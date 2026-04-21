BOK Financial Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/352403635
Summary
BOK Financial reported earnings of $155.8 million, or $2.58 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026, with consistent execution across the company.
Total loans grew by $536 million or 2.1% sequentially, with significant growth in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arizona, and a strong performance across fee-based businesses.
Expenses decreased by $6.9 million, achieving an efficiency ratio of 63.2%, reflecting successful cost management efforts.
The company maintained strong capital levels with a tangible common equity of 9.3% and CET1 at 12.6%, while credit quality remained robust with non-performing assets reduced to 20 basis points.
Fee income totaled $209.8 million, exceeding three of the past four quarters, with notable growth in mortgage banking revenue and customer hedging activity.
Management expressed confidence in the loan portfolio's growth potential and highlighted strong syndication activity in the first quarter.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Stacy Kimes (Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Brower (Executive Vice President of Wealth Management)
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