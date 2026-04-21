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April 21, 2026 12:52 PM 52 min read

Transcript: Alaska Air Gr Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wu6oat3c/

Summary

Alaska Air Gr reported a first quarter GAAP net loss of $193 million and an adjusted net loss of $192 million, primarily driven by sharply higher fuel prices and disruptions in key markets like Hawaii and Puerto Vallarta.

The company is making significant progress with its Alaska Accelerate strategy, including completing preparations for a single passenger service system cutover, expanding its network with new routes to Rome, London, and Reykjavik, and enhancing its loyalty program with a new agreement with Bank of America.

Despite near-term challenges, Alaska Air Gr maintains a positive long-term outlook, focusing on expanding its premium and international offerings and maintaining strong demand and revenue resilience, aiming for a $10 EPS target in the future.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ryan St. John (Vice President of Finance, Planning and Investor Relations)

Ben

Andrew

Shane

OPERATOR

At this time, I would like to invite analysts who would like to ask a question to please press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster and our first question today will come from Jamie Baker with J.P. morgan.

Jamie Baker (Equity Analyst)

Andrew

Sure, sure. It's probably a couple of points. But again some of these things like loyalty are just embedded in the core of our revenue now. But I would say a couple of points just to give you an answer on that.

Jamie Baker (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then second, it's a quick question on the PSS cutover. I know you were drawing down reservations on the outgoing system. Is the number of PNRs that you have to port over, I guess by hand consistent with what your expectations were?

Andrew

Yeah, actually it was a very small number. I think 10,000 I might be, give or take on that. But essentially we drained down the vast majority of the system. And at 6:30 Eastern Time this morning, our Inchon Seattle, our Haneda Honolulu and now our JFK Honolulu check ins have already started and passengers are already booking in and things are going fantastically.

Jamie Baker (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. Thank you for the color. Appreciate it.

Andrew

Thanks Jamie.

OPERATOR

And our next question will come from Connor Cunningham with Melius Research.

Connor Cunningham (Equity Analyst)

Shane

Connor Cunningham (Equity Analyst)

Ben

Connor Cunningham (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

We'll move next to Andrew Dodora with BofA Global Research.

Andrew Dodora

Ben

Andrew Dodora

Ben

Andrew Dodora

Thank you, Ben. Thanks, Andrew.

OPERATOR

And we'll move next to Sabi Saif with Raymond James.

Sabi Saif (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good afternoon. Just curious on the you mentioned kind of long haul operations and how Seattle's progressing. I was curious how the kind of the Hawaiian long haul operation is progressing.

Ben

Sabi Saif (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate that update. And can I ask on the I think you mentioned in the opening remarks improvements to the Amazon contract. Just wondering if you could Give an update on just cargo in general.

Jason

Sabi Saif (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate that. Thank you. Thanks, Abby.

OPERATOR

Our next question will come from Scott Group with Wolf Research.

Scott Group

Hey, thanks. So historically, whenever we see fuel go up, RASM goes up a lot. We're seeing that right now. And then when fuel goes back down, usually RASM goes back down with it. Do you think it's different this time?

Shane

Scott Group

Andrew

Scott Group

Thank you guys. Thanks, Kaka.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Thomas Fitzgerald with TD Cowan.

Thomas Fitzgerald

Hi, thanks very much for the time maybe just sticking with the bank deal again, I think you talked about being a step change in portfolio growth. Could you maybe elaborate that a little more and then just maybe put a finer point on the cadence and any benefit this year and then in between the point of margin 27 and as you get to that billion by, by 2030.

Andrew

Thomas Fitzgerald

Okay, that's really helpful. Appreciate that guys. And then just thinking about some of the network initiatives, the growth in San Diego, the rebanking of Portland. Would you mind maybe just running through your hubs, maybe either by rasm or profitability, but just rank ordering them. Where are you seeing the best performance? Where maybe room for improvement. Thanks again for the time.

Andrew

Thomas Fitzgerald

Thanks, Tom.

OPERATOR

Our next question will come from Atul Mahaswari with UBS Securities.

Atul Mahaswari (Equity Analyst)

Good afternoon. Or rather good morning. Thanks a lot for taking my question. I had a question on cost. So is the back half low single digit CASM X a good run rate for us to use for 2027 as well now that the PSS integration is behind us? Or are there any puts and takes specifically as it relates to 2027 on the cost side that we need to be aware of?

Shane

Atul Mahaswari (Equity Analyst)

Shane

Atul Mahaswari (Equity Analyst)

Thank you and good luck with the rest of the year. Thank you Atul.

OPERATOR

Thanks Atul.

Katherine o' Brien

We'll move next to Katherine o' Brien with Goldman Sachs.

Ben

Katherine o' Brien

Ben

Katherine o' Brien

Great, thanks for the time.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Katie.

Brandon Oglensky

Our next question will come from Brandon Oglensky with Barclays.

Shane

Brandon Oglensky

Andrew

Thank you.

Brandon Oglensky

Yeah, so the agreement is reflected in the second quarter results as it ramps in and as Shane mentioned, half a

Andrew

point of margin this year, ramping to a point of margin on the structural changes. And I think we can do even better than that.

Brandon Oglensky

Thanks. Thanks, Brandon.

OPERATOR

And we'll move next to Duane Fenigworth with Evercore isi.

Duane Fenigworth

Hey, thanks.

Shane

Duane Fenigworth

And then just a quick follow up on cargo. Can you frame how big of a headwind it was to your recent results and is the goal to get this to break even or something better than that? And if the goal is break even, then why do it? Thank you.

Shane

Duane Fenigworth

Appreciate the question, Wayne.

Shane

All right everybody, thanks for joining us and we'll talk to you next quarter.

OPERATOR

This does conclude today's conference call. Thank you for attending.

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