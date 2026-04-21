OFG Bancorp Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/887785138
Summary
OFG Bancorp reported a strong financial performance with a 26% year-over-year increase in diluted earnings per share and a 4% growth in total core revenues, driven by loan growth and high-quality credit performance.
The company's core digital strategy, focusing on targeted customer segments and leveraging technology, is driving strong market adoption and deeper customer relationships, with a notable increase in digital enrollments and transactions.
OFG Bancorp anticipates continued growth in 2026, with expectations for low single-digit loan growth and a net interest margin ranging from 5.10% to 5.20%, despite uncertainties related to geopolitical factors and potential government deposit withdrawals.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jose Rafael Fernandez (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors)
Maritza Arismendi (Chief Financial Officer)
Cesar Ortiz (Chief Risk Officer)
Jose Rafael Fernandez (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors)
OPERATOR
Thank you. If you have a question at this time, please press star1 on your telephone keypad. If you wish to remove yourself from the queue, press Star two. We'll take our first question from Brett Rabadin with Stonex. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Brett Rabadin (Equity Analyst)
Jose Rafael Fernandez (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors)
Maritza Arismendi (Chief Financial Officer)
Jose Rafael Fernandez (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors)
And you guys know us, we're going to be conservative on our guidance in all the guidance that we provide. We've been doing that for many years. So that's kind of where we stand. Brett. Okay.
Brett Rabadin (Equity Analyst)
And can you remind me, Jose Rafael, how much of the government deposit piece is left? And it sounds like you're unsure of the timing, but just any thoughts on
Jose Rafael Fernandez (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors)
around $600 million on the one deposit. Remember, the other 500 went to our broker dealers, so we're getting a little bit of a fee there. So that's where it stands right now. Okay.
Brett Rabadin (Equity Analyst)
Cesar Ortiz (Chief Risk Officer)
Brett Rabadin (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and then just last one for me around just the broad macro. You know, I saw this morning that construction in Puerto Rico slightly off in January, maybe February. But you know, all this stuff going on with higher oil prices, inflation. Just wanted to hear you know, any, any anything you're seeing in terms of macro and Puerto Rico and maybe opportunities or challenges.
Jose Rafael Fernandez (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors)
Brett Rabadin (Equity Analyst)
Well, I appreciate all the color and it has been good to see the onshorings. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Yep. Thank you. We will move next with Erin Sikonovich with Tourist Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Erin Sikonovich (Equity Analyst)
Jose Rafael Fernandez (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors)
Erin Sikonovich (Equity Analyst)
Great, that's helpful. Slide 5. You know, you've always kind of talked about the digital first aspect of banking and the statistics are pretty impressive. What are you doing or any particular new investments that you're looking at from the technology side where you can kind of continue to improve upon those statistics.
Jose Rafael Fernandez (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will move next with Kelly Mota with kbw. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Kelly Mota (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Thanks for the question. Just a real quick one. Just a point of guidance clarification from Marisa, that 5 to 10 to 520 margin, just wanted to clarify is that for the full year or the the balance of 2020 quarters?
Maritza Arismendi (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, it's for the full year and I already share a little bit on how we're seeing and why we're seeing that range and also provide, you know, how tricky is to forecast the timing of the, of the big government deposit transfer. So so that considered that and the fact that we are not seeing costs during the year. So got it.
Kelly Mota (Equity Analyst)
That's really helpful. And then similarly, I thought a real strength of the quarter was the core deposits. I know Puerto Rico has believe a government tax rebate. Just wondering if you saw any positive impacts from that in 1Q or if not, just if you could help us out with the timing of where you expect that. Thanks.
Maritza Arismendi (Chief Financial Officer)
That's usually at the end of the quarter. We saw a little bit at the end of the quarter certainly and I think that plays out throughout the first half of the year. So we see the child tax credit. We also see the tax refunds in general and that plays out throughout the first half of the year.
Kelly Mota (Equity Analyst)
Great. That's really helpful. And then maybe to turn to capital, you guys announced a pretty meaningful dividend raise earlier in the quarter and you guys were also more active with the buyback. With a new authorization out, capital looks very healthy here. Can you remind us any guideposts or thoughts around the capital size of things?
Jose Rafael Fernandez (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors)
Kelly Mota (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. That's helpful. Maybe last ticky tacky question for me. Just modeling based. I appreciate the color on margin you had. The interest recovery. Just looking at your average balance sheet, it looks like there was a jump up in PCD interest income. Just to confirm, was that where that interest recovery came in? Okay, great.
Maritza Arismendi (Chief Financial Officer)
Yes. It was full of a loan that was within that book.
Kelly Mota (Equity Analyst)
Yes. Great. Thank you for confirming. I'll step back. Really nice quarter, guys.
Jose Rafael Fernandez (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors)
Yeah, thank you. Thank you, Kayla.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will move next with Manuel Navas with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Manuel Navas (Equity Analyst)
Hi. How much do the taking out of Fed rate cuts help that NIM Guide? And if we did get one rate cut, what would you expect the impact to be?
Maritza Arismendi (Chief Financial Officer)
Manuel Navas (Equity Analyst)
I appreciate that. So the success you're having with the new account types, as long as they keep growing, they can replace borrowings and that should only benefit your funding. Is that kind of message you're driving home?
Jose Rafael Fernandez (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors)
Manuel Navas (Equity Analyst)
Manuel, and I guess my last question is on credit, is this kind of improvement in past dues, which is somewhat seasonal, could that drive a bit lower net charge off levels for the year? I think we're looking at closer to
Cesar Ortiz (Chief Risk Officer)
1% plus we talked about the 1% last quarter too. I don't want to project this quarter because it's a better quarter because of the seasonality as you mentioned. So I would stick to my 1% through the year and hopefully it's going to be better because we mentioned already the improvements of the FICO quality of the portfolio which should may equate into a better charge up rate. But as of now I would say 1%.
Manuel Navas (Equity Analyst)
I appreciate it. Thank you. Thank you for your question.
OPERATOR
Thank you again. If you would like to ask a question, press star then the number one on your telephone keypad. One moment while we queue. And at this time there are no further questions. I will now turn the call back over to Mr. Fernandez for, for closing remarks.
Jose Rafael Fernandez (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors)
Thank you operator. Thanks again to all our team members and thank you to all our shareholders who have listened in. Have a great day.
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