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April 22, 2026 9:07 AM 30 min read

Zurn Elkay Water Solns Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Zurn Elkay Water Solns (NYSE:ZWS) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/112139994

Summary

Zurn Elkay Water Solns reported a strong start to 2026 with an 11% organic sales growth, an 18% increase in EBITDA to $116 million, and a margin expansion of 160 basis points to 26.8%.

The company generated $43 million in free cash flow and repurchased $50 million of shares, maintaining confidence in its full-year free cash flow outlook of approximately $335 million.

Management remains optimistic about managing tariff dynamics effectively, with expectations that the impact of tariffs will remain stable without requiring further price increases.

Strategically, the company is focused on advancing its supply chain footprint and achieving growth through new product developments and market adjacencies, especially in drinking water and filtration.

Zurn Elkay Water Solns increased its revolver from $200 million to $550 million, extending liquidity and supporting potential M&A opportunities.

The company's EBITDA margins have improved significantly over the past three years, attributed to the Zurn Elkay business system, continuous improvement processes, and structural changes post the Elkay merger.

Guidance for Q2 2026 includes an 8-9% core sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margins of 27-27.5%, with plans to update the second half outlook after Q2 results.

Management emphasized a deliberate and conservative approach to full-year outlook adjustments, citing strong first-quarter results and a positive outlook for the second quarter.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Bobby Beltner

Todd Adams (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Dave

Todd Adams (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Dave

OPERATOR

At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We request to limit yourselves to one question and one follow up. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Brian Blair with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Brian Blair (Equity Analyst)

Dave

Brian Blair (Equity Analyst)

Todd Adams (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Kriel with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Andrew Kriel (Equity Analyst)

Hi, thanks. Good morning everyone. Wanted to dig in. I guess more on the change of OE versus retrofit, you know, up to 50, 50 split.

Todd Adams (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Kriel (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you. And then on the weather comments with the Northeast, I believe Dave said it should be about a point of a good guy for the first half. Can you just break down what this was in the first quarter? If there's any chance it was, you know, flattish or down like. Any help on how that impacts 1Q first 2Q would be great, thanks.

Dave

Yeah. Even between the two quarters. Andrew, nothing oversized in Q1.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Nathan Jones with Stiefel. Your line is open.

Nathan Jones (Equity Analyst)

Todd Adams (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Nathan Jones (Equity Analyst)

I'm going to ask one about capital allocation. It's been quite some time since Zone acquired lk. The balance sheet's in great shape, certainly has plenty of available capacity for M and A. Maybe talk about the maturity of the pipeline, the appetite for more MA and priorities for capital deployment and. Thanks for taking the questions.

Todd Adams (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Lauren with Bear. Your line is open.

Michael Lauren (Equity Analyst)

Good morning, everyone. So first question, just clarifying your comment from Miller. So it doesn't sound like you're expecting incremental pricing. Just confirm that one way or another. And then the follow up is when you talk to your customer base, what's the sense of fatigue on the pricing side of things?

Todd Adams (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of James Cole with Jeffries. Your line is open.

James Cole (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thanks for taking questions here. I guess I want to touch on this growth rate adjacencies a little bit more here. I just wanted to understand the rationale behind it. Like should we think about this initiatives as additive to your current long term miss single digit growth outlook or more as a way to kind of sustain that level if like other end markets slow or.

Todd Adams (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

James Cole (Equity Analyst)

And I guess as a follow up, I just wanted to touch on one Q. Outperformance. Can you talk about the primary kind of drivers of the outperformance since growth came in stronger than expected, even accounting for favorable impact from, from weather. So can you kind of break that core sales growth into like volume and pricing and potentially mix?

Dave

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Hammond with Keybanc Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Todd Adams (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Brett Lindsay with Mizuhu. Your line is open.

Peter Casa

Hey, good morning guys. Congrats on the quarter. This is Peter Casa on for Brett. And maybe just one more about end markets. Can you kind of talk through your outlook? By end markets you're talking to flat to slightly positive market in total with institutional upload, singles, commercial flat and resi

Dave

OPERATOR

Before going to the next question again, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star. Then the number one on your telephone keypad. Our next question comes from the line of Jeffrey with rbc. Your line is open.

Jeffrey

Hi, good morning. Appreciate all the color thus far. So if we think about the puts and takes around pausing the full year outlook, what are the key variables you're waiting to see resolve by the time you report 2Q? Is it just tariffs? Is it something else?

Todd Adams (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeffrey

Got it. I only ask because I think when you see a company kind of pause guidance, it's usually a cause for concern. But obviously, you know, you're doing it from a position, a strong 1Q and a better 2Q outlook. Maybe just on visibility into the second half. Can you maybe talk to that? What line of sight do you have? Just backlog. Just any comments there?

Todd Adams (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

I will now turn the call back over to Bobby Beltner for closing remarks.

Bobby Beltner

Thanks everyone for joining us on the call today. We appreciate your interest in Zurn Lk water solutions and we look forward to providing our next update when we announce our second quarter results in late July. Have a good day.

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