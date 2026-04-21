Wintrust Financial Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Wintrust Financial reported a fifth consecutive quarter of record net income, achieving $227 million, up from $223 million last quarter.
The company saw an 8% annualized increase in deposits and a 7% rise in loan growth, with net interest margin holding at 3.56%.
Non-interest income grew, led by wealth management, while expenses were well-managed and credit quality remained stable.
Strategic priorities include exceptional customer service, disciplined growth, and prudent risk management, with plans to open several new branches and invest in digital capabilities.
Future outlook anticipates strong loan growth in Q2, particularly in the property and casualty premium finance business, with an expectation of mid to high single-digit loan growth for the year.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Tim Crane
Dave Dykstra
Rich Murphy (Vice Chairman and Chief Lending Officer)
Tim Crane
OPERATOR
thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone to remove yourself from the queue. You may press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of John Ostrom of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open, John.
John Ostrom
Thanks. Good morning everyone. Hi John. Morning Chad. Hey, good morning. Maybe Rich or Tim, a question for you. On the period end loan growth that you talked about the period end being higher than average. Anything you would call out in terms of the trends from early in the quarter versus the period end strength and then any impacts you've seen at all from some of the macro uncertainty in terms of the pipelines?
Rich Murphy (Vice Chairman and Chief Lending Officer)
John Ostrom
Okay, good. And then maybe for you, Dave, on mortgage, it's probably the quarter to ask about mortgage given some of the typical seasonalities, but I think it was a little better than I expected. And just curious what kind of an outlook you have for the typical seasonal increase in volumes and then I guess warehouse balances as well as some of the puts and takes.
Dave Dykstra
John Ostrom
Okay. All right, thanks a lot. Appreciate it. Thanks, John.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Nathan Race of Piper Sandler. Your line is open, Nathan.
Nathan Race
Rich Murphy (Vice Chairman and Chief Lending Officer)
Nathan Race
Dave Dykstra
Nathan Race
Dave Dykstra
Nathan Race
Understood. And just to clarify, Dave, you mentioned kind of incremental deposit growth these days is kind of neutral to your all in interest bearing deposit costs. Is that what you were alluding to? Yeah, I would think that the loan rates and the deposit Rates would be relatively consistent next quarter barring some move by the Fed and our market rates. Understood. I appreciate all the color. Congrats on another great quarter, guys. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Janet Lee of Kitty Cohen.
Janet Lee
Tim Crane
Janet Lee
Dave Dykstra
Janet Lee
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Chiavarini of Jefferies. Please go ahead. David.
David Chiavarini
Hi, thanks for taking the question. So I wanted to drill into deposit competition. We're hearing some, you know, mixed messages from one of the larger regional banks in the Midwest and saying competition is fairly intense in the Midwest. Is this impacting WindTrust much,
Dave Dykstra
David Chiavarini
Great, thanks for that. And then shifting over to you touched on expenses earlier just in terms of positive operating leverage, I think you've spoken previously about 200 basis points or so for this year. Is that still the expectation or could we do a little bit better?
Tim Crane
Well, we obviously had a strong first quarter. And to some of the other questions we've answered here, expect a good second quarter. You know, we'll have to see. We continue to invest in the business. We want to make sure that we're positioning the bank for growth going forward. But to Your point, the 200 basis points, you know, isn't out of the question and we would obviously work harder to improve on that.
OPERATOR
Very helpful. Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Brandon Rudd of Stevens Inc. Please go ahead. Brandon.
Brandon Rudd
Hi. I guess a few of my questions have been already answered. If I could ask one on credit, I noticed a special mention increased about 20% during the quarter. If I connect the docs with the allowance by loan portfolios, it looks like it stemmed from the commercial portfolio. Is that accurate? And if not, could you maybe go into that increase a bit?
Rich Murphy (Vice Chairman and Chief Lending Officer)
Brandon Rudd
Got it. Okay, thank you. If I could ask one on fees, the step up in the operating lease income. I think if I look back historically, it's not abnormal to see one or two quarters where it steps up and then goes back down again. So on a go forward basis, should we look at that as more of like a 15, $16 million run rate or is this 19 really the new rate going forward?
Dave Dykstra
Brandon Rudd
Okay. Thank you for taking the questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Rollis of DA Davidson. Please go ahead, Jeff.
Jeff Rollis
Thanks. Good morning. Just sticking on the fee income conversation. The wealth management side, really pretty impressive. And wanted to reorient with your thoughts on year over year growth or how you see that line item at 42 million is pretty strong. Just the outlook you see from here for this year.
Tim Crane
Jeff Rollis
Okay, appreciate it. And then maybe just checking in on the. Maybe the M and A conversations on as you guys target, you know, smaller institutions. Just trying to get a sense for the appetite and the level of conversations on that front. Thanks.
Tim Crane
OPERATOR
Sounds good. Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ben Gerlinger of Citi. Please go ahead. Ben.
Ben Gerlinger
Hey, good morning. Hi, Ben. I was wondering if we could talk about the branch build out.
Tim Crane
Ben Gerlinger
Tim Crane
Well, yes, would be the answer to that question. I mean, when we enter new markets, we would want to be aggressive and we would want to build the size of those branches quickly. I don't think on an overall basis it's going to change much the trajectory of the financials. So I don't think you're going to see something that is easily recognizable. But we will try to be Very aggressive in the markets we enter.
Ben Gerlinger
Got it. That's helpful. Appreciate it. You bet.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jarrett Shaw, Barclays, please. Go ahead, Jarrett.
Jarrett Shaw
Tim Crane
Jarrett Shaw
Okay, thanks. And then on capital, I appreciate the comments on, on sort of the M and A side, but how should we think about capital continuing to grow from here? And if there isn't a deal, is there a limit to how high you want to see that go in the near to midterm?
Tim Crane
OPERATOR
Thanks. Thank you. Our next question Comes from the line of Brian Ferrandt of Truist. Your line is open, Brian.
Brian Ferrandt
Maybe actually piggybacking off that if no MA emerges scenario, you know, with some activity happening in and around some markets. You touch. Are there any opportunities you're watching for team hires, de novo market expansion, you know, opportunistic client acquisitions? Any benefit from M and A happening
Tim Crane
around you right now?
Brian Ferrandt
OPERATOR
All right, thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Christopher McGrathy of KBW. Your line is open. Christopher.
Christopher McGrathy
Hey, good morning Tim or Dave on the Capitol. We've heard from some of your peers, like the rating agencies are obviously one of the constituents you have to be mindful of as you consider the Basel 3 opportunities. How important is the TCE ratio over the next couple of years? I had one bank say that 8% is a fine line, but any thoughts on balancing the ratios would be great.
Dave Dykstra
Christopher McGrathy
And then as a follow up within the NII expectations, what's your mix assumption? I mean DDA has grow on an under period basis pretty solidly the last six months. Interested in kind of the seasonal patterns there and also just what's in your expectations going forth?
Dave Dykstra
Christopher McGrathy
All right, perfect.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference back to Tim Crain for closing remarks.
Tim Crane
Sir Latif, thank you again. A good start to the year. We feel good about the outlook for 2026 and that's really a tribute to the great team we have at wintrust. They are very focused on our strategic priorities. I want to thank them for all they do for the customers and the communities in which we operate and most importantly, for our shareholders. So with that lateef, thank you and hope everybody has a nice day.
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