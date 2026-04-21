Wintrust Financial Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Welcome to Wintrust Financial Corporation's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. A review of the results will be made by Tim Crain, President and Chief Executive Officer David Dykstra, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer and Richard Murphy, Vice Chairman and Chief Lending Officer. As part of their reviews, the presenters may make reference to both earnings press release and the earnings release presentation. Following their presentations, there will be a formal question and answer session. During the course of today's call, Wintrust Management may make statements that constitute projections, expectations, beliefs or similar forward looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from the results anticipated or projected in any such forward looking statements. The company's forward looking assumptions that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the information discussed during this call are detailed in our earnings Press release and in the Company's Most recent form, 10-K. Also, our remarks may reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Our earnings press release and earnings release presentation include a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measure. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the conference call over to Mr. Tim Crane.

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Wintrust first quarter 2026 earnings call. In addition to the introductions that Latif made, I'm joined by our Chief Financial Officer Dave Starr, our Chief Legal Officer Kate Boge. We'll follow our usual format this morning. I'll begin with a few highlights, Dave Dykstra will review the financial results, Rich will share some thoughts on loan activity and credit quality, and I'll be back with some closing thoughts, including a look at expectations for the second quarter and generally for the remainder of the year. As always, we'll be happy to take your questions. Before we begin, I would like to bring your attention to some changes to the presentation document that accompanies the release of our result. We've modified the design, making some updates to how we present the data based on valuable feedback we've received from many of you. We hope you find the format helpful and informative as we continue to try and provide clear information that highlights our strong market position and our disciplined operating approach. Looking at the first quarter 2026 results, I'm very pleased that we delivered a fifth consecutive quarter of record net income. Overall, it was a very solid and straightforward quarter. We continue to focus on our strategic priorities of providing an exceptional customer experience, delivering disciplined and strategic growth across our businesses with a focus on prudent risk management and investing to build upon our foundation to drive a successful future that said. Despite two fewer days in the quarter, we achieved net income of $227 million, up from $223 million last quarter and $189 million in the first quarter of 2025. While Dave and Rich will provide more detail. In summary, net interest income, net interest margin and both loan and deposit growth were in line with our expectations. We delivered solid growth in non interest income led by our wealth management business expenses were well managed and credit quality remained stable. I would highlight that all of our growth is organic. We continue to see good new customer acquisition and market momentum and as our clients appreciate our differentiated approach and relentless focus on customer service. In fact, during the quarter we were recognized Once Again by J.D. power for Illinois Banking Services and by Coalition Greenwich with multiple awards for our commercial middle market banking services. These awards are evidence of our continued success in delivering for our clients in ways that many of our competitors cannot Overall, a Solid quarter. Let me turn it over to Dave. Great.

Thanks Tim. Let me start with the balance sheet. Specifically, deposit growth was right at $1.2 billion during the quarter, representing an 8% increase over the prior quarter on an annualized basis. This deposit growth helped to Fund continued solid first quarter loan growth of approximately $1 billion, representing a 7% growth rate on an annualized basis. Yields and rates on the major balance sheet categories were slightly lower because of the recent market declines in short term interest rates, with loan yields moving down 13 basis points in the first quarter from the prior quarter, while interest bearing deposit costs declined 16 basis points from the prior quarter, thus resulting in a slightly improved gross spread. I'd like to note that loan growth during the quarter was heavily back end loaded and accordingly, period end loans are approximately $1.2 billion higher than average loans for the first quarter. That's giving us a great start on achieving higher average earning assets in the second quarter of 2026. Turning to the income statement, this was a very solid operating quarter producing record levels of quarterly net income. Net interest income declined slightly compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. The benefit to net interest income from an increase of $555 million in average earning asset growth and and a 2 basis point increase in the net interest margin was almost enough to offset having two fewer days in the quarter. The net interest margin was 3.56% for the first quarter and the two fewer days in the quarter positively impacted net interest margin by 2 basis points. The net interest margin has ranged from 3.50 to 3.59% during the last nine quarters, exhibiting sustainability over at an interest margin. The provision for credit losses was relatively consistent with prior quarters remaining in the 20 to 30 million dollars range experienced in all the quarterly periods of 2025. As the overall credit environment our asset quality has remained stable as we enter 2026. Regarding other non interest income and non interest expense sections, total non interest income amounted to $134.1 million in the first quarter, which was an increase from the $130.4 million recorded in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily a result of strong wealth management and operating lease revenues. Mortgage banking activity continued to be subdued and production related volumes and revenue were essentially unchanged from the prior quarter as the non interest expense categories. Total non interest expenses for $382.6 million in the first quarter, which was slightly lower than the $384.5 million recorded in the prior quarter. Increases in salaries and employee benefits were primarily due to annual merit increases that were offset by lower OREO expenses, travel and entertainment and various other small expense decreases. Overall expenses were very well controlled. Additionally, both the quarterly net overhead ratio and efficiency ratio improved slightly relative to the priority prior quarter. In summary, I'll reiterate this was a very solid quarter. The company accomplished good loan and deposit growth, a stable net interest margin, a record level of net income, sustained growth and tangible book value per share and a continued low level of non performing assets. So with that I'll conclude my comments and turn it over to Rich Murphy to discuss credit.

