Transcript: Peoples Bancorp Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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Summary

Peoples Bancorp Inc announced a merger agreement with Citizens National Corporation, which will expand their presence in Kentucky and is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

The company reported first-quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.81, surpassing analyst estimates of $0.80, with a net interest margin expansion of 4 basis points.

Loan growth was $13 million, with significant commercial and industrial loan growth offsetting reductions in other loan categories.

Peoples Bancorp Inc's non-performing loans and delinquency levels improved, while non-interest-bearing deposits grew by over $41 million.

The company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 8.91%, and all regulatory capital ratios improved.

Guidance for 2026 includes a net interest margin of 4-4.2%, quarterly fee-based income of $28-30 million, and quarterly total non-interest expenses between $73 million and $75 million.

The merger with Citizens is expected to result in $0.20 EPS accretion in 2027, with 40% cost savings anticipated from the transaction.

Management highlighted strategic flexibility for further mergers and acquisitions, with a focus on both large and smaller deals.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Tyler Wilcox (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Katie Bailey (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Tyler Wilcox (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star and then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star and then two. And our first question for today will come from Jeff Rulis with DA Davidson.

Ryan Paynon

Please go ahead. Good morning, this is Ryan Paynon for Jeff Rulis. If we could start with how the deal came to be and overall your relationship with the bank.

Tyler Wilcox (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Paynon

term interest that we had. Okay, great. And appreciate the NIM guide for the full year. But looking ahead with the transaction, where could we see the margin shaking out kind of post the plan security, sales and borrowing paydowns?

Katie Bailey (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Yeah, I mean I think there's obviously upward trajectory to that number. I think you know, 26, it's going to be impacted but not until the later part of the year. So I think when we look at 27 on a more full year basis, I think there's a 15 to 20 basis point opportunity to our standalone guide on the margin side.

Ryan Paynon

Got it. Last one for me, it's with the 40% cost savings. What's built into that number, Is that all more so back office and systems. And do you have estimates on timing of those cost saves?

Katie Bailey (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Yeah, I'll address the timing first. We expect about 50% of that cost savings to be effectuated within 2026 and the remainder within the beginning of of 2027. As to kind of the mix of that, it's a combination of everything. There's contracts, there's duplicate locations, there's staffing and so forth. So it's the usual mix of efficiencies gained from the two organizations combining.

Ryan Paynon

Got it. Thanks, guys.

Katie Bailey (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Tim Switzer with kbw.

Tim Switzer

Please go ahead. Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Hey, Tim. Hey, congrats on the deal. One quick one, and sorry if you guys already said this, but any, any more color you can provide on like the timing of the deal close, you know, is it, are we thinking, you know, end of Q4, beginning Q4, Q3, just trying to get a better idea for the model.

Tyler Wilcox (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Probably right near the ending of Q3, beginning of Q4 for a closing, and we expect conversion in kind of the second quarter, sometime of next year.

Tim Switzer

Got it. Okay. And does the Citizens Acquisition, like, does that preclude you at all from announcing another merger before closing, or do you think you still have the capability to do that if the right opportunity arrives?

Tyler Wilcox (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Given the right opportunity, we are ready, willing and able and, you know, obviously continue long term in many conversations. So should any of those come to fruition, we would, you know, we would be ready to announce that and execute on it. So this does not put us on the sidelines in any way, shape or form.

Tim Switzer

Okay, that's great to hear. And

Tyler Wilcox (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tim Switzer

Gotcha. Very helpful. Thank you, Tyler. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Tim. The next question will come from Brendan Nossal with Hovdi.

Brendan Nossal

Please go ahead hey, good morning, folks. Hope you're doing well. Good morning. If I Look at slide 22, just the actions that you plan on taking around the 10 billion threshold, are those contemplated in the deal accretion of 5.6% or would that be further accretive just kind of given where securities roll off versus where the borrowing costs are.

