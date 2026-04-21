Transcript: Hancock Whitney Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Thank you and good afternoon. During today's call we may make forward looking statements. We would like to remind everyone to carefully review the safe harbor language that was published with the earnings release and presentation and in the Company's most recent 10K and 10Q, including the risks and uncertainties identified therein. You should keep in mind that any forward looking statements made by Hancock Whitney speak only as of the date on which they were made. As everyone understands, the current economic environment is rapidly evolving and changing. Hancock Whitney's ability to accurately project results or predict the effects of future plans or strategies, or predict market or economic developments is inherently limited. We believe that the expectations reflected or implied by any forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions but are not guarantees of performance or results and our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in our forward looking statements. Hancock Whitney undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. Some of the remarks contain non GAAP financial measures. You can find reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures in our earnings release and financial tables. The presentation slides included in our 8k are also posted with the Conference Call webcast link on the Investor Relations website. We will reference some of these slides in Today's Call. Participating in Today's Call are John Harrison, President and CEO Mike Ackery, CFO Chris Saluka, Chief Credit Officer and Shane Loper, Chief Operating Officer. I will now turn the call over to John Hairston.

Thank you Catherine and thanks to everyone for joining us this afternoon. We are pleased to report a solid start to 2026. Our adjusted ROA was 1.43%, ROTCE was 14.64% and EPS was $1.52, all improved from prior quarter. Adjusted EPS compared to the same quarter last year increased over 10%. We are very excited to welcome 27 net new revenue producers to our strong banking team and we expect to build on the momentum we have to generate meaningful balance sheet growth and profitability improvement. Over the rest of 2026 we achieved another quarter of solid earnings with NIM expansion. An efficiency ratio of about 55%, consistent strong fee income and well managed expenses. Net interest margin expanded 7 basis points this quarter due to higher securities yields following our bond portfolio restructuring and lower cost of funds that outpaced the impacts of lower loan yields and in this rate environment loans grew 33 million or 1%. Annualized loan production totaled 1.2 billion, down from last quarter but up 365 million compared to the same quarter last year. Historically, first quarter loan growth is seasonally softer, but average balances were up 250 million over fourth quarter. We anticipate average growth to improve as the year progresses. With a strong pipeline and continued success in adding bankers, our guidance of mid single digits for the year for loan growth is unchanged. Deposits were down 198 million or 3% annualized due to seasonal public funds outflows. Interest bearing public funds decreased 280 million and public fund DDAs decreased 75 million. Excluding the impact of public fund DDA outflows, DDAs would actually have been up 45 million. DDA mix ended the quarter at a very strong 36%. Interest bearing transaction and savings accounts were up 261 million with higher balances driven by competitive products and pricing. Retail time deposits were down 149 million due to maturities during the quarter. We continue to enjoy a healthy CD renewal rate of about 85%. We have not changed our guidance on deposits as we still expect balances to be up low single digits from 2025 levels this quarter. We continue to proactively return capital to shareholders through repurchasing 1.4 million shares of our common stock and increasing our quarterly cash dividend 11%, now standing at $0.50 per share. Additionally, we deployed capital through the previously announced bond restructuring effort which was completed in January. We ended the quarter with a solid TCE of 9.93% and a common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.3%. Despite market volatility and an emerging scenario of flat rates, we remain optimistic and confident for our growth prospects for the rest of 2026. We're closely monitoring macroeconomic trends and indicators, including both nationally and within our footprint. While the environment remains dynamic, our ample liquidity, solid allowance for credit losses of 1.43% and very strong capital keep us well positioned to navigate challenges and support our clients in really any economic scenario. With that, I'll invite Mike to add additional comments.

