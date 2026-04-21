WR Berkley Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Tuesday, WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/647597137
Summary
WR Berkley reported record net investment income and strong underwriting profits, contributing to a return on beginning equity of 21.2% for Q1 2026.
Net income was $515 million, or $1.31 per share, with a calendar year combined ratio of 90.7%.
The company is seeing increasing competition, particularly in the reinsurance and property markets, but remains focused on cycle management to navigate these challenges.
Growth in gross premiums written was 4.5% in the insurance segment, while net investment income increased by 12.2% to a record $404 million.
Management expressed a cautious yet optimistic outlook, indicating potential for growth in certain niche areas while maintaining disciplined underwriting practices.
The company repurchased 4.5 million shares for $302 million and paid $34 million in dividends, highlighting strong capital management.
WR Berkley is managing its investment portfolio with a focus on high credit quality and a potential for improved yields, given current market conditions.
The company is selectively expanding in areas with attractive margins, particularly in certain casualty lines, while being cautious in more competitive markets.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Rob Berkeley
Rich Baio (Group Chief Financial Officer)
Rob Berkeley
OPERATOR
Elise Greenspan (Equity Analyst)
Rob Berkeley
Elise Greenspan (Equity Analyst)
Rob Berkeley
I don't know. You're right, Anthony, there's a lag Sorry to interrupt you, Elise. I beg your pardon. There's a bit of a lag on the line. But I think to answer your question, and maybe we confused the situation if we did, apologies, but we actually saw the top line improve as we made our way through the quarter as opposed to the other way around. So January was not our. Did not prove to be our best month.
Elise Greenspan (Equity Analyst)
Okay. But then, so for your comments about growth getting better, I guess my last question Is that a Q2 comment? Is that more maybe Q3, Q4, just based on how you today
Rob Berkeley
OPERATOR
Yep. Your next question comes from the line of Rob Cox with Goldman Sachs. Rob, your line is now open. Please go ahead. Hi, Rob.
Rob Cox (Equity Analyst)
Good evening. Good evening. Yeah, just first question on property. You know, I hear your comments this quarter and in recent quarters that, you know, property dynamics are repeating themselves. I'm curious where you think property is from a price adequacy perspective, whether it's ROE or whatever metric and how you would bifurcate across insurance, reinsurance and maybe by geography.
Rob Berkeley
Rob Cox (Equity Analyst)
Rob Berkeley
Rob Cox (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, Rob.
Rob Berkeley
Yep, thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Alex Scott with Barclays. Alex, your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Alex Scott
Rob Berkeley
Alex Scott
Rob Berkeley
Alex Scott
Yeah, I understood. Yeah, there. Okay, thank you. I do appreciate the extra disclosures.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Kligerman with TD Cohen. Andrew, your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Rob Berkeley
Hey, thanks a lot. Good afternoon. Good afternoon.
Andrew Kligerman (Equity Analyst)
Rob Berkeley
Andrew Kligerman (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you for that, Rob. And with regard to the gross versus net written premium, the net being 3.2 against the gross at four and a half, any read through there with the lower net, any color that you can share on why that net was materially lower.
Rob Berkeley
It's a combination of mix of business. And in addition to that, as we tried to flag earlier, there were opportunities to buy some reinsurance of what we believe to be attractive terms.
Andrew Kligerman (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And just sneak one last one prior year development. Anything unusual in the casualty lines, plus
Rob Berkeley
or minus, Nothing particularly exciting. If you want to do a deeper dive, at least to, to the extent we're able, we'll share with you whatever we're allowed to share with you on that. And obviously there'll be more detail available in the queue. Much appreciated. Thanks for the call.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Michael Zaremski with BMO Capital Markets. Michael, your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Michael Zaremski (Equity Analyst)
Rob Berkeley
Michael Zaremski (Equity Analyst)
Rob Berkeley
The answer is that when we see opportunity in the market, we are very happy to in the short run flex that leverage up. But you know, quite frankly we are very comfortable where we are today, but we certainly have the ability to flex it up if the opportunity presented itself. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Bob Huang with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Bob Huang (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good evening. Good evening. Good evening. So my first question is also on the capital side in a different way. Right. I think you talked about willingness to grow your business. You clearly have at capital. Is there some way to think about the balance between growing inorganically versus buyback and dividends?
Rob Berkeley
Bob Huang (Equity Analyst)
Rob Berkeley
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Tracy Bengigi with Wolf Research. Tracey, your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Tracy Bengigi (Equity Analyst)
Hey, Tracy. Good evening. Hey, good evening. Since casualty reinsurance never got the same bounce as you saw on property, I'm curious, is this business rate adequate now or is it approaching rate inadequacy?
Rob Berkeley
Tracy Bengigi (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Also, you mentioned potential upside from net investment income. And you also noted certain insurance pockets like casualty, you might prioritize growth over rate. So are you taking more of a total return approach when setting combined targets for your underwriters? Maybe putting more weight on net investment income, which will allow you to grow?
