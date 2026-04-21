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April 21, 2026 5:54 PM 47 min read

Intuitive Surgical Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rwnbqatp/

Summary

Intuitive Surgical reported a 23% increase in Q1 2026 revenue to $2.77 billion with a significant rise in procedure volume, driven by 17% total procedure growth.

The company saw strong adoption of Da Vinci 5, SP, and Ion platforms, with notable growth in Da Vinci procedures in the U.S. and Europe, despite challenges in Asia.

The company updated its 2026 full-year guidance, expecting Da Vinci procedure growth of 13.5% to 15.5%, and improved non-GAAP gross profit margin guidance to 67.5% to 68.5%.

Intuitive Surgical highlighted strategic investments in digital infrastructure and AI capabilities to enhance surgical outcomes and operational efficiency.

Management emphasized continued international expansion, including acquisitions of distributors in Europe, and addressed competitive pressures and regulatory challenges in different regions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Dan Conley (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)

Jamie Samath (Chief Financial Officer)

Dan

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question., please press star 11. Again we ask that you please limit yourselves to one question, one follow up. One moment for our first question. Our first question will come from the line of Travis Steed with Bank of America. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Travis Steed (Equity Analyst)

Hey, congrats on a good quarter. Maybe to start with, I kind of want to talk a little bit about some of the future. You talked a lot about data and digital infrastructure augmented dexterity. Just kind of curious how you see the digital and data roadmap for for intuitive. And there's also some hints on biopsy and the ROSE acquisition. So love to kind of hear your big picture view of how that kind of plays out. And anything you can say on timing.

Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)

Travis Steed (Equity Analyst)

Jamie Samath (Chief Financial Officer)

Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)

Great, thanks a lot. So Travis, real quick, you had asked about rohs and ebus and just some color there. So both are known technologies and the timelines are more short term, but they won't be this year. We do believe that they are bringing truly significant differentiated value to the lung cancer diagnosis, detection, diagnosis journey and expect to share that value with customers. And so as that gets closer, we'll let you know more about it.

Travis Steed (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks a lot.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next Question will come from the line of Larry Beechelson with Wells Fargo. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Larry Beechelson (Equity Analyst)

Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)

Jamie Samath (Chief Financial Officer)

Larry Beechelson (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for that, Dan. Jamie, I'd love to hear you flesh out more what you meant by innovation led revenue growth. That's the first time I've heard you talk about that. Is there any way to frame how much faster revenues will grow versus procedures? In Q1, it was obviously 23% versus 17. I'm sorry, do you expect that delta to increase going forward? Maybe just talk about the implications of this innovation led revenue growth. Thank you.

Jamie Samath (Chief Financial Officer)

Larry Beechelson (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Robbie Marcus with JP Morgan. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Robbie Marcus (Equity Analyst)

Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)

Robbie Marcus (Equity Analyst)

Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)

Jamie Samath (Chief Financial Officer)

Robbie Marcus (Equity Analyst)

Thanks a lot. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question will come from the line of Rick Wise with Stifel. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Rick Wise (Equity Analyst)

Jamie Samath (Chief Financial Officer)

Rick Wise (Equity Analyst)

Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)

Rick Wise (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you, Dave.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question will come from the line of David Roman with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

David Roman (Equity Analyst)

Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)

David Roman (Equity Analyst)

Dave Rosa (Chief Executive Officer)

Jamie Samath (Chief Financial Officer)

Dan Conley (Vice President, Investor Relations)

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