Thanks, John. Good afternoon everyone. As John said at the onset, the company's performance in the first quarter was exceptional, adjusted for the net loss in the bond portfolio Restructuring net income for the first quarter was 125 million or $1.52 per share, compared to 126 million or $1.49 per share in the fourth quarter. As shown on slide 20 of the Investor Deck, we remain confident in the guidance provided at the beginning of the year and have not made any changes this quarter. We are however now assuming no rate cuts throughout 2026 with no significant impact to NII or our NIM. PPNR for the company was down slightly from the prior quarter or about 1% to 173 million, expressed as a return on average assets that continues to be a solid 1.98%. Net interest income increased 1% this quarter. Our fee income business continues to perform exceptionally and expenses were up but remained well controlled. Fee income, adjusted for the net loss on the bond portfolio restructuring was essentially flat with Last quarter down only 1 million. The slight decrease was driven by lower specialty income which tends to be somewhat unpredictable. Quarter to quarter expenses remained well controlled, only up 1% from last quarter. Much of this increase was from seasonal increases in payroll taxes and related benefits. We remain focused on making thoughtful investments in revenue generating activities while balancing expense growth with top line revenue creation. As expected, Our NIM was up 7 basis points this quarter to 3.55% driven by a reduction in our cost of deposits and a higher yield on our bond portfolio partly offset by lower loan yields. Following two rate cuts in the fourth quarter of last year, our overall cost of funds was down 8 basis points to 1.44% due to a lower cost of deposits and a better funding mix. Our cost of deposits was down 10 basis points to 1.47% for the quarter with the cost of deposits down to 1.46% in the month of March. During the quarter we reduced promotional rate pricing on our interest bearing transaction accounts and retail CDs. In 2026, we expect CDs will continue to mature and renew at lower rates, although the rate advantage will diminish over the year in a flat rate environment. Our earning Asset yield was down 1 basis point with loan yields down 13 basis points following the rate cuts in the fourth quarter quarter, our bond yields were up 25 basis points Related to the quarter's restructuring transaction. Average earning assets were up 100 million driven by higher average loans partly offset by a lower level of adrift bonds. The yield on the bond portfolio as mentioned was up 25 basis points to 3.23 related to the quarter's restructuring transaction. The transaction contributed 4 basis points to our NIM expansion this quarter. As a reminder, the first quarter did not include a full quarter's impact from the transaction. We expect the full quarterly increase in bond Yields will approach 32 basis points and the annual contribution to NIM will be about 7 basis points. Aside from the restructuring transaction, we reinvested 181 million back into the bond portfolio at higher yields. Loan yields, as mentioned, were down 13 basis points following the rate cuts in the fourth quarter of 2025. The total fixed rate was unchanged from last quarter at 5.28% and the total variable rate was down about 14 basis points. Total new loan rates were down 10 basis points quarter over quarter, but that was partly offset by an increase in average loans of about 250 million linked quarter for the fifth consecutive quarter, our criticized commercial loans improved, decreasing 13 million to 522 million. Non accrual loans increased 6 million to 113 million. Net charge offs came in at 19 basis points, so down from the prior quarter's 22 basis points. Our loan loss reserves are solid and unchanged at 1.43% of loans. We expect net charge offs to average loans will come in at about 15 to 25 basis points for the full year. Lastly, a comment on capital Our capital ratios remained remarkably strong even with the proactive capital deployment we completed during the quarter through the bond restructuring transaction, share repurchases and an increase in our common cash dividend. We expect that share repurchases will continue at similar levels throughout the year. Changes in the growth dynamics of our balance sheet, economic conditions and share valuation could impact that view. I will now turn the call back to John.

and thank you. We'll now begin the question and answer session. If you have dialed in and would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one again. If you're called upon to ask your question and are listening via speakerphone on your device, please pick up your handset and ensure that your phone is not on mute when asking your questions. Again, it is Star one if you would like to join the queue and our first question comes from the line of Michael Rose with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Hey, good afternoon everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe we can just start on loan growth. I think that's the one piece of the story that investors are really looking forward to seeing pick up here as we move through the year. Certainly understand the Elevated pay downs. Looks like originations were still pretty good in what is typically a seasonally weaker quarter. But it does look like a lot of the growth was maybe driven this quarter by higher SNC balances. So maybe. John, is there a way to kind of map out what we should expect for loan growth in the back half of the year? I know you have the guidance, but more specifically, what gives you confidence that you can actually begin to see some real net growth and for it to pick up here? Because I think that's a big linchpin for investors. Thanks.