Thanks Dave. As detailed on Slide 6 of the Investor presentation, the solid loan growth of approximately $966 million or 7% on an annualized basis was broad based. Commercial loans grew by 719 million, including growth in mortgage warehouse of approximately 286 million. Commercial real estate loans grew by 222 million. The Wintrust Life Finance team continued to build their portfolio by 173 million and our residential mortgage group also had a very solid quarter. From a credit quality perspective as detailed on Slide 14, we continue to see strong credit performance across the portfolio. This can be seen in a number of metrics. Non performing loans decreased slightly from 1.85.8 million or 0.35% of total loans to 182.8% or 182.8 or 34% of total loans and remain at very manageable levels. Charge offs for the quarter were 14 basis points down from 17 basis points in the prior quarter. We believe that the level of non-performing loans (NPLs) and charge offs in the first quarter reflect a stable credit environment as evidenced by the chart of historical non performing asset levels on slide 15 and the consistent level of our special mention and substandard loans on slide 14. This quarter is another example of our commitment to identify problems early and charging them down where appropriate. Our goal, as always, is to stay ahead of any credit challenges. Turning to Slide 21, I want to briefly highlight our exposure to non depository financial institutions which totals approximately $3.2 billion or about 6% of our overall loan portfolio. Importantly, the majority of this exposure is in areas where we have long standing experience and strong performance. Of our 3.2 billion exposure, approximately 1.8 billion is tied to our mortgage warehouse business, a line of business we've been into for over 30 years with deep client relationships, robust operating systems and well established risk management practices. In addition, about $341 million consists of capital call facilities which are structured with strong underlying investor support and have historically demonstrated very favorable credit characteristics. The balance of the portfolio is broadly diversified across a granular group of relationships with leasing companies, Canadian captive finance companies, associated with commercial borrowers, insurance carriers and broker dealers. Overall, we view this portfolio as well diversified and aligned with our disciplined approach to specialty finance focused on areas where we have expertise, strong structures and a track record of consistent performance. Also, as noted in the last few earnings calls, we continue to be highly focused on our exposure to commercial real estate loans which comprise roughly one quarter of our total loan portfolio. As detailed on Slide 18, we continue to see signs of stabilization during the first quarter as commercial real estate (CRE) non-performing loans (NPLs) remained at very low levels, decreasing from 0.18% to 0.12% and commercial real estate (CRE) charge offs continue to remain at historically low levels. On slide 24, we continue to provide enhanced detail on our commercial real estate (CRE) office exposure. Currently, this portfolio remains steady at 1.7 billion or 11.7% of our total commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio and only 3.1% of our total loan portfolio. We monitor this portfolio very closely and we will continue to perform deep dive analysis on a quarterly basis. The most recent deep dive analysis showed very consistent results when compared to prior quarters. Finally, as we have discussed on previous calls, our team stayed very close contact with our customers and those conversations continue to reflect measured optimism around the business climate. That concludes my comments on credit and I'll turn it back to Tim.

