass through, you're confident that that should get recovered in the second half?

Paul Johimchyk (Chief Financial Officer)

Howard Coker (President and CEO)

Anoja Shah

All right, thank you very much. I'll turn it over.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Mark Weintraub from Seaport Research Partners.

Mark Weintraub

Howard Coker (President and CEO)

Paul Johimchyk (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Weintraub

And point being at the startup, A, there's more to come, B, are there also extra costs that you incur during the startup phase that presumably fade away?

Paul Johimchyk (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Gabe Hutt

Paul Johimchyk (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah. So Gabe, it will be both, you know, EBITDA and eps. EPS does receive the benefit of the interest favorability year over year as well too. So that is part of it. Okay.

Howard Coker (President and CEO)

Gabe Hutt

Paul Johimchyk (Chief Financial Officer)

Howard Coker (President and CEO)

And the resin side of it, it's variable in terms of contracts, some of which are monthly extending out to quarterly. So that's a balance there. And you've got to look at the anticipation of what was coming and the inventories that we were able to build. And so all of the above points to exactly what Paul said. Hats off to our procurement organization and how they've managed through this.

Gabe Hutt

Understood. All right guys, good luck. I know it's volatile out there.

Operator

Your next question comes from a line of Matt Roberts from Raymond James.

Matt Roberts

Your line is open. Couple questions. They're all on rpc so I'll just fire them off one by one here. First, what was RPC volume performance in 1Q? I believe that used to be in the slide deck on April.

Paul Johimchyk (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I don't have visibility of that level.

Howard Coker (President and CEO)

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of George Staphos from Bank of America securities.

George Staphos

Your line is open. Hi everybody. Odd demand is just finishing up here. Can you talk about or give us some clarity on the size of the reals business within the portfolio?

Howard Coker (President and CEO)

George Staphos

Any thoughts here would be great. Thank you guys. Good luck in the quarter.

Howard Coker (President and CEO)

George Staphos

Thank you. Good luck in the quarter. Thanks.

Operator

And that concludes our question and answer session. I will now turn the call back over to Roger Shrum for closing remarks.

Roger Shrum (Head of Investor Relations and Global Marketing Communications)

Again, thank you for your time this morning. And as always, if you have any further questions, please don't hesitate to give us a call. Thank you.

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