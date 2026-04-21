Transcript: Hancock Whitney Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.
The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/231849470
Summary
Hancock Whitney reported a solid start to 2026 with improved key metrics: Adjusted ROA at 1.43%, ROTCE at 14.64%, and EPS at $1.52, showing over a 10% increase in adjusted EPS from the same quarter last year.
The company welcomed 27 net new revenue producers, anticipated to drive balance sheet growth and profitability, maintaining a mid-single-digit loan growth guidance for the year.
Net interest margin expanded by 7 basis points due to higher securities yields from bond portfolio restructuring, with expenses well-managed despite a 1% rise.
Deposits declined by $198 million due to seasonal public fund outflows, but the company maintains a positive outlook with expectations for low single-digit deposit growth from 2025 levels.
Capital returns to shareholders were highlighted by the repurchase of 1.4 million shares and an 11% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.50 per share.
The company completed a bond restructuring in January, which is expected to contribute positively to NIM throughout the year.
Management remains optimistic despite market volatility, emphasizing strong capital positions and liquidity to support growth in 2026.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Hancock Whitney Corporation's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. Later we will conduct a question and answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this call may be recorded and I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Catherine Mistich,, Investor Relations Manager. You may begin..
Catherine Mistich (Investor Relations Manager)
John Hairston
Mike Ackery (Chief Financial Officer)
John Hairston
Thanks Mike. Let's open the call for questions
OPERATOR
Michael Rose (Equity Analyst)
John Hairston
Sure Michael, thanks for the question. I'm going to let Shane tackle that question.
Shane Loper (Chief Operating Officer)
Mike Ackery (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael, this is my thing, seasonal perspective. You're right, the first quarter is usually the lowest quarter for production in terms of seasonal impacts. But again as a reminder as we go through the year that production tends to pick up from a seasonal perspective in the fourth quarter is usually our best growth quarter. So we have that momentum that was started this quarter and certainly the intent is to build on that as we go through the year.
Michael Rose (Equity Analyst)
Mike Ackery (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Rose (Equity Analyst)
All right, I appreciate the color. I'll step back.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Matt Olney with Stevens. Your line is open.
Matt Olney (Analyst)
Hey, thanks for taking the question, guys. Just want to follow up on the commentary around adding the new bankers. I think you mentioned there were 27 net new bankers would Love to hear more about these new hires and their backgrounds and what type of lending they'll be focused on and what geographies. Sure.
Shane Loper (Chief Operating Officer)
Mike Ackery (Chief Financial Officer)
Matt Olney (Analyst)
Okay, that's great color, Mike. Thank you for that. And I will step back.
Mike Ackery (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Catherine Mueller with kbw. Your line is open.
Catherine Mueller (Analyst)
Thanks. Just as a follow up on the margin, as we think about loan yields, you feel like loan Yields from this 561 level should be increasing as we move through the year, just given where new loan pricing is and the back book repricing opportunities, or is competition leaving that more flat and really, the upside in your margins coming from the CD and the bond piece that you just talked about. Yeah.
Mike Ackery (Chief Financial Officer)
Catherine Mueller (Analyst)
Great. And then would you say it was interesting to me that with taking rate cuts out, you didn't increase your NIM guide, but it feels like you're more just comfortable in hitting perhaps the high end of the range without any cuts. Is that a sure way to think about it? And did anything change?
Mike Ackery (Chief Financial Officer)
Catherine Mueller (Analyst)
Great. That makes sense. Okay, thank you.
Mike Ackery (Chief Financial Officer)
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Christopher Maranack with Breen Research. Your line is open.
Christopher Maranack (Analyst)
Hey, good afternoon. I wanted to ask about the new loan yield. I know you disclosed the figure in the back of the deck, but I was curious if that yield may in fact get higher, given how rates had acted and perhaps a little bit of movement in spreads late in the quarter. Just thinking about where 2Q is going to go.
Mike Ackery (Chief Financial Officer)
Christopher Maranack (Analyst)
Okay, and then if we think about sort of possible upgrades from the criticized book, do you see some of that playing out? Could that be a further tailwind this quarter and next quarter? Yeah, thanks, Chris.
Mike Ackery (Chief Financial Officer)
Christopher Maranack (Analyst)
Great, Chris, thank you very much. And Mike, thank you as well. Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Casey Hare, Autonomous Research.
Casey Hare (Analyst)
Great, thanks. Good afternoon everyone. Want to touch on the loan growth? Sorry, I may have missed this, but. So slide 9. I understand that the guide is that loan growth builds from this pace in the first quarter here, but just wondering, the prepayments of 820 in the first quarter. I'm not sure if I heard you guys talk about what you assume for prepayments going forward.
Shane Loper (Chief Operating Officer)
Casey, in terms of unexpected prepayments or just planned.
Casey Hare (Analyst)
Right. So you got like it's unexpected, right. That, that you have the scheduled payments and maturities of 473. The 820 is what really hurt the, the loan growth this quarter. And I'm just, I don't know if I heard you say what you expect that to be going forward to deliver your mid single digit loan growth.
Mike Ackery (Chief Financial Officer)
John Hairston
Casey Hare (Analyst)
That's, yeah, that's, that's great. Thank you. Okay. You bet.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Brett Rabatin from Stonex.
Brett Rabatin (Analyst)
Shane Loper (Chief Operating Officer)
Mike Ackery (Chief Financial Officer)
Brett Rabatin (Analyst)
Mike Ackery (Chief Financial Officer)
Brett Rabatin (Analyst)
Okay. Appreciate all the color. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Gary Tenner with DA Davidson. Your line is open.
Gary Tenner (Analyst)
Mike Ackery (Chief Financial Officer)
Gary Tenner (Analyst)
Mike Ackery (Chief Financial Officer)
Gary Tenner (Analyst)
Great. Appreciate the thoughts on that. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from the line of Jared Shaw with Barclays. Your line is open.
John Ron
Hi, this is John Ron on for Carid. I guess first maybe just thinking about the conflict in the, in the Middle east and higher oil prices. I know you're not a big direct energy lender, but just wondering how that dynamic impacts borrowers and sentiment in your market.
John Hairston
Well, we'll start with sentiment and then we'll maybe Chris can mop up if there's Any credit tone for the question? Shane, you want to begin?
Shane Loper (Chief Operating Officer)
Chris Saluka
John Ron
Okay, great. Helpful. And then just thinking about attracting new commercial customers and maintaining a competitive product set. Are there any capabilities in like treasury management or payments or anything that customers are asking for that has led to any thought around further, like, investments in that platform?
Shane Loper (Chief Operating Officer)
John Ron
Okay, perfect. That's helpful. Sorry, just one last one for me. Could you. Do you have the total revenue producer number at the bank today? Just help get some context. Around the size of the new hires,
John Hairston
the revenue producers, let's call it north of 200. This is John. I think the number you're fishing for is. A quarter or two ago we suggested that we were going to raise the expectation for compounded annual revenue producers to go maybe towards 15% annualized versus the 10% we talked about a year ago. And the first quarter success with landing bankers certainly supports that thought process. Is that what you're looking for?
John Ron
Yep. Yep, exactly. Great. Thanks for the caller.
OPERATOR
And that concludes our question and answer session. I will now turn the conference back over to Mr. John Harrison for closing remarks.
John Harrison (President and CEO)
Thanks, Abby, for moderating the call. Everything went well. Thanks everyone for your interest and we look forward to seeing you on the road very soon. Have a great afternoon.
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call and we thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.