East West Bancorp Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

East West Bancorp reported a record quarter for loans, deposits, and fee income, with total deposits growing 9% year over year and non-interest-bearing deposits increasing by $800 million.

The company experienced 7% year-over-year loan growth, driven primarily by an increase in commercial and industrial (C&I) loans and higher line utilization.

East West Bancorp's net interest income increased to $671 million, with a focus on reducing deposit costs and maintaining a strong capital position with a tangible capital ratio of 10.3%.

Management highlighted a strong performance in wealth management, contributing to a 12% year-over-year increase in fee income.

Future guidance includes a revised net interest income growth of 6-8% for 2026 and maintaining a loan growth guidance of 5-7%, with an expectation of continued pressure on deposit pricing.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Adrian Atkinson (Director of Investor Relations)

Dominic Ng (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Del Moral-Niles

Irene Oh (Chief Risk Officer)

Chris Del Moral-Niles

Thank you, Irene. We've assumed the forward curve as of March 31, which models no rate cuts and therefore we're updating our full year 2026 net interest income guidance to grow between 6 to 8% up from our prior expectations of growth between 5 and 7%. We're also updating our net charge offs and now projected to fall between 15 and 25 basis points for the full year. With that, we'll be happy to open the call for questions. Operator thank you.

OPERATOR

Ibrahim Poonawalla (Equity Analyst)

Please go ahead. Good afternoon. I guess maybe the first question just given the capital proposals that were put out by the Fed last month, I'm wondering if you can quantify what impact you expect to your capital ratios and yeah I guess as first just what's the impact that you expect for what are really strong capital levels and where is this headed if the proposal becomes final rule?

Chris Del Moral-Niles

Yeah EB we're happy to cover that for you. The risk weighted asset adjustment from what's been put out there as Basel III endgame is roughly a $7 billion reduction in our current risk weighted assets to our current balance sheet and that would probably translate to something on the order of magnitude of 1.6 to 1.8% increase in our various respective regulatory capital ratios.

Ibrahim Poonawalla (Equity Analyst)

Are you going to use all that excess capital to start another bank?

Dominic Ng (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Dominic? Dominic is very opportunistic and I think we are very comfortable maintaining very strong capital levels and having more capital has never served this bank badly.

Chris Del Moral-Niles

IBI we're going to use that capital to grow organically.

Ibrahim Poonawalla (Equity Analyst)

Chris Del Moral-Niles

Ibrahim Poonawalla (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Dave Rochester with Kantor Fitzgerald.

Dave Rochester (Equity Analyst)

Chris Del Moral-Niles

Dave Rochester (Equity Analyst)

All right, great. Thanks.

Chris Del Moral-Niles

And nice buyback. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Jared Shaw with Barclays.

Jared Shaw (Equity Analyst)

Please go ahead. Afternoon, Jared. Hey, good afternoon. Hey, thanks. I guess, sticking on the deposit theme, with the good growth that you're seeing in the mix shift, how should we think about sort of the trend of, of deposit pricing costs in a flat environment? I mean, do you think you're still going to be able to continue to march that lower as we go forward?

Chris Del Moral-Niles

Jared Shaw (Equity Analyst)

Okay, nice. That's good color. Thanks. And then any color, maybe. Irene, on the growth in resi non performers, are you seeing any areas of stress there? Maybe from tech worker disruption, from AI or anything that you're spending a little more time looking at?

Irene Oh (Chief Risk Officer)

Yeah, that's a great question. You know, we have seen a little bit increases in that. Ultimately though, there isn't anything that we view as systemic. It really is customer by customer, loan by loan. And ultimately for us, given the low loan to values we underwrite it, we don't see a lot of lost content there.

OPERATOR

Okay, thank you. The next question will come from Casey Hare with Autonomous Research.

Casey Hare (Equity Analyst)

Please go ahead. Afternoon, Casey. Good afternoon everyone. Wanted to touch on loan growth. Apologies if I missed this, but. So the guide of five to seven off of a quarter where you're growing at 8% annualized and pipeline sound pretty constructive. Kind of a recurring question you guys, but why is that a little conservative or what are we missing here?

Chris Del Moral-Niles

I would point you to page nine of our press release tables which says that from March 31st of last year to March 31st this year, we grew by exactly 7.0% on total loans. So that felt like it was in the range of 5 to 7 and warranted holding the range.

Casey Hare (Equity Analyst)

Irene Oh (Chief Risk Officer)

Chris Del Moral-Niles

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Manan Ghassalia with Morgan Stanley.

Manan Ghassalia (Equity Analyst)

Chris Del Moral-Niles

Manan Ghassalia (Equity Analyst)

And then you guys give the C and I loan yields at the back and not a surprise to see that edge down slightly. Is that all just rate related or is there anything that comes there from mix shift maybe to Capital Call or investment grade clients? Or is there anything you're seeing in terms of competition impacting spreads?

Chris Del Moral-Niles

Manan Ghassalia (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful, thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Bernard von Gazicki with Deutsche Bank.

Bernard von Gazicki (Equity Analyst)

Please go ahead. Good afternoon, Bernard. Hey, good afternoon, Chris. You know you mentioned the checking account growth led to pricing the Lunar New Year CD campaign more conservatively this year, allowing you to focus on CD retention. Can you just remind us how much CDs rolled off during the quarter? How much was retained? Any color on expected improvement in pricing from rolling forward CDs in 2Q.

