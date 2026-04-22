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April 22, 2026 5:59 AM 4 min read

Understanding Adobe's Position In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

Adobe Background

By closely examining Adobe, we can identify the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Adobe alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

  • When compared to its top 4 peers, Adobe has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

  • This implies that the company maintains a balanced financial structure with a reasonable level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Adobe in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Adobe's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency relative to industry peers. However, the low revenue growth rate may be a concern for Adobe's future performance compared to its competitors in the Software industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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