Rob Berkeley
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Mark Hughes with Truist Securities. Mark, your Line is now open. Please go ahead.
Mark Hughes (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thank you. Good afternoon. Rob, you mentioned that. Yeah. You mentioned that the large standard carriers are ramping up their appetite.
Rob Berkeley
Mark Hughes (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, very good. And then to the extent that you're successful in pivoting to growth here in the second quarter, does that have a meaning for your loss picks? Could we potentially see loss picks a little higher?
Rob Berkeley
Sorry, Mark, you broke up a little. Can you please repeat that? Yeah. The question was if you do.
Mark Hughes (Equity Analyst)
Rob, can you hear me now? Yes, thank you. Okay, well, very good. The if you're successful in generating some better growth in the second quarter, does
Rob Berkeley
OPERATOR
Your next call comes from the line of David Motimaden with Evercore isi. Your line is now open. Please click go ahead.
David Motimaden (Equity Analyst)
Rob Berkeley
Yeah, we just haven't put that detail out there. We'll think about if there's something we can tuck into the queue that could be helpful along those lines. But at this stage we just haven't put anything out there yet. Thank you.
David Motimaden (Equity Analyst)
Got it, thanks. And then the growth in the insurance business in the short tail lines continues to tick along at 5%. You know, I was a little surprised at that just given the pricing pressure on the commercial property side. So it's hoping maybe you could unpack that a little bit more for us and just, you know, how we should think about the durability of the growth there.
Rob Berkeley
I think that you're focusing on it through the lens of commercial and I would encourage you to broaden your lens to incorporate our A and H business that we've spoken of in the past as well as our private client business.
David Motimaden (Equity Analyst)
Rob Berkeley
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Joshua Shanker with Bank of America. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Joshua Shanker (Equity Analyst)
Rob Berkeley
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Katie Sakis with Autonomous Research. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Katie Sakis (Equity Analyst)
Good evening, Rob. Really quickly, how would you describe your approach to managing commercial auto exposures today versus your comments last quarter on shrinking exposures? I think with your very frank description of the auto liability market today, I'm just kind of curious as to what's giving your confidence in the growth that you're still showing in that book, that it's not resulting in adverse selection.
Rob Berkeley
Well, just to be clear, the growth that we are experiencing is premium, not unit growth or exposure growth. So the rate that we are taking far exceeds the growth rate. So the exposure is shrinking and the rate is increasing. So the growth that you saw on page, whatever it is of the release, It's all. It's all right then. And then some.
Katie Sakis (Equity Analyst)
Yep, makes sense. And then, any new news on Berkeley Embedded? I realize it's only been a couple of months and I might be ahead of my skis here, but are there any product lines that have gone live with that? And if so, how are you guys thinking about channel conflict with your traditional distribution partners there?
Rob Berkeley
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Anderson with Jefferies. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Andrew Anderson (Equity Analyst)
Rob Berkeley
a bit, but just kind of high level here. When you're talking about the standard or national carriers taking back some business, would you describe this as more of a normal ebb and flow or are the standard national carriers maybe going deeper into ENS and more into lines of business that have been stickier in the ENS channel?
Andrew Anderson (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Mayor Shields with Keith Briet and Woods. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Shields
Great. Thanks so much. I appreciate your taking my call. First question, I guess, Rob, last quarter
Rob Berkeley
and this quarter you talked a little bit about taking the collective foot off the gas in terms of pricing in some lines. Should we think of that as a top down directive or is that bubbling up from the various underwriters?
Shields
Rob Berkeley
Okay, that's very helpful. And then very briefly, whether It's Lloyd's or reinsurance businesses. Does Berkeley have any exposure to the Middle east conflict? Nothing of consequence. Okay, thank you so much. We're just not a big player in the war space. We're a very modest player in certain aspects of the Marine market and we are very active users of war exclusions. Okay, perfect. Thank you. Thank you. Good night, Alexandra. Anything else?
OPERATOR
There is one final question. This comes from comes to the line of Brian Meredith with ubs. Your line is now open. Brian, please go ahead.
Brian Meredith (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, Rob. I'll keep it Just one question here. I'm just curious in your growth thoughts for the year here, is any of that related to perhaps your incubator type businesses transitioning into segments? And I'm thinking something like the Berkeley Edge. And maybe you can talk a little bit about Berkeley Edge and how's that doing so far?
Rob Berkeley
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Mr. Rob Berkeley for closing remarks.
Rob Berkeley
Alexandra, thank you very much for your assistance this evening. Thank you to all who tuned in for again your interest in the company and the questions as I hope people would have gathered by any measure a very solid quarter and perhaps equally, if not more exciting, how well positioned the business is to continue to grow, prosper and generate value for stakeholders. We look forward to speaking with you over the summer. Thank you very much. Have a good evening.
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