Great, thank you Rich. At the beginning of the call I briefly mentioned our three strategic priorities delivering exceptional customer service, generating disciplined and strategic growth across our businesses with prudent risk management, and I would add through all market cycles and investing in our foundation and the future of our bank. I want to spend just one minute on the first one. Whether high tech or high touch, we offer a more personalized level of service than our larger bank or money center bank competitors, and relative to our smaller competitors, we offer more tools and sophistication to meet their needs. As a result, we occupy a unique and advantaged position in what we believe to be attractive markets and in attractive businesses. In the second half of the year, we will open several branches to continue to expand market share and to build franchise value in key communities. We will also supplement that with combined continued investment in the digital capabilities that provide flexibility and convenience for our customers. For us, it's all about the customer and this unwavering focus is largely what has led to the consistent results we have delivered. So what does this mean for the second quarter and to a degree for the remainder of the year? We expect outsized loan growth in the second quarter largely from our property and casualty premium finance business which is seasonally very strong in Q2. Longer term, our pipelines are solid and we expect to deliver mid to high single digit loan growth for the remainder of the year. Combined with the stable margin Dave mentioned earlier at around 3.5%, we expect solid net interest income growth in the coming quarters. As always, we will work hard to fund our loan growth with a similar level of deposit growth, expanding our base of deposit clients and building franchise value expenses will be seasonally higher in Q2 as a result of a full quarter of annual salary increases, increased marketing expense and you can expect a normalized tax rate for the remainder of the year. That said, we expect overall expenses will be well managed in line with our revenue growth and will result in operating leverage for the year. With respect to capital, we have reviewed the new proposals. With the proposed standardized approach, we estimate an approximate 6 to 7% reduction in risk weighted assets, or said differently, about a 60 to 70 basis point improvement in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) if adopted in their present form. We're evaluating the IRBA approach which is a bit more involved and requires some assumptions at this point. If it turns out to be more beneficial, it would likely be a result of the treatment on investment grade loans and some of the retail activity. Overall, we feel good about our momentum and believe we are well positioned for the remainder of 2026. One final note, I'd like to take a moment to thank two of our long standing board members who will conclude their service at our annual meeting next month. Pat Hackett joined our board in 2008 and has served as chairman of the Board for the past nine years, and Bill Doyle, who joined the board in 2017. Both Pat and Bill have provided invaluable guidance over the years and we are grateful for all they have done to help us deliver value for our shareholders. I also want to congratulate Brian Kenny, who's expected to succeed Pat as Chairman pending his re election at the upcoming annual meeting. We are very fortunate to have an engaged and thoughtful group of directors. Their perspective and insights are helpful to me and our entire management team and are certainly a big part of our success with that lateef. We're happy to take questions

No. You know, we had some payoffs at the first part of the year that kind of subdued some of that growth. I mean it was just kind of timing, nothing more than that good momentum really through the quarter. We did have some strong warehouse line growth right at the end of the quarter that helped as well. But I wouldn't say anything really atypical that I would point to just kind of timing on prepayments and some end of quarter warehouse line growth. And as it relates to overall sentiment out there, I think that we still feel pretty good. The customers we talk to, I'd say feel that the economy certainly in the Midwest still feels pretty good. Tim pointed this out. We're having our pipelines in the CNI space right now are probably as good as they've ever been. Part of that is because of some of that optimism. Part of it is just because where we sit relative to the competition in Chicago. So right now it feels like we're in a pretty good spot there.

Yeah, you know, I guess I'd say it was a little bit better first quarter than maybe we'd expect, as you said, because during part of the quarter rates got down below 6% for just a little bit of time. So there was a period there where applications did pick up, but then rates popped back up and really applications came down to sort of scraping the bottom again. So, you know, I think three years now I said I've been hopeful about a good spring buying season and we are hopeful again this year. But given our rates at, we aren't seeing a huge pickup yet. But hopefully as we get into the spring season here, that does pick up. But again, I think we think that rates have to get down around 6% or below for there to be any meaningful pickup. So barring that, I think we probably stick with our revenue in the 20 to 30 million dollars range as we've been fairly consistently for a number of quarters here. And if you remember, half of that is servicing income. So mortgage warehouse, you know, again, I think that's going to just be dependent upon rates. If we see the rate 10 year come down and mortgage rates get close to 6, then I think we do pretty well in that regard. If they stay up in, you know, in the mid sixes as far as mortgage rates go, it's probably again subdued on that front also. Yeah, I would only add on the mortgage warehouse, you know, our growth is a little larger there than it is mortgage in general because we've taken share from some of our competitors and continue to do a nice job of adding very high quality mortgage originators that, you know, generally on the larger side.

