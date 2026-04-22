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April 22, 2026 9:01 AM 44 min read

Boston Scientific Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=KDcxdk7a

Summary

Boston Scientific reported a solid Q1 2026 with organic sales growth of 9.4%, matching their guidance range.

The company adjusted its full-year guidance to reflect anticipated challenges, forecasting organic growth between 6.5% and 8%.

Key growth drivers included the US market with 11% growth and Asia-Pacific with 12% growth, while EMEA faced challenges due to product discontinuations.

Strategic focus areas included enhancing the EP and Watchman portfolios, addressing commercial challenges in Urology, and progressing with the Penumbra acquisition.

Management emphasized the need for increased commercial investments and strategic product launches to address market dynamics and maintain leadership positions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Lauren Tengler (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Mike Mahoney (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

John Monson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Lauren Tengler (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Thanks, John Bailey. Let's open it up for questions for the next 35 minutes or so. In order for us to take as many questions as possible, please limit yourself to one question. Bailey, please go ahead.

OPERATOR

Robby Marcus (Equity Analyst)

Mike Mahoney (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question will come from Joanne Winch with Citi. Please go ahead.

Joanne Winch (Equity Analyst)

Mike Mahoney (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

John Monson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Larry Beagleson with Wells Fargo, please go ahead.

Larry Beagleson (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Rick Wise with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Rick Wise

Mike Mahoney (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ken, you want to talk more about?

Ken Stein (Chief Medical Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from David Roman with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

David Roman (Equity Analyst)

Mike Mahoney (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Travis Steed with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Travis Steed (Equity Analyst)

Mike Mahoney (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Josh Jennings with TD Cowan. Please go ahead.

Josh Jennings

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. I just wanted to touch on the EPS guidance revision. I think some may be concerned that with a deceleration in high margin products, US EP franchise and Watchman franchise that there may be incremental pressure there. But any more details you can share just on any offsets or the impact on profitability with the revised outlook for US EP and, and Watchman. Thanks for taking the question.

John Monson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Marie Thibault with btig. Please go ahead.

Marie Thibault (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. I wanted to double back to urology. I think you mentioned, you know, you have some active execution plans in place for improving the sacral neuromodulation business. Can you just dive a little deeper into That I know that that's something you've been focused on for a couple quarters. Maybe it's going a little bit slower than hoped. So if you can just give us an update on how that is going. Thank you.

Mike Mahoney (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Vijay Kumar with Evercore. Please go ahead.

Vijay Kumar (Equity Analyst)

John Monson (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Our next question comes from Matthew o' Brien with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

OPERATOR

Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Was hoping to talk a little bit about Penumbra. I know the vote's coming up here in just a few weeks. Just curious about Boston's, you know, comfort

Mike Mahoney (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our last question will come from Matt Taylor with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Matt Taylor (Equity Analyst)

Mike Mahoney (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you for joining us today. We appreciate your interest in Boston Scientific. If we were unable to get to your question or you have any follow ups, please don't hesitate to reach out to the investor relations team before you disconnect. Bailey will give you all of the pertinent details for the replay. Thank you everyone.

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