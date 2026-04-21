Transcript: Interactive Brokers Group Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sqxktfic/
Summary
Interactive Brokers Group reported record net revenues and strong financial metrics, including a pre-tax profit margin of 77% and a 19% increase in commission revenues.
The company has been incorporating AI tools to enhance client experiences and operational efficiencies, with initiatives like Investment Themes and Connections tools, Ask IBKR tool improvements, and AI-powered client service chatbots.
The future outlook remains positive with continued growth in new accounts, particularly internationally, and strategic investments in marketing and AI integration, despite geopolitical and market volatility.
Operational highlights include a record $169 billion in client uninvested cash balances, a 38% increase in client equity to $789 billion, and a 20% rise in futures contract volumes.
Management expressed confidence in the business model and growth potential, raising the dividend by 35 cents annually, and highlighted the elimination of the SEC's pattern day trader rule as a potential growth opportunity.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Nancy Stubby (Director of Investor Relations)
Paul Brody (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you so much. And as a reminder to ask a question, press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To remove yourself, press star 11 again. One moment for our first question, please. It comes from the line of Patrick Moley with Piper Sandler. Please proceed.
Patrick Moley
Milan Gallick (President and CEO)
Patrick Moley
Okay, so you're, you're viewing this as a opportunity for ibkr, I guess any color on, you know, the strategic opportunity here.
Milan Gallick (President and CEO)
It is an opportunity in the sense that majority of our accounts are individual accounts. Many of these, these individual accounts are smaller accounts and they will be able to trade frequently. So in that sense it is an opportunity.
Patrick Moley
Milan Gallick (President and CEO)
Patrick Moley
Okay, appreciate it, Milan. That's it for me.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for our next question please. It comes from James Yarrow with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed.
James Yarrow
Thomas Petterfy (Founder and Chairman)
Well, we are hell bent on trying to increase our marketing spend, but we are also very strict about getting the required minimum return on every additional marketing dollar. So as a result, while we keep trying to increase the spend, it is going very slowly. So what we are really doing is we're trying to find additional marketing outlets that are going to hopefully give us more opportunity to spend more. Thanks Thomas. That's very clear.
James Yarrow
As my follow up just there has been discussion among US brokers and banks recently around potential AI enabled cash optimization tools which I think the idea is that they could ensure that customers receive yields on their deposits that are closer to fed funds. I'm curious if you have any views on these sorts of tools and I guess is there any consideration that this could affect your pricing on deposits?
Thomas Petterfy (Founder and Chairman)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question is from Ben Bodish with Barclays. Please proceed.
Ben Bodish
Paul Brody (Chief Financial Officer)
So our margin loans are precisely at the end of the quarter, $86.6 billion. But that's part of our every month and we release our margin balances. So if anybody cares to look at that, they could see what's happening. All right, fair enough.
Ben Bodish
And then maybe just a higher level topic on prediction markets. Just curious. Any updates you can share in terms of you've always framed this up as a very long opportunity. Any updates you can share in terms of conversations with institutions that may be interested in onboarding to ForecastX. Any progress there? Thank you.
Thomas Petterfy (Founder and Chairman)
ForecastX is receiving more and more inquiries from people who have sworn months ago that they will never enter the prediction market and now more and more of them are curious and are considering becoming members. Yes. So I think this is going to be a huge thing, as I have said before, and it's going to be, you know, a lot of prediction training.
OPERATOR
Chris Allen
Yeah, afternoon everyone. I just wanted to ask about crypto. You continue to build out capabilities. You announced the transfer capabilities in crypto. I know it's just been a few weeks, but I'm wondering if you've seen any clients actively proactively transferring positions to IBQR since you offered that capability?
Thomas Petterfy (Founder and Chairman)
Chris Allen
And maybe just following up on that. Anything else you think you need to offer right now to increase or accelerate your digital asset penetration? Or you think you're kind of already there with your product solutions offering? I mean, I know you can always add coins, things along those lines.
Thomas Petterfy (Founder and Chairman)
OPERATOR
Great, thanks. Thank you. Our last question comes from Karine Sief with Bank of America. Please proceed.
Karine Sief
Hi, good afternoon, everyone, and thank you very much for taking my question. Just one question, actually, on the crypto business, if you could talk a little bit more about that agreement or partnership that you've had with Coinbase Derivatives, maybe around the client deposit there and how we should kind of like, you know, think about the potential revenue opportunity and any of the, you know, the economics that you could share with us. Thank you.
Thomas Petterfy (Founder and Chairman)
OPERATOR
Thank you very much for taking my question. Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our Q and A session and I will pass it back to you to Nancy Stubby for closing comments.
Nancy Stubby (Director of Investor Relations)
Thank you everyone for participating today. As a reminder, this call will be available for replay on our website and we will also be posting a clean version of our transcript on the site tomorrow. Thank you again and we will talk to you next quarter end.
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