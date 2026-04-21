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April 21, 2026 5:44 PM 46 min read

Beta Bionics Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/23g86ces/

Summary

Beta Bionics reported Q1 2026 net sales of $27.6 million, a 57% year-over-year increase, driven by new patient starts and a growing installed base accessing the pharmacy channel.

The company's gross margin improved to 59.5%, attributed to the efficiency of the pharmacy business model and lower manufacturing costs.

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was raised to $131-$136 million, with expectations of 37-39% new patient starts reimbursed through the pharmacy channel.

Operating expenses increased by 47% year-over-year to $40.7 million, driven by sales force expansion and R&D investment in the Mint and Bihormonal programs.

Beta Bionics is addressing an FDA warning letter with corrective actions and continues to advance its Mint Patch Pump and bihormonal system development, aiming for a full commercial launch of Mint by 2027.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Blake Bieber (Head of Investor Relations)

Sean Saint

Steven Fidder (Chief Financial Officer)

Sean Saint

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star one one on your telephone, then wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press start 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of of Mike Kratke with Lee Rink Partners. Your line is open.

Mike Kratke (Equity Analyst)

Sean Saint

Mike Kratke (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Of course, Our next question comes from the line of the line of David Roman with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

David Roman (Equity Analyst)

Thank you and appreciate your taking the question here.

Sean Saint

David Roman (Equity Analyst)

Sean Saint

Steven Fidder (Chief Financial Officer)

David Roman (Equity Analyst)

Understood. Well, just not yet, but I appreciate all the perspective.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Frank Takonen with Lake Street Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Frank Takonen (Equity Analyst)

Steven Fidder (Chief Financial Officer)

Frank Takonen (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful. And then maybe just for my second one related to cash burn, any seasonal considerations we should think about with the cash burn from Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 just a little higher cash burn in Q1 and just kind of trying to understand how we should model the burn profile throughout the end of the year.

Steven Fidder (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah. I think cash burn for us is going to sort of approximate adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

Frank Takonen (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line

John Block (Equity Analyst)

Steven Fidder (Chief Financial Officer)

John Block (Equity Analyst)

Yep, fair enough. So maybe I'll take a different shot on gold, but go to gross margin going into this year. I think what you alluded to was gross margin would increase sequentially throughout 2026. And obviously there was material upside to 1Q26.

Steven Fidder (Chief Financial Officer)

John Block (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Richard Neuwieder with Truist Securities. Your line is open.

Felipe

Hi, it's Felipe on for Rich. Just to follow up on the pharmacy channel, I think, you know, you had mentioned that more competitors trying to enter with durable pumps into the channel is potentially going to accelerate the shift over. So I'm just wondering if you could dig into that and maybe give any context on conversations that you've been having with your PBM partners and then just one follow up. Thank you.

Sean Saint

Felipe

And then if you could just remind us why you expect economics in the channel to hold over the long term. There are a lot of misconceptions around multiple players in the channel and potential trends downward in economics. Just any clarity around that would be helpful. Thank you.

Sean Saint

Felipe

Super helpful. Thanks for taking the questions.

Sean Saint

You got it.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Johnson with Baird. Your line is open.

Jeff Johnson (Equity Analyst)

Thanks guys. Can you hear me okay? Sorry, I'm in the back of the car. Hopefully not too much noise here.

Sean Saint

We got you, Jeff. You sound all right.

Jeff Johnson (Equity Analyst)

Sean Saint

Jeff Johnson (Equity Analyst)

Fair enough. Appreciate the thought.

Sean Saint

Thanks, Jeff.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Please stand by for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Matthew o' Brien with Piper Sandler. Your line is open.

Matthew o' Brien

Oh, afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions.

Sean Saint

Matthew o' Brien

And apologies for that long question. And I think here comes another long one. But just the R and D spike that we saw in Q1 versus Q4. And I know there's some timing issues

Sean Saint

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Jeffrey Cohen with Ladenburg Thallman and company. Your line is open.

Jeffrey Cohen (Equity Analyst)

Hi, Blake and Sean. Good afternoon. So I guess firstly you did call out lower cost of materials in Q1 that was one time favorable. But anything related to deflation or scale as a function of that or too small to tell, can you say that the last part of your question related to inflation or scale. What did you say? So, Q1 cost of materials, was some of that deflationary in sense or was some of that scale related?

Sean Saint

As far as sheer scale, yeah. The primary driver of the lower cost per unit and the cost of materials is simply just volume. So CS scale, the more components we're able to or we're able to purchase, the larger scale, the lower cost per component.

Jeffrey Cohen (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it. And then secondly, I want to follow up on the bihormonal. What might we see during 2026 as far as any data or publications related to the 2a or the 2b trials? Feasibility studies?

Sean Saint

Jeffrey Cohen (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, you got it, Jeff.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line

Matthew Blackman (Equity Analyst)

Steven Fidder (Chief Financial Officer)

Totally, totally appreciate why you want to know that. I. Unfortunately, what we've. What we've said in the prepared remarks is what we'd prefer to disclose in terms of the extent. So I'm sorry, Matt, but I won't go commenting further.

Matthew Blackman (Equity Analyst)

Sean Saint

Matthew Blackman (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate it. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Thank You Our next question comes from the line of Travis Steed with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Grace

Steven Fidder (Chief Financial Officer)

Grace

Thank you. And then maybe just a follow up on any directional color that you can sort of help with on new patient starts relative maybe to 2025 or seasonally throughout the year of 2026 and maybe how that DTC advertising spend is going to help leverage the new patient starts in 2026. And thanks for taking the question.

Steven Fidder (Chief Financial Officer)

Of course the only we don't guide to new patient starts specifically, but the only point I'll kind of communicate to

OPERATOR

Ryan Schiller (Equity Analyst)

of Ryan Schiller with Wolf Research. Your line is open. Hi. Thank you for taking the questions. Just one for me on competition. There was a competitor who did a recent IPO and another competitor who launched a nationwide product launch. Have you seen any changes in the competitive environment and maybe where do you see the most opportunity today?

Sean Saint

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