Thanks Michael. Our first quarter loan growth was 33 million and that I believe reflects solid underlying momentum. You know, we produced about a billion two in loans and that's up from 850 from a year ago and really saw strength across business, banking, commercial, middle market, healthcare, commercial finance and cre. That net growth as you articulated was moderated though by some normal portfolio dynamics. So we had mortgage and consumer amortization and some planned paydowns in some of our larger credits across cre, health care and our specialty lines. That all was anticipated. And from the outset we've talked about indicating growth would be more weighted towards the mid and back half of the year. So if you look forward, I think we're positioned to deliver the mid single digit full year growth. Geographic markets are continuing to build momentum. Our CRE production is ahead of plan, business banking is growing consistently and healthcare and commercial finance pipelines remain strong. You know, really importantly though, you know, we've hired 27 net new bankers as John mentioned, with more coming in the second quarter and our prior year hires are now ramping up to create a flywheel for production and growth. So I think if you take that together, the production, funding, timing, banker productivity puts us in a good position for the balance of the year. And you know, we're starting this first quarter in a positive place even though it's not a significant number. But compared to last year we ran a deficit in the first quarter. So we feel like we're in really good position to be able to leverage production and new banker hires as we go through the back half of the year.

Okay, that's helpful. I appreciate it. And then maybe just as my follow up. Mike, certainly hear you on the pace of buybacks here, at least in the nearer term. Obviously there's some E3 endgame and G SIB reforms that are out there for the larger banks. But I think a lot of banks are smaller banks are talking about maybe lower CET CET1 ratios and they might have contemplated before. Can you just give us an update on, you know, what the, you know, what your ultimate Target is for CET1 and how we should think about, you know, maybe a year end number as you balance repurchases and growth.

Well, the way we think about it is if you look at the slide that we have in there around our guidance and specifically the CSOs, you know, we give some targets around certain profitability metrics. But as importantly, TCE. And as a reminder, those CSOs are styled toward achievement in 4Q28. So for TCE, we think that somewhere between nine and nine and a half percent, you know, is a, is a target that we can achieve at that point. And then if we look at CET1, that companion number is probably between 12 and 12 and a half or somewhere in that range. So those are the levels that, you know, we think we can kind of aspire to by the end of 28. As, you know, we're accruing a lot of capital as we kind of go through each quarter, but we are doing things to proactively manage that capital. You know, last year we bought Sable Trust Company for cash. We affected the bond restructure. This past quarter, you know, we've consistently increased the common dividend. As John mentioned on the, on the opening comments, we increased by a nickel per share per quarter, so 11%. So those kinds of efforts, especially around, you know, buybacks and addressing the common dividend will certainly continue going forward. And, you know, certainly last but not least, the first and best use of capital is to provide for organic balance sheet growth. So as we grow our balance sheet going forward, you know, we think we can have a pretty good shot at hitting the capital targets I mentioned.

Matt, this is Shane. I'll give you some commentary on that. So, you know, based on what we consider from an internal benchmarking, these new bankers will typically begin contributing loan growth within kind of their first 24 or 12 months. And they're really meaningfully additive in 12 to 24 and then strong productivity in 24 to 36. So this really is something that matters in two ways. You know, the 27 net new bankers in the first quarter with additional hires planned in the second quarter, you know, supports incremental production as the year progresses. The bankers hired in 24 and 25 are now entering their prime growth years. So we feel like that's going to be a really nice compounding effect as the new hires ramp up. So you know, when you think about where we've hired bankers from, it's really from all different types of entities. We've hired a number of bankers in Texas. Probably the majority of the bankers are hired there. I think on the fourth quarter call I talked about hiring or our target to be 60% business bankers and 40% being commercial and middle market. We've actually exceeded that. 70% of these new bankers are in our business banking area, which is the much more granular and higher, higher spreads, more deposits segment in our portfolio and 30% in commercial and middle market. So I feel like this gives us a real good flywheel as we go into 26 with bankers hired in 24 and 25 producing more significantly as the new bankers are coming on in 26. You know, our process is strong, it's leader driven. We began that new process in the fourth quarter of 2025 has paid big dividends and we're going to continue to add bankers, you know, looking towards that 50 net new for 26. Okay, that's helpful. Appreciate all the color there and it's great to see some good progress there. Follow up question I guess on the more for Mike. On the net interest margin, we saw some good expansion this quarter. You noted the securities restructuring, you know, a big driver there. Any more color on the margin from here as we go throughout the year?

