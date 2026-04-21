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April 21, 2026 5:26 PM 43 min read

Transcript: Manhattan Associates Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=azbi09OU

Summary

Manhattan Associates reported a strong start to 2026 with 24% growth in cloud revenue and a notable increase in services revenue.

Strategic initiatives focusing on go-to-market effectiveness have started to pay off, contributing to a 24% increase in RPO to $2.35 billion.

The company experienced a strong performance in new customer bookings, with over 55% generated from net new logos, and significant contributions from products beyond Active Warehouse.

The Active Agent pilot program is off to a promising start, with customers reporting improved operational efficiencies and ROI.

Financial performance exceeded expectations with total revenue of $282 million and an adjusted operating margin of 32.4%.

The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting total revenue growth of 11% excluding license and maintenance attrition.

Manhattan Associates continues to see opportunities for growth across its diverse product suite and industries, supported by strong pipeline and customer interest in AI capabilities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Michael Bauer (Head of Investor Relations)

Eric Clark (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Linda Penny (Chief Financial Officer)

Eric Clark (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Terry Tillman (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)

Eric Clark (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Terry Tillman (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)

Linda Penny (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you. Yeah, so for the quarter, it was a little bit over 1% tailwind on the cloud revenue. And for the full year we're also expecting about a 1% overall tailwind on our revenue.

OPERATOR

Great, Thanks a lot. Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, we do ask that you limit yourselves to one question and one follow up. Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Brian Peterson with Raymond James.

Brian Peterson (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

Please proceed. Thanks. Congrats on the strong quarter. And Dennis, it's been really great working with you. So I wanted to ask, on the rpo, obviously it was much stronger than we expected. The net new mix at 55%, it looks like that held steady. Is there any commonality in the deal timing or the deal sizes that drove some of that net new? Erica, I'd love for you to unpack that a little bit.

Eric Clark (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Peterson (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

That's great to hear. And Eric, I'd love to get an update on some of the fixed services aspects that you were talking about. I know last quarter you mentioned there was some interest in that. You know, any update on the uptake there and how should we think about that impacting services in 2026?

Eric Clark (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, guys. Yeah, so, and that kind of goes back again to increase in deal volume, just the number of deals that we closed in Q1, and also increase in deal volume and dollar volume across cross sells and upsells. So we've got the team actively engaging, looking for those opportunities to expand within our customer base and we're seeing good success there.

Brian Peterson (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of Joe Rouen with Baird, please proceed.

Joe Rouen (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Eric Clark (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from the line of Dylan Becker with William Blair.

Dylan Becker (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Eric Clark (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Dylan Becker (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Eric Clark (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from the line of George Kurosawa with Citi.

George Kurosawa (Equity Analyst at Citi)

Please proceed. Okay, great. Thanks for taking the questions here. I wanted to touch on the cloud revenue upside, you know, a lot stronger than what we've seen in recent quarters. You called out some components of that in terms of improving churn in the renewal book, I believe. And then something on the overages side, maybe you could just Double click on some of those dynamics and how we should think about how sustainable those drivers are going forward.

Linda Penny (Chief Financial Officer)

George Kurosawa (Equity Analyst at Citi)

Eric Clark (President and Chief Executive Officer)

George Kurosawa (Equity Analyst at Citi)

Great, thanks for taking the questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Guy Hardwick (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

The next question comes from the line of Guy Hardwick with Barclays. Please proceed.

Eric Clark (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Hi, good afternoon. Hi.

Guy Hardwick (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

So a question on the pilots. So once the 90 day pilots are completed, what kind of uplift are you seeing in terms of percentage uplift to the SAS subscription contracts?

Eric Clark (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, it varies. You know, we're not disclosing price list information on that, but it varies based on how they're using it, where they're using it and you know, all of AI has a cost, right? You know, how many times are you hitting LLMs and how many APIs and et cetera, et cetera. So you know, it's a unique conversation with each customer.

Guy Hardwick (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Okay. But I think I understand that you have guided to that the margins to be similar for SaaS, is that correct?

Eric Clark (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Guy Hardwick (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of Parker Lane with Stifel.

Parker Lane (Equity Analyst at Stifel)

Eric Clark (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Parker Lane (Equity Analyst at Stifel)

Understood.

Eric Clark (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Mark Schappell (Equity Analyst at Luke Capital Markets)

The next question comes from the line of Mark Schappell with Luke Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Eric Clark (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Schappell (Equity Analyst at Luke Capital Markets)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of Chris Quintero with Morgan Stanley.

Chris Quintero (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Please proceed. Hey, Eric. Linda, great to speak with you again. And congrats on the CFO role. And Dennis, congrats on all your accomplishments over the years. I want to ask about the go to market changes. Really great to see that already impacting the results here with rpo. So maybe Eric, just curious, kind of

Eric Clark (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from the line of Lachlan Brown with Rothschild Co. Redburn.

Lachlan Brown (Equity Analyst at Rothschild Co. Redburn)

Please proceed.

Eric Clark (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Lachlan Brown (Equity Analyst at Rothschild Co. Redburn)

Appreciated.

Linda Penny (Chief Financial Officer)

Lachlan Brown (Equity Analyst at Rothschild Co. Redburn)

Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thanks for your time. Thank you. This concludes the question and answer session and I will turn it back over to Eric Clark for closing remarks.

Eric Clark (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. Well, again, thank you all for joining. Really proud of the team and the execution from the team to deliver a really strong Q1 and position us very well for 2026. And we're excited about where we are and look forward to continuing to deliver. Thank you.

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