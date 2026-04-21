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April 21, 2026 6:53 PM 60 min read

Capital One Finl Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Tuesday, Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/co5dphz7/

Summary

Capital One Finl reported Q1 2026 earnings of $2.2 billion or $3.34 per share, with adjusted EPS at $4.42 after accounting for Discover integration and other items.

Revenue declined 2% sequentially, while non-interest expenses decreased by 9%, and pre-provision earnings increased by 6% on an adjusted basis.

The provision for credit losses was stable at $4.1 billion, with net charge-offs at $3.8 billion and an allowance build of $230 million.

The company completed its acquisition of BREX for $4.5 billion, which will impact the CET1 ratio by over 40 basis points in Q2.

Capital One Finl's net interest margin declined to 7.87% due to seasonal effects and elevated cash levels.

The Discover integration continues with the successful conversion of debit customers, and the company expects to see growth opportunities post-integration.

Management reiterated their investment focus on AI, technology, and expanding the Discover and Brex franchises, with a long-term view on revenue synergies.

Future guidance maintains a focus on strong earnings power and strategic investments, with a CET1 capital level assumption of 12.5%.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jeff Norris (Senior Vice President of Finance)

Andrew Young (Chief Financial Officer)

Richard Fairbank (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Norris (Senior Vice President of Finance)

Jeff thank you Rich. We will now start the Q and A session. As a courtesy to other investors and analysts who may wish to ask a question, please limit yourself to one question plus a single follow-up. And if you have any follow up questions, after the Q and A session, the investor relations team will be available. Josh, please start the Q and A.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press Star one one Again, one moment for questions. Our first question comes from Terry Mull at Barclays. You may proceed. Hi.

Terry Mull (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Thank you. Good evening, Rich. I'm just curious to get your thoughts on the state of the consumer. There's obviously concern around the impact of higher energy prices on the health of the consumer, but your credit results are still very good across both card and auto. So maybe just talk about what you're seeing across your businesses.

Richard Fairbank (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Sanjay Sikrani with kbw. You may proceed.

Andrew Young (Chief Financial Officer)

Richard Fairbank (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Next question, please.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Ryan Nash with Goldman Sachs. You may proceed.

Ryan Nash (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Richard Fairbank (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question, please. Our next question comes from Moshe Orenbuk with TD Cowan. You may proceed.

Richard Fairbank (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question, please. Our next question comes from Erica Najarian with ubs. You may proceed.

Erica Najarian (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Hi, good afternoon. My first question is on capital. You know, clearly you have plenty at 14.4% CET1. But Andrew, I'm wondering if you could give us your preview of how Basel III endgame could play out for you. Clearly, with your current asset size, you have to be considering both RSA and erba. So I'm wondering if you could give us a preview on what the RWA impact could be and how that could potentially shift your thinking on capital allocation.

Andrew Young (Chief Financial Officer)

Richard Fairbank (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question, please. Our next question comes from Don Fandetti with Wells Fargo. You may proceed.

Don Fandetti (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Hi, Richard, I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about. Investors are very concerned around AI, job loss risk and how you're thinking about that. Do you build anything into your credit underwriting as you think about unemployment from that factor alone?

Richard Fairbank (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question, please. Our next question comes from Mihir Bhatia with Bank of America. You may proceed.

Mihir Bhatia (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Richard Fairbank (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Young (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question, please.

Richard Fairbank (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question, please. And our final question comes from Sol Martinez with hsbc. He may proceed.

Andrew Young (Chief Financial Officer)

Richard Fairbank (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Young (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Well, that concludes our earnings call and the Q and A for this evening. I want to thank everybody for joining us on the conference call today. Thank you for your interest in Capital One. Have a great evening, everyone. Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

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