Thank you, Matt. So as we kind of talked about on last quarter's call for the year, we had talked a little bit about margin expansion in the range of 12 to 15 basis points and that would be from fourth quarter of last year to fourth quarter of this year. So based on where we are now and what we achieved in the first quarter and what we know we can for the last three quarters of the year, remaining three quarters, you know, we're pretty confident about hitting that target and maybe even some upside toward the upper end of that range. You know, certainly that, you know, it's very dependent upon us hitting our targets around loan growth. So the mid single digit growth, you know, year over year. You know, we also have obviously a head start, if you will, with the bond restructure. In addition to that, we have just under a billion dollars of principal cash flow yet to come from the bond portfolio. That'll come off at about 376and go back on at, you know, let's just say 425 or better. So, you know, year over year, we're looking at about a 51 basis point improvement in the yield on the bond portfolio. And again that's fourth quarter of last year to fourth quarter of this year. And then finally, you know, we still have some ability to reprice CDs lower across this year. We kind of talked last quarter about year over year about a 16 basis point drop in our cost of deposits. We were down 10 basis points in the first quarter, so 6 over the remaining 3 quarters certainly seems doable even without benefit of any Fed rate cuts. So in the CD front we have over the course of the year about 7 billion maturing, 5 billion for the last three quarters coming off at around 348, going back on at about 310 or so. Now the benefit of repricing those CDs will diminish as we kind of go through the year and as we move into next year, again without any benefit related to any rate cuts, you know, that option of continuing to reprice CDs lower will largely have kind of played out. But you know, certainly as we think about our balance sheet and the things we're doing to organically grow it, you know, that's where the benefit of loan growth will kind of replace the benefit that we had from repricing CDs over the last couple of years.

The benefit that we talked about, Kathryn, related to the NIM is really coming from, you know, the three things I mentioned. So the loan growth, the bond portfolio contribution, and then lower cost of deposits without any rate cuts or increases for next year. You know, we're looking at the yield on the loan portfolio to largely remain kind of where it is right now. So in that 560 to 562 range, you know, certainly we have to deal with competition, but certainly our ability to grow loans and maybe improve the mix of the loans that we're growing, we think is enough to kind of keep that loan yield more or less where it is now.

Yeah, right. It really is, Kathryn. That's a great observation. And, you know, as we think about the guidance for this year, you know, again, we're not changing any of the guidance, but, you know, I would certainly give a little bit of a bias toward the upper end of the ranges, certainly on the revenue component. So NII and fees and then expenses as well. So we're thrilled to hire the 27 net new revenue producers for this year. The goal for the year, as Shane mentioned, is still around 50, but certainly hiring those folks sooner rather than later, you know, probably puts us in a position where the guidance for expenses is also kind of in the upper end of that range.

Yeah, Chris, again, without any rate action contemplated. I mean, certainly I think the new loan yield more or less should stay in the neighborhood of where it is right now. You know, that's certainly going to be impacted by any changes in mix and any changes between, you know, the contribution of fixed loans versus variable loans. So, you know, kind of quarter over quarter that total new loan rate. Was down about 10 basis points. The rate on fixed rate loans was up around 25. The rate on variable rate loans was down about that same level. And that was obviously because of the two rate cuts that happened in the fourth quarter of last year. So I think somewhere going forward in that same neighborhood is probably, you know, good territory for modeling.

You know, what we've been seeing is a little bit less in the way of inflows, which has been really nice to see. And so as I think I mentioned on some earlier calls, usually takes four to five quarters on average for a credit to kind of get to a point where either it refinances or away or improves such that we can kind of upgrade it. And you know, one of the things that I've been kind of watching is some of our lower pass categories and what we're seeing is a little less inflow in the lower pass category, especially what we consider kind of watch credits. So I think what we'll see is probably a little bit more of a flattening of our criticized loans rather than, you know, continued improvement. I like to think that we can make some headway there, but we are still operating at a pretty low level in criticized loans. So, you know, I'm really pleased with the progress that we've made over the past several years in that regard.

Yeah, we, you know, we have our production numbers kind of detailed out for you know, the rest of the year and in those production Numbers. We have, you know, some, some contras in terms of what is expected in terms of payoffs. And I think I've said a number of times, you know, we, we have a, a number that we kind of factor in for unexpected payoffs in terms of additional production. So, you know, we, we really kind of saw some payoffs at the end of, end of the quarter and we saw a little bit of production actually push to the second quarter. So we've got a really good start here in the second quarter and that kind of impacted our numbers a little bit in the first quarter. But, you know, we, you know, I don't have a specific number to give you, but I can tell you that it's planned into our overall production reconciliation.

