Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
ia us feature image
April 22, 2026 6:00 AM 4 min read

Investigating Automatic Data Processing's Standing In Professional Services Industry Compared To Competitors

Automatic Data Processing Background

By closely examining Automatic Data Processing, we can identify the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Automatic Data Processing in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

  • Automatic Data Processing falls in the middle of the list when considering the debt-to-equity ratio.

  • This indicates that the company has a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, suggesting a balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equitymix.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved