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April 22, 2026 4:10 AM 30 min read

AGNC Investment Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nsj4s5pg/

Summary

AGNC Investment Corp reported a comprehensive loss of $0.18 per common share in Q1 2026, with an economic return on tangible common equity of negative 1.6%.

The company highlighted increased geopolitical and macroeconomic risks, leading to widened mortgage-backed securities (MBS) spreads, but noted that agency MBS outperformed US Treasuries and investment-grade corporate bonds.

AGNC Investment Corp maintained a leverage of 7.4 times tangible equity, with liquidity of $7 billion in unencumbered cash and agency MBS.

The management expressed optimism about the attractive return profile of agency MBS at current spread levels and highlighted improved demand and supply outlooks.

The company executed $401 million in common equity issuance through an at-the-market offering program, emphasizing its strategy to manage capital actively and generate accretion for stockholders.

AGNC Investment Corp remains cautiously optimistic about the future outlook, with expectations of favorable conditions for agency MBS and potential actions by the administration to improve housing affordability.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Katie Turlington (Investor Relations)

Peter Federico (President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer)

Bernie Bell (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Peter Federico (President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer)

OPERATOR

Peter Federico (President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, great, thanks. Sure. The next question comes from Crispin Glove with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Peter Federico (President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Marissa Lobo with ubs. Please go ahead.

Peter Federico (President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer)

OPERATOR

Appreciate all the answers. Yeah. The next question comes from Trevor Cranston with Citizens jmp. Please go ahead.

Peter Federico (President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer)

Trevor Cranston

No, that's very helpful, thank you.

OPERATOR

Okay, and our last question comes from the line of harsh Hemnani with Green Street. Please go ahead.

Peter Federico (President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer)

Harsh Hemnani

Got it. That's helpful. Thank you.

OPERATOR

We have now completed the question and answer session. I'd like to turn the call back over to Peter Federico for concluding remarks.

Peter Federico (President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer)

Again. I appreciate everybody joining the call this morning. We look forward to talking to you again after our second quarter.

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