This is. John, I'll add a little bit more color. The horsepower behind the mid single digits loan growth number for the year is really production improvement. The unscheduled payments could certainly bounce around a little bit, but the expectation would be that they don't, you know, swiftly go way up or way down. So to be very clear, the expectation is all those factors Shane and Mike comment on earlier leading to production going up in the range of the types of numbers. We talked about mid. Last year when we discussed what to expect for 26 and then for 27. Did we answer your question or would you like to redirect? No, that's good.

Hey, good afternoon everyone. Wanted to ask on the Fee Income guide, I know that syndication fees and SBA and sbic, I know those are somewhat hard to predict, but just thinking about the guidance for the full year of, you know, kind of that 5% range, it was, that's fairly flat from the first quarter. So I was just curious if you could maybe walk through what you guys see as the drivers on the fee side this year. You know, as you're thinking about that and if there's any, any additional momentum maybe to be gained on, on the trust and wealth management side.

Yeah, thank you. You know, it, Fee Income's performing in line with, with our expectations and I do believe that it supports that 45% growth for the full year of 26. You know, fees in the first quarter were treasury and business service charges. We're strong merchant. We had one of our best months in merchant and I think that ties out to our business banking focus and the leadership and sales activities there. SBA continues to be strong syndication fees. I Think will have opportunities throughout the year to, to continue producing there. And we've got a great team that's focused on that. And you mentioned wealth management. I just see continued momentum there. I mean that's now 35% of our total non interest income. We've got a lot of the pivots that we've made over the last number of years are really paying off. We've got some enhanced leadership in a couple of different areas that we believe are really going to make a difference as we go into the, to the back half of the year. You know, you gotta, you gotta look at the market. You know, wealth management fees. We have a significant part of our wealth management fees are earned every month on assets under management. So you know, if we get a good stable market or an upward tilted market, then we're gonna see, you know, some additional fee income growth. If we get, you know, some downward tilt to that market, it's gonna put a little pressure on, on wealth management annuitized fee income.

Brett, this is. Mike. The thing I would add to that and just call a little bit of attention to is while the guide is up 4 to 5%, you know, safe to say that the guidance is really toward, or the bias is really toward the upper end of that range. And if you look at our performance against guidance and fee income over the years, you know, we do tend to overperform, I think a little bit. So you could call that guidance a little bit on the conservative side. So it would not surprise us if, you know, we came in maybe even a little bit above that range, but certainly not prepared right now to change the guidance as of yet. That's something we'll address as we go through the year. The other thing to call out is, I think we said this or called attention to it in the opening comments, you know, is this notion of specialty income being, you know, somewhat difficult to predict and can be, you know, can vary a little bit quarter to quarter. And for us, specialty income is things like syndication fees, boli, so the mortality gains there, derivative fees and SBIC income. So for example, last quarter we had a pretty sizable gain in fbic FBIC fees. Sorry. And you know, obviously that didn't repeat in the first quarter. But as we go through the year would certainly expect SBIC fees to contribute to the overall growth. So that's just an example of something that can kind of create a little bit of volatility and unpredictability as we go through the year. So hopefully that was helpful.

Yeah, that was, that was very helpful. And then maybe just housekeeping or maybe just a fundamental question around just the bond restructuring one, just making sure that the guidance excludes or includes that bond restructuring for the full year. For the full year. And then just thinking about the rationality going through. It's a little more than a four year payback, but it seems like things like that's where a lot of these things end up in terms of the payback. So, you know, I was just curious on your thought process. I know a lot of banks look at that every quote every week to think about. So just wanted to hear your thoughts on it. Thanks.

Yeah, so obviously the bondage structure is part of the guidance for the full year, you know, and a bit of a driver. So we were, we were thrilled to be able to execute that transaction in the middle of January. And certainly, as I mentioned before, I think on one of the earlier questions, you know, it's a great use of capital. So it is something that we look at from time to time. We did one a couple of years ago that did admittedly have a little bit of a shorter payback period. And it's just the fact now that the bonds that populate our portfolio are such that executing a transaction like this does, you know, give you a little bit longer payback. But, you know, we still think it's a smart use of capital and, you know, we're glad to have executed the transaction certainly.