Hey guys, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. You bet, Tim. Going back to your comments around the insurance finance portfolio and the outsized growth that you expect here in 2Q, as we've discussed in the past, I mean, you know, overall loan growth is, I think, you know, 19% in quarter annualized in the second quarter of last year, you know, led by the PNC portfolio. I guess I'm just curious, are you seeing any softening in volumes just given what's going on in the PNC market these days and also kind of what you're seeing within pricing as well within that book?

Yeah, and Rich can help me here, but you know, we don't have as much tailwind as we've had from premium growth in prior years. I think premiums are pretty flat to maybe up slightly as opposed to up quite a bit in prior periods. So that'll play a little bit of a role. But we continue to grow units, which is encouraging for the growth of our business. I think pricing is fairly irrational in that market. As we've talked about in the past. A lot of these are smaller loans where clients frankly are just managing their cash flow. And so small differences in rate tend not to move that very much. And so we continue to expect a good second quarter from a volume standpoint and pricing's rational. Yeah, the only thing I would add is we've made significant investment in the technology associated with that business. And I think that, as Tim pointed out, the volume that you see is reflective of that. I think that for our customers, they really do see us as the go to provider in that space. And so we're just going to continue to do that. The overall market can move up or down. Our job is just to provide, be the premier provider in that space. And it continues to, as Tim pointed out, show in the numbers.

Okay, great, that's helpful then. Question for Dave. Maybe Curious if you can help us just in terms of kind of a guidepost in terms of a starting point for expenses in light of the seasonality and, and the full quarter impact of the increases that you mentioned within the comp line for the second quarter. And if you're still kind of thinking about annualizing the 4Q expense number from last year and layering on some mid single digit growth to get to the full year number for 2026.

Yeah, the first quarter tends to be a low expense quarter. I think the last three years now we've seen it actually dip a little bit from the fourth quarter. So that trend is consistent with what we've seen the last couple of years. And I'd say our outlook is still, I guess the way I'll frame it is mid single digit year over year expense growth. Which means as you know, we generally have a pickup in the second quarter and the third quarter because of the advertising and marketing spends that we have for baseball sponsorships and summertime sponsorships and the like. And you know, we also generally have a little bit higher, you know, base salaries because we get a full quarter of the base salary increases that went into effect February 1st versus two months. And then T and E is generally seasonally low in the first quarter. So you'd expect a little increase there. So I would say if you looked at the increases from the, the prior few years quarters and looked at that directionally, I think you could look at that as a guide to what to expect as far as overall expense growth going into the second quarter here. But overall we still expect sort of mid single digit year over year expense growth. 26 versus 25.

Okay, great. If I could just sneak one last one in on the margin. It seems like you guys have kind of outperformed kind of the expectations within the last couple of quarters. And I imagine with some of the swaps and colleges we have rolling off this year, there may not be a need or an appetite to replace some of those. So I'm just curious, they're kind of thinking about kind of can the margin grind higher you think, from here as long as the Fed remains on pause, particularly with some of the hedges rolling off and just given the more rational deposit pricing competition Chicago these days, and I imagine, you know, new loan production is probably accretive to the portfolio yield of call it 6.14% come out of the quarter.

Yeah, I think our view on that is like we said before, we think we're fairly neutral on the margin now. Even if rates go up one or two times or down one or two times, we really feel we're fairly neutral. You'll notice in the deck we added three new swaps during the quarter with swap rates ranging in the mid 3 range up into the 360. So they're actually very close to what the one month SOFR is right now. So we continue to replace the swaps out into the future because we do think that managing the margin to try to stay neutral in the 350s range is still prudent. So we believe we'll stay there. We actually think probably loans are coming on in the low 6 range and deposits will be relatively flat too. So we just, we think we sort of hold the yields and the rates right now and hold the margin relatively flat in the 350s range going forward. Okay. And remember this quarter had two basis points of benefit from the day count. So you'll get one of those back next quarter because you have one more day in the quarter. But it's very rough, very neutral, very flat and we're trying to maintain that.

