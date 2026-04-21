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April 21, 2026 11:36 AM 41 min read

Transcript: Northrop Grumman Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5nksj8pv/

Summary

Northrop Grumman Corp reported a 5% increase in first quarter organic sales, driven by modernization efforts and strong demand in the defense sector.

The company is accelerating key programs like the Sentinel and B21, supported by recent agreements to increase production capacities.

Future outlook remains positive with expected growth due to rising global defense budgets and high demand for missile defense and advanced interceptors.

Northrop Grumman Corp has opened over 20 new facilities, adding significant manufacturing space to meet increased demand.

Management expressed confidence in continued growth and highlighted robust demand, solid bookings, and a strong backlog of $96 billion.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kathy Worden (Chair, CEO and President)

John Green (Chief Financial Officer)

Robert Stallard (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. First of all, thanks, Todd, for all your help over the years. Been much appreciated. And then second on the B21, Kathy, you've got this 25% production capacity situation sorted out Now I'll just give us some idea of how the timeline progresses here in terms of Northrop Grumman spending on CapEx, then how the production flows through and also if you've got protections in here against a B2 style curtailment. Thank you.

Kathy Worden (Chair, CEO and President)

Gautam Kaina (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks, Kathy. Thank you. Our next question comes from Gautam Kaina with TD Securities. You may proceed. Yes, good morning. I was just wondering if you could elaborate on some of the Sentinel developments that you mentioned on IOC and how that program is progressing with respect to timing. And congrats to Todd as well.

Kathy Worden (Chair, CEO and President)

Peter Arment (Equity Analyst)

Kathy Worden (Chair, CEO and President)

Peter Arment (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And just as a follow up, you mentioned missile defense is roughly 10% of your overall revenue mix today. Can you talk a little bit about opportunities in the counter drone solution area? Obviously we've seen a lot of focus on lower cost solutions. How do we think about with Northrop position there? Thanks. Thanks, Kathy.

Kathy Worden (Chair, CEO and President)

Mariana Perez Mora (Equity Analyst)

John Green (Chief Financial Officer)

Mariana Perez Mora (Equity Analyst)

Should we expect that margin strength to remain for the remainder of the year at space? And how should we think about margin trends? I don't know, three, four, five years from now?

John Green (Chief Financial Officer)

Mariana Perez Mora (Equity Analyst)

Thank you so much.

Christine Liweg (Equity Analyst)

Sheila Kayalu (Equity Analyst)

John Green (Chief Financial Officer)

Kathy Worden (Chair, CEO and President)

And Sheila, you also asked about margins. The margin profile on Sentinel, B21 and our weapons portfolio are all expected to increase as we move into production because as I stated, obviously all of them are in various stages of development at the moment. Thanks.

seth Seifeman (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Our next question comes from seth Seifeman with JPMorgan. You may proceed. Hey, thanks very much and good morning, everyone. Good morning.

John Green (Chief Financial Officer)

Kathy Worden (Chair, CEO and President)

Scott Mikus (Equity Analyst)

Kathy Worden (Chair, CEO and President)

Scott Mikus (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then the administration has also talked about trying to increase significantly the number of space related FMS approvals. Are you starting to see the administration speed up that process and are you engaged with international customers about building a pipeline of opportunities for your space system segment?

Kathy Worden (Chair, CEO and President)

John Green (Chief Financial Officer)

Kathy Worden (Chair, CEO and President)

Scott Duschaw (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then, Kathy, there's been some news reports stating that many F35 aircraft are delivering without radars. So I was wondering if you could give us an update on that program and how performance has been tracking more recently on your F35 radar production line. Thank you.

Kathy Worden (Chair, CEO and President)

Andre Madrid (Equity Analyst)

Kathy Worden (Chair, CEO and President)

We were selected to be part of a broad set of companies that are developing the C2 layer, and we're looking forward to contributing to a very aggressive timeline for both developing and demonstrating that capability. It is one of General Gutline's top priorities and we are optimistic that we bring a lot of legacy experience and knowledge both in C2 and the understanding of layered defense in the missile defense arena to that team.