Thanks. Good afternoon. I had a couple of questions, Mike. I was curious on the CD repricing or the CD rolls, you know, as they, as they renew. When we were going through the easing cycle initially, I know you were very focused on keeping those CD maturities pretty short, kind of six month focus, so you could turn them pretty quick. Has that approach changed at all in terms of, you know, given the unknown, whether, you know, which direction rates might go at some point in terms of what kind of how you're trying to ladder those CD maturities?

Yeah, great question, Gary. And it absolutely has. So what we're doing now or the way we're kind of modifying that those tactics or strategy is to, to the extent we can begin to kind of lengthen out, you know, some of those CD maturities. So for example, the base, the best rate we have right now in terms of our promotional rates on CDs is 3.5% for 11 months. So the intent there obviously is to, you know, extend the duration of Those a little bit going forward.

Great, appreciate that. And then just to clarify your comment on expecting a similar pace of buyback. So you used about a third of your authorization in the first quarter. Should you know, is is the kind of read on what you were saying that you might kind of use it all up earlier and then either just do nothing, let's say in the fourth quarter, or would the board potentially approve an additional authorization ahead of when they usually do, or is the remainder more ratable over the rest of the year?

Yeah, so a great question and I hate to say, but kind of all of the above. Kind of. So what I mean by that is if you look at the, the authority that we have in total for the year, that was about 4.1 million shares and we did, you know, lean into the buyback pretty heavily this quarter. We saw an opportunity at some point during the quarter when the stock had pulled back a little bit and again leaned in and bought the 1.4 million shares. So the intent absolutely is to exhaust the buyback as we go through this year. Whether we do that early or whether we affect the buyback, you know, a little bit more on a pro rata basis for the remaining 3/4 really remains to be seen. And I think more than anything else, we want to give ourselves some optionality and flexibility, you know, to react to what's going on in the market. You know, so the catch all caveat to that really is what's going on in the environment, our own valuation and then how much we're growing, our own balance sheet. And again the intent always is going to be, you know, to deploy capital to support organic balance sheet growth and then, you know, leaning into buybacks and common dividend increases would come after that. But so again I think the, the pertinent point is the intent to exhaust the authority as we go through the year. If we do exhaust it early, then that will be a decision that we make with our board whether to re up early or wait to maybe re up at the beginning of next year.

Yeah, we, you know, we do a regular client survey a couple of times a year and, you know, really try to understand what's going on with clients. You know, what are they thinking in terms of investments and those kind of things. You know, at this point, I think the word is cautious. They are optimistic. I think that at this point, the Iran conflict and war has really kind of crept into energy cost. But on top of energy costs, you know, folks are looking at labor costs, insurance costs across the markets that we serve as kind of, you know, some of the guideposts of when they're going to invest and how much they're going to invest. I would say at this point, we don't have clients that are giving us very specific reasons of why they will or won't invest that are centered around the current war.

I mean, I think that's spot on. I mean, it's probably early to tell. I'm sure if it, you know, persists for a long time, I mean, it will probably start to show up from a credit standpoint in various areas, especially those that don't have the ability to pass on some of those cost increases. Some have them built into their contracts if they have a contract in place. So it's probably easier to at least pass it on, but I think it's just too early to tell. It's certainly something that we're watching and we're mindful of. You know, I think overall operating costs for companies and individuals have risen probably faster than their income has. So there's probably a little bit of a squeeze going on, but it hasn't really shown up dramatically at this stage.

Yeah, thank you. This is Shane. Look, we aspire to be the best bank for privately owned businesses and business owners in the country, and we feel like we're on that path. And that really ties back to, you know, certainty of execution and quick credit decisions, great treasury and deposit products, and then a sophisticated wealth management capability. So when it comes to treasury, we are, you know, continually updating our systems, continuing to interface with more third parties such that clients that are using accounting systems and, you know, other types of systems to manage their business that ties directly into our treasury products. We're continually investing in card products. We feel, we feel like we've got one of the best purchasing card programs in the country. And on top of that, we're working on real time payments and new payment capabilities that will help facilitate and hopefully reduce cost and complexity for clients.

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