Katie Bailey (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Brendan Nossal

Okay, all right, thank you, that's helpful. Maybe turning to expenses, you know, even with the seasonally higher items that tend to hit in the first quarter, I thought expenses were really well contained. But it looks like you did increase the expected run rate for the final three quarters of the year. Is this just a timing difference for when you realize certain things, or is there maybe something else worth pointing out?

Katie Bailey (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

The one thing I would point out is it's mostly impacted by operating lease expense which has corresponding revenue associated with it from our vantage leasing operations. And so it's positive to pre tax earnings. But it does increase the expense base and that's what's driving that increase in the guide. And there's revenue on the other side, like I said, but that revenue side stayed within our guide.

Brendan Nossal

Got it. Okay, I'm going to speak one more in here. Just on the loan mark for citizens, you know, 4% loan mark feels, you know, I guess somewhat heavy from the current credit environment. Was there anything particular that drove the mark to that level? Whether it's a specific portfolio or something you saw in the diligence performance. Sorry, in the diligence process that might not be super obvious to those of us on the outside.

Tyler Wilcox (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Brendan Nossal

Okay. All right. That's helpful color chatter. Thanks for taking the questions.

Tyler Wilcox (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, thank you.

Adam Kroll

The next question will come from Adam Kroll with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead. Hi, I'm on for Nate Race. Good morning and thanks for taking questions.

Tyler Wilcox (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Morning, Adam.

Adam Kroll

Yeah, maybe a question for Katie. You had some really nice reductions in funding costs during the quarter, I guess. Are you still seeing opportunities to reduce deposit costs even with the Fed on hold?

Katie Bailey (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Yeah, we continually evaluate. I think we meet at least twice a month and more regularly offline to evaluate pricing and compare our pricing competitively as well as the balances that we're seeing in our portfolio. So we have continued to remain strategic and opportunistic as it relates to the deposit cost and most notably the retail CD product.

Adam Kroll

Got it. Maybe switching to the loan growth guide for the year. You know, just given some of the commentary in the deck on the macro environment changes, I was just wondering if you could provide some color if you're seeing that come through in the pipeline or hearing some of your borrowers pausing on projects. Or is it more just being conservative?

Tyler Wilcox (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Adam Kroll

Got it. Really appreciate the color, Tyler. Maybe just last one on credit on the Northstar Portfolio specifically. I was wondering if you had the charge off contribution specifically from the high balance accounts during the quarter.

Tyler Wilcox (President and Chief Executive Officer)

See, the high balance accounts as a percentage of the charge offs. They were about, in this quarter, they were about 1.15 million of the 3.8 million of the charge offs within that business. So about 30%.

Adam Kroll

Okay, got it. Thanks for taking my questions.

Tyler Wilcox (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

Adam Kroll

Thanks, Adam.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Daniel Tamayo with Raymond James.

Daniel Tamayo

Please go ahead.

Tyler Wilcox (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Daniel Tamayo

Okay, that's great. Thanks, Tyler.

Tyler Wilcox (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Daniel Tamayo

Okay, so the way to think about the net add from a balance sheet perspective is kind of their balance sheet that they're bringing on minus the 560 securities. I mean that's kind of the way to think about it from before any growth, obviously, and maybe some runoff, but that's a kind of fair way to start. Fair place to start.

Tyler Wilcox (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, that's fair. I think their loan portfolio is about $350 million CRE and, and one to four family and you know, it's just very, very community bank. No surprises. Some C stores, some hotels, all things we're familiar with.

Daniel Tamayo

Okay. And sorry, some cleanup items here. Katie, the 15 to 20 basis points of NIM expansion that you talked about, how much of that is accretion do you think?

Katie Bailey (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

A couple basis points. It's not a significant contributor to the margin impact. I think the more significant margin benefit is coming from the reduction of low yielding securities and the pay down of higher cost overnight wholesale funding.

Daniel Tamayo

Got it. Okay. I don't want to take everybody's questions. I'm not sure if I'm the last one or not. If I'm not, let me know and I'll jump off.