Chris Del Moral-Niles

Bernard von Gazicki (Equity Analyst)

And just as my follow up, I think last quarter you mentioned the impact from hedging. Impact. There was a headwind of about 2 million. What was it this quarter? Any expectations for full year you can provide?

Chris Del Moral-Niles

Yes, roughly flat. And all those hedges today are in the money looking forward, given the backup. And we're still in the money on all the mark to market value of all the trades is positive. So they're going to add value moving forward. Okay, great. Thanks for taking my questions. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from David Chiavarini with Jefferies.

David Chiavarini (Equity Analyst)

Please go ahead. Hi, thanks for taking. Hi, how's it going? Thanks for taking the question on the NII outlook. So you raised it, you know, 6 to 8% from 5 to 7. You alluded to higher for longer being good for East West. Was this the main contributor to raising the guide or was the loan outlook also part of it? Can you unpack that a little bit?

Chris Del Moral-Niles

We would attribute the guide increase exclusively to the change in the rate outlook. And as I noted earlier, we're not raising our loan guidance at this point in time. So that's still baked in there at 5% to 7%.

David Chiavarini (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And on the net interest margin, how should we think about the outlook from here based on your commentary on the deposit front? Is a diplomat a reasonable way to think of it or how should we think about the NIM going forward?

Chris Del Moral-Niles

David Chiavarini (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful, thank you.

Chris Del Moral-Niles

I would remind you though that the first quarter has fewer days, so don't index off of the Q1 number. Index off of the day count, adjusted number.

David Chiavarini (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Chris McGrady with KBW.

Chris McGrady (Equity Analyst)

Please go ahead. Afternoon, Chris. Hey, Chris. Good morning everybody. Or good afternoon everybody. Long day. The tweak in the credit guidance is a tweak, but I think it's a fairly important vote of confidence or statement. Can you unpack what drove you to change the charge off guide after one quarter?

Irene Oh (Chief Risk Officer)

Yeah, that's. It's simply put right. When we look at the portfolio and look at kind of what we're seeing, this is our view as far as at least today where we think the net charge books are going to be.

Chris McGrady (Equity Analyst)

Okay. So good visibility on the outlook. Okay. And then within the 7 to 9 expense growth, I'm wondering if you could parse out run the bank versus invest in the bank and how over time this level of growth, I think this was a similar guide you gave last year at the beginning of the year, how AI might influence that over the medium term.

Chris Del Moral-Niles

OPERATOR

The next question will come from David Smith with Truist Securities.

David Smith (Equity Analyst)

Please go ahead. Good afternoon. Good afternoon. I was wondering if you'd give us any updates on how you're looking at blockchain or stablecoins as you look at ways to better help your clients with international business needs, transfer money more efficiently.

Chris Del Moral-Niles

David Smith (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Janet Lee with TD Gowen.

Janet Lee (Equity Analyst)

Please go ahead. Good afternoon, Janet. Good afternoon. So in recent years your deposit you generally were able to grow deposits at a pace that's modestly above loans. Is it fair to assume that your deposit growth for 2026 would be the same as in coming in line to above your loan growth guide for the year given the strong results, especially given the strong results from the first quarter?

Chris Del Moral-Niles

Janet, I would note that on page three of our financial highlights, we led with deposit led growth as the story. And so we continue to see deposit led growth as the story and continue to expect deposits to help us drive a better funding mix, a better liquidity profile and more reservoir of dollars available to meet our clients needs as borrowers over time? But yes, it's been a deposit led story.

Janet Lee (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you. And maybe I'm missing something here, but if you were able to keep your net interest margin flat to modestly improving versus the first quarter, I guess excluding the day count impact, and then loans growing at six and a half to

Chris Del Moral-Niles

Janet Lee (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Timur Braziliar with ubs.

Timur Braziliar (Equity Analyst)

Chris Del Moral-Niles

So unpack that question again because you said something about warehouse and we don't do a lot of warehouse. So repeat your question for me, team. We're sorry.

Timur Braziliar (Equity Analyst)

Yes, just the puts and takes on some of the lines being paid down in 1Q versus the growth that you're expecting in the second quarter and whether or not that's going to net positive balances in 2Q and then just the seasonality on some of the commercial pieces.

Chris Del Moral-Niles

Timur Braziliar (Equity Analyst)

And then one on credit ACL has been building over the last couple of quarters. I think you guys called out some mix shifts here in the first quarter. Just give us a sense of where you are likely in that ACL build and should we expect that to start settling out and being utilized here at some point, or is that going to remain fairly conservative in holding up at these current levels?

Chris Del Moral-Niles

I think the bank has traditionally approached ACL as being making sure it was appropriate and perhaps on the margin making sure it was modestly conservative. I think we've continued to do so from a build perspective. It was two basis points for the quarter. I'll defer to Irene on specific comments around the portfolio, but I think the reality is with our visibility that we do have in the charge offs, we feel pretty good about where we stand.

Irene Oh (Chief Risk Officer)

Irene yeah, maybe I'll just add just a little bit on the technical side of it. We do use a multi scenario model for calculating our allowance and as of March 31st the downside scenario did change quite substantially from what it was at year end. That certainly was one of the factors.

Timur Braziliar (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Dominic Ng for any closing remarks.

Dominic Ng (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you to everyone for joining us today. I want to thank our team for their continued hard work and dedication which continues to show in our results. We appreciate everyone your time and interest and looking forward to speaking with you again next quarter. Goodbye.