Please. Go ahead, Janet. Hello. So not only is your period end loans almost a billion point 2. Sorry 1.2 billion above your average for the quarter but your period end non interest bearing deposits is also 1.1 billion above the average. I would assume a lot of that is, you know, you're just taking market share with your service as a differentiator. But I wanted to see if there is any adjustments that should be happening in the second quarter or is that a good run rate heading into the second quarter?

Yeah, Janet, a couple of things there. One, you're correct. We think we continue to win business in the market and grow our deposit base. End of year is a little bit lumpy with respect to non interest bearing deposits. And I think the better way to look at that is probably to look at the average non interest bearing deposits over the period. It'll continue to move around a little bit but we had a very nice quarter end and continue to look to build the deposit franchise at the bank.

Got it. Thank you. And four, so you're net interest margin and the 3.5 handle for the rest of the three quarters in 2026, your second quarter NII should be, you know, it should benefit a lot from that strength and period end balances. It seems to me that double digit kind of NII growth in 2026 is not unrealistic. Am I, Am I. Is there anything that I'm missing here? And would you still be looking for that mid single digit kind of growth and expense if that were to be the case? How should we think about the level of pol that you want to achieve for the year? Thanks.

Yeah. Well, I don't think if we have a stronger loan growth for instance, I don't think we're going to have a significant increase in our expenses. I think we have an infrastructure that can handle that. And you're right that the second quarter will be a very strong quarter because of the seasonality of the premium finance loans generally. That's sort of plus or minus $1 billion in the second quarter and we would expect just the premium finance to be that way. So we do expect a very strong second quarter quarter which should be above obviously our range. But looking out two more quarters beyond that given the volatile interest rate environment, I think we still stay in that mid to high single digit year expectations. Is it possible that the economy keeps plugging along really great and we do better than expected affected? Possibly. But we've always consistently thought that the pipelines and the business plan produce at least mid to high single digit loan growth. And we think for the year that's probably still something we'll be with. Although given the results so far, you'd probably be at the higher end of that range.

David? I'd say it's still actually fairly reasonable. In Chicago, as you know, we have strong market share in kind of three markets, Southeastern Wisconsin, the northern Illinois, Chicago area and Grand Rapids. Pretty rational pricing, you know, promotional CDs, kind of at the 4% range, promotional money market, you know, in the low 3s. I don't think we're seeing anything atypical at this point, but we appreciate that certainly other markets and maybe some of the Midwest markets are a little frothy, but feels okay to us.

Yeah, it is accurate. I mean, it's in the commercial portfolio. It's hard when you look at those Numbers because we're at such low levels that periodic increases draw attention like this does. We try to be very active in our loan ratings and when there are customers that have a little bit of a miss on a quarter, we will make that adjustment. But I don't think there's anything systemic here. I think it's really just kind of one off situations and a couple of different customers. Really. No, I'd say consistency in terms of industry or anything like that. So I think it's really just more coincidental. We would anticipate that it'll probably hang around this level here for the next few quarters. As far as we can see, customers generally are operating. Reasonable results so far. So nothing that I would read into it.

You know, it's probably somewhere between the 16 and the 19. Occasionally you get some gains on some sale of equipment during the quarter, but that's normal course of business. We get those each quarter. So it's just sort of what's the size of each of those? But probably somewhere in between. There would be a good bet, but it's not out of the question that it could be 19 again next quarter. But there are just some residual gains that come into the portfolio off and on and they happen on a recurring basis. It's just you can't always judge the size of them each quarter. Sure.

Yeah, good question, Jeff. On, you know, on the wealth side, a really nice quarter and a business we like and one that we're growing steadily. There is an element to the strong growth this quarter that's seasonal and accounts for a little bit more revenue than we would expect in coming quarters. But overall, good news and good momentum for us in that business. Kind of to Dave's answer to the Prior question, I would look for something in between kind of the fourth quarter and the first quarter as a better number going forward.

Yeah, I would say not much change since we last spoke. Obviously some high level conversations, but I'd characterize some of that as more exploration than anything else. And no change to our posture. We consider ourselves a disciplined and skilled acquirer. We'll look at opportunities and believe we're well positioned to take advantage of them if they present themselves. But it'd be based on a good strategic fit, good cultural fit, and we'll see how things play out here. But well equipped to be opportunistic if the opportunities arise.