OPERATOR

Otherwise there's still a few more behind you, but that's okay, go ahead, I'll

Daniel Tamayo

drop off and if it doesn't get asked, I'll get back on. Thank you.

Matthew Breese

The next question will come from Matthew Breese with Stevens Inc. Please go ahead. Hey, Good morning. Maybe just to start, what is the current Durbin related revenue risks upon crossing 10 billion?

Tyler Wilcox (President and Chief Executive Officer)

It's about 10 million pre tax before this deal.

Matthew Breese

Okay. And is there any incremental expenses or you've kind of already checked off that box?

Katie Bailey (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

No, we have our expenses baked in. We are ready to cross and there won't be a negative dividend to that on expenses for us.

Matthew Breese

Okay. And Katie, I think you'd mentioned just kind of the remixing or the repricing of securities. Could you give us some sense for expected cash flows the rest of the year in the securities book and kind of the roll on, roll off dynamics within that.

Katie Bailey (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

So for our portfolio on a standalone basis. For our portfolio it still remains in that 15 to 20 million dollars a month of cash flow that we receive.

Matthew Breese

Do you know what the yield is on on cash flows?

Katie Bailey (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

I would guess somewhere in the range of 350.

Matthew Breese

Okay, and you're putting it back on 100 to 150 bps better sometimes it

Katie Bailey (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

just depends where we are with loan growth, where we are on the funding side. But yes, if we're reinvesting it, I think your number is correct. Maybe upwards up to 5 depending where we are in the cycle of the market.

Matthew Breese

Okay. Okay, I will. Do you have the. I think you had said it's just a couple of bips from accretion from the deal. Is that. That's right. Right out of the gate. All right, that's all I had. Thanks for taking my questions.

Katie Bailey (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Thank you.

Matthew Breese

Yeah, thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question is a follow up from Adam Kroll with Piper Sandler.

Adam Kroll

Please go ahead. Hi. Yeah, just a follow up for me, maybe for Katie, I'd be curious, you know, just what are new loans coming on the portfolio at and more broadly what you're seeing from a competition perspective. And maybe just remind us what you have in terms of fixed rate loans repricing over the next year or so.

Katie Bailey (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Adam Kroll

Just in terms of fixed rate loans, maybe repricing higher over the next 12 months or so. That could be kind of a tailwind to yields.

Katie Bailey (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Adam Kroll

Got it. Really appreciate the color there.

Katie Bailey (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Thank you.

Adam Kroll

Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question is a follow up from Brendan Nossel with Hovd.

Brendan Nossal

Please go ahead. Hey guys, just not to beat a dead horse on kind of the merger assumptions, but Katie said the security sales were contemplated in the 5.6% EPS accretion. Does that also include the impact of the borrowing reduction?

Katie Bailey (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Yes, yes, that whole balance sheet trade right there is included.

Brendan Nossal

Okay, perfect. And then one other for me just on North Star I get the work you've done on kind of the high balance stuff, but given that like two thirds of the charge offs from Northstar are coming from outside of that particular sleeve, is there anything else you, any other actions you need to contemplate to get you know, the lost content in that book where you need to. Or is the, the high balance activities sufficient in your view?

Tyler Wilcox (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Brendan Nossal

Okay, fantastic. Thank you for taking the follow ups.

Daniel Cardenas

The next question will come from Daniel Cardenas with Breen Capital. Please go ahead. Good morning, guys.

Tyler Wilcox (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Daniel Cardenas

All my other questions have been asked and answered. Thank you. Thank you. Thanks, Stan.

OPERATOR

The next question is a follow up from Daniel Tamayo with Raymond James.

Daniel Tamayo

Please go ahead. Thanks, guys. Super quick one. The Durbin hit of 10 million, I think you said was before the deal. I imagine it's really small, but do you have a sense for what citizens would add to that? It's about a million dollars, Danny. Great. Okay, thanks. That's all I had. Thank you.

OPERATOR

This will conclude our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Wilcox for any closing remarks.

Tyler Wilcox (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yes, I want to thank everybody for Thank you for your time and have a great day.