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April 22, 2026 9:08 AM 56 min read

Masco Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Masco (NYSE:MAS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/544864342

Summary

Masco reported a 6% increase in net sales for Q1 2026, with operating profit rising 13% to $324 million and EPS growing 20% to $1.04.

The company is restructuring its executive committee for greater agility and alignment, adding expertise in supply chain and procurement.

Plumbing product sales increased 7% in local currency, with North American sales up 9%, driven by favorable pricing and slightly higher volumes.

Decorative architectural segment sales remained flat, with DIY paint sales down slightly and pro paint sales up mid-single digits.

Masco plans to return $267 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, with a new two-year delayed draw term loan facility of up to $500 million.

The company maintains its full-year EPS guidance of $4.10 to $4.30, with sales expected to be up low single digits and higher than anticipated commodity costs.

Masco is focused on cost savings, operational efficiencies, and leveraging restructuring actions to manage inflation and margin pressures.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

I will now turn the call over to Robin Zondervan, Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A. You may begin.

Robin Zondervan (Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A)

John Newty (President and CEO)

Rick Westenberg (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

in order to ensure that everyone has a chance to participate, we would like to request that you limit yourself to asking one question and one follow up question during the Q and A session. Again, to ask a question please press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, please press Star one again. And your first question comes from the line of John Lavallo with ubs. Please go ahead.

John Lavallo (Equity Analyst)

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my questions. The first one is just on the section 232S. You said that this could be actually favorable, which seems right to us. But is this really driven by the fact that the product that you're importing, whether it's faucets or showerheads, are not entirely copper and that some of the sub assembly is done in the us and how do you kind of wrap your arms around what this potential benefit could be?

Rick Westenberg (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

John Lavallo (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's helpful. And then I think you guys had, you know, your prior estimate was for consolidated pricing to be up low single digits with mid single digit pricing and plumbing and sort of flattish and DEC arc. I mean, how are you guys kind of thinking about this now, particularly with the move in resins since the conflict in the Middle east began?

Rick Westenberg (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

John Lavallo (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks very much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Stephen Kim with Evercore isi. Please go ahead.

Stephen Kim

Yeah, thanks very much guys. Appreciate it. I think you effectively have said that you think. Well, you just reiterated that you think that the changes in the tariffs will largely be offset by the commodity.

Rick Westenberg (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Was wondering if you could give us just an overall estimate of how much that piece which will be transferred effectively will be for the year. And if there's a quarterly cadence to that that we should be mindful of. Steven, just to clarify your question in terms of the transfer of costs, could you just elaborate the offset?

Stephen Kim

Yeah, the offset. You were basically saying that the tariff changes could be beneficial to you, but the commodity costs will be higher and that those pieces would effectively be offsetting, if I heard you correctly. And so I'm just wondering, how big is that piece effectively?

Rick Westenberg (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Stephen Kim

Okay, great.

Rick Westenberg (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

John Ulrich

Rick Westenberg (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Stephen Kim

Okay, appreciate it guys. Thanks. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Sam Reed with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

John Ulrich

Sam Reed (Equity Analyst)

That's super helpful. And then maybe double clicking on the plumbing price in a little bit more detail. I mean, it sounds like the strength was widespread across all of your channels, but could you perhaps give us a little bit more color on whether there were any nuances between plumbing price, say, retail versus wholesale, wholesale versus E. Com? Would you? Plus maybe a view on how that plumbing price might have looked by channel? Thanks.

John Ulrich

Sam Reed (Equity Analyst)

All helpful. Thanks so much.

John Ulrich

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Matthew Bulley with Berkeley's. Please go ahead.

John Ulrich

Matthew Bulley

John Ulrich

Matthew Bulley

Well, great. Thanks, John. Good luck guys.

John Ulrich

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Katan Mamtoro with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Rick Westenberg (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Katan Mamtoro (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Now that's helpful Rick. And just as a follow up on the capital allocation side, you move the target higher to 800 million. Is it fair to say that you see bigger opportunity on the share repurchase side or are you seeing kind of more M and A opportunity as well?

Rick Westenberg (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

John Ulrich

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Mike Dahl with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Mike Dahl (Equity Analyst)

Rick Westenberg (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Dahl (Equity Analyst)

John Ulrich

Mike Dahl (Equity Analyst)

Understood. Thanks, John. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Trevor Allison with Wolff Research. Please go ahead.

Trevor Allison (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Thank you for taking my questions.

Rick Westenberg (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

John Ulrich

Trevor Allison (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for all the color. Good luck moving forward.

Rick Westenberg (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Adam Baumgarten with Vertical Research Partners. Please go ahead.

Adam Baumgarten (Equity Analyst)

Hey everyone, Good morning. Nice quarter. I guess just on the margin piece you talked about first half margins now being flattish year over year, which would still imply some margin pressure. Do you expect both segments to see margin pressure next quarter?

Rick Westenberg (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Adam Baumgarten (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it, thanks. And then I think you guys alluded to maybe some incremental price actions. Couple questions. Would that be in both segments and would that happen if kind of commodity costs stay where they are today or would you need to see more commodity inflation to then think about raising prices further?

John Ulrich

Adam Baumgarten (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thanks. Best of luck.

John Ulrich

Thanks, Adam.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Phil Eng with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

John Ulrich

Rick Westenberg (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Phil Eng (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

your next question comes from the line of Michael Rahul with JP Morgan, please go ahead.

John Ulrich

Michael Rahul (Equity Analyst)

John Ulrich

Michael Rahul (Equity Analyst)

Great thanks. Best of luck. Thanks, Mike.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Anthony Pettinari with Citi. Please go ahead.

John Ulrich

Rick Westenberg (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Anthony Pettinari (Equity Analyst)

Great, that's very helpful. We'll turn it over.

OPERATOR

John Ulrich

Rick Westenberg (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Susan McLauri

Okay, thank you. Good luck with the quarter.

Rick Westenberg (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Great, thanks, Sue.

OPERATOR

And your last question comes from Rafe Jadricich with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

John Ulrich

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Just the outperformance in plumbing volume in the first quarter in North America, how much would you attribute to just broader consumer resilience and the category holding up relative to your market share outperforming what you were expecting going into the quarter.

Rick Westenberg (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Rafe Jadricich (Equity Analyst)

That's really helpful. Thank you.

OPERATOR

This concludes the question and answer session. I will now turn the call back to Robin Zondervan for closing remarks. We'd like to thank all of you

Robin Zondervan (Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A)

for joining us on the call this morning and for your interest in Masco.

OPERATOR

That concludes today's call. Have a wonderful day. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.

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