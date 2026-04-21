Calix Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Calix (NYSE:CALX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Calix reported record revenue of $280 million in Q1 2026, with strong demand and a 3% sequential increase.
The company completed migrating all customers to its third-generation platform on Google Cloud, enhancing capabilities and market reach.
Future revenue guidance for Q2 2026 is set between $287 million and $293 million, with an annual growth expectation of 15% to 20%.
Non-GAAP gross margin was 57.2%, with a slight sequential decline due to dual cloud costs, but a year-over-year increase of 100 basis points.
Calix repurchased 3.3 million shares for $171 million and announced an additional $100 million for share buybacks.
The company anticipates reaccelerating RPOs in the second half of 2026 due to the Calixone platform's momentum.
Calix is hosting its first Investor Day in four years to outline strategy, innovation, and long-term growth prospects.
Management expressed confidence in handling memory component cost challenges through surcharges and strategic purchasing.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Nancy Fazioli (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Michael Weaning (President and CEO)
Corey Sindelar (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Samik Chatterjee (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Corey Sindelar (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, thank you for the question. So our plan is to recover the costs and so if there are further cost increases, we would adjust the surcharges accordingly. The effect of the surcharges by themselves put a headwind to the gross margin. I estimate that in 2026 the effect of the surcharges for from here to the end of the year represent a 200 basis point headwind because you're adding, you know, a large amount of revenue at 0 points of margin. Go through it.
Samik Chatterjee (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Corey Sindelar (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Scott Sorrell with Roth Capital Marc Partners. Please proceed.
Scott Sorrell (Equity Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)
Hey, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. Just wanted to dive in on the gross margins related to the dual cloud costs. It looks like it was in the 3 to 4 million range. Just want to clarify, does that go away completely by the second half? How should we think about modeling that?
Corey Sindelar (Chief Financial Officer)
Scott Sorrell (Equity Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)
Michael Weaning (President and CEO)
Scott Sorrell (Equity Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)
Hey Mike. And just fiber availability. What are, what are customers saying? And maybe if I could sneak one other. And you, I think you talked about guidance for 15 to 20% this year. 15% is really just kind of bump it along at the level you're at today. So what kind of visibility do you have in terms of deployments into the second half? Are you starting to feel pretty good about the lower end of that range?
Corey Sindelar (Chief Financial Officer)
Scott Sorrell (Equity Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)
Great, thanks. I look forward to the analyst day tomorrow.
Mike
See you tomorrow.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our last question comes from the line of Christian Schwab with Craig Hound Capital Group. Please proceed.
Christian Schwab (Equity Analyst at Craig-Hallum Capital Group)
Congrats on the good quarter. Just for further clarity, our previous guidance was 10 to 15% top line and near the high end and now we've taken it to 15 to 20%. Should we just assume that that's the surcharges that is going on? You know there's incrementally better visibility and continued strong demand. But demand isn't accelerating beyond what you thought 90 days ago, is it? Or is it?
Corey Sindelar (Chief Financial Officer)
It's yes and yes to that, Christian. So. So clearly the effect of surcharges is going to move us up into that higher part of the range. But we're also seeing some of the best demand that we've, we've seen.
Michael Weaning (President and CEO)
Christian Schwab (Equity Analyst at Craig-Hallum Capital Group)
Great. And then my just quick follow up question is as it relates to beat, congrats on finally getting some of that dollars generated for the company. I think you said tens of millions in the second half of calendar 26. What is the internal plan for
Corey Sindelar (Chief Financial Officer)
Christian Schwab (Equity Analyst at Craig-Hallum Capital Group)
Correct. Correct. Got it. All right, no other questions. Thanks guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of George Noter with Wolf Research. Please proceed.
Karen
Karen on For George, just a quick question. Any updates on traction with tier 1 customers side? Nothing that we're willing to share. Okay, got it. And then any comments on the quarter on quarter uptick in appliances, I assume. I think you guys have mentioned in
Corey Sindelar (Chief Financial Officer)
Karen
Awesome. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tim Savagewe with Northland Capital Markets. Please proceed.
Tim Savagewe (Equity Analyst at Northland Capital Markets)
Corey Sindelar (Chief Financial Officer)
Tim Savagewe (Equity Analyst at Northland Capital Markets)
well. Okay, but maybe just a quick follow up there. I mean is the timing of this conditional approval having any impact on the business at all or none?
Corey Sindelar (Chief Financial Officer)
Tim Savagewe (Equity Analyst at Northland Capital Markets)
Appreciate that. Color? Yep. Thanks for question. Good one.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Will we see you tomorrow? Go ahead, Alicia.
Nancy Fazioli (Vice President of Investor Relations)
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