In your prepared remarks, I think you said seven. Were these Chicago and then for Dykshire. I'm assuming that's in the expense code you provided. Yeah, Ben, I should enunciate. I said several, not seven, but there. In each of our three markets, we actually have new branch activity for the second half of the year. These are in some cases markets, you know, sub markets that we're not in. In other cases opportunistic to kind of build as the populations move in these various areas, but nice opportunities for us and they'll just help us to continue to build out the franchise and the deposit base of the company.

And it would be included in our expense forecast that we just talked about. Gotcha. Okay, that's helpful. And then with these kind of new branches, should we expect any sort of kind of intentional marketing potentially like over market rate? I know you guys are usually the price setter because you're growing faster, but is there anything that we should maybe expect in terms of like just spinning up deposits faster given that branches take roughly three to four years to break even?

Thanks. Good morning. Just, I guess listening to the optimism around loan growth and the ability for more of a stable margin, I don't know, I guess it feels like mid to high single digit revenue growth feels pretty conservative just given some of those tailwinds. Is that the right way to think about it, that maybe there's a little bit of conservatism built in on economic uncertainty or as we get through second quarter and some of the benefits from the premium finance growth that maybe third and fourth quarter tail off a little bit?

Yeah, I don't know what I would add to what we've already said. I mean, we have visibility to what we think is a very good start to the second quarter. And then obviously the seasonal PNC business pipelines look good for the second half of the year. So to Dave's point earlier, if that continues, we might be on the high end. We're certainly working to be on the high end, but just don't know what's going on sort of in the market right now with some of the geopolitical stuff. And to Rich's point, our clients are still cautiously optimistic, but you get out much more than the six months or so and the visibility gets a little less clear.

Yeah, sure. So we ended the quarter CET1 at 10.4. With substantial growth in the second quarter. That number probably won't move much. And if we do really well, it might actually move down a little bit. But we would expect to grow CET1 the remainder of the year at mid to high single digit loan growth. Once we sort of cross ten and a half or so. And depending what happens with these proposals, we'll evaluate appropriate capital levels and make some decisions. But our approach is probably still ordered in the same fashion, organic growth. If we happen to find an appropriate acquisition, you know, there may be a need for capital there. And then as most of you know, we have an authorization in place for stock buybacks. And certainly if we ended up with a lot more capital, we could consider that as an alternative. So hope that helps. Yep.

Well, let me try to take pieces of that. We certainly would always look for talented people that we could hire. That tends to happen when somebody gets frustrated with their ability to take care of customers at their financial institution. And we've had some success in that area. We typically don't highlight it on these calls. The De novo expansion we're certainly excited about a number of these communities that will enter are very attractive and we believe represent good opportunities. And you know, on the M and A front, it happens when it happens. We'll continue to talk to institutions we think would be a cultural and strategic fit. But again, I would say more exploration at this point than serious conversation. That obviously can change. But be candid right now. Okay. And then on the expenses, I've gotten tripped up on this before. So just to clarify, the mid single digits is off the fourth quarter annualized base, not the full year 2025? Yeah. You know, I think you could. I think the way to just simplify this is full year 2025, the full year 2026 min single digits. Okay.

The rating agencies I think acknowledge that our capital levels are sufficient given our risk profile. I think most of them understand that a third of our portfolio is in premium finance, which is low risk and life, which is fortunately for us, been zero basis points of loss over the years. So from a risk adjusted perspective, I think our capital is more than sufficient and I think the rating agencies understand that. So we're very comfortable with where we're at right now. Our ratings have stayed stable and our capital has been growing. So even if we did a buyback and brought that down a little bit, I think we have room there. So we're comfortable with our capital levels and we're comfortable with how the rating agencies look at it right now.

Yeah, well, as Tim said, I think the better way to look at DDA because sometimes at quarter ends and year ends there's fluctuations in the DDAs. I'd look at the average demand deposits, but I would suspect that the mix of the balance sheet with would stay relatively the same. As we have good growth quarters, we tend to add more interest bearing deposits than non interest bearing deposits. But the absolute dollar amount of DDA should stay relatively consistent on an average basis and then grow as we bring more customers in. But other than that growth and interest bearing being a little bit faster than non interest bearing, just because we need to do so to support the loan growth, I wouldn't expect big changes in the deposit mix.

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