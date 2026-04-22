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April 22, 2026 5:59 AM 4 min read

Insights Into Apple's Performance Versus Peers In Technology Hardware, Storage &amp; Peripherals Sector

Apple Background

By analyzing Apple, we can infer the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Apple and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

  • When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

  • The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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