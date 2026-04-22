Automatic Data Processing Background
By closely examining Automatic Data Processing, we can identify the following trends:
Debt To Equity Ratio
The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.
Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.
By analyzing Automatic Data Processing in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:
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Automatic Data Processing falls in the middle of the list when considering the debt-to-equity ratio.
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This indicates that the company has a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, suggesting a balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equitymix.
Key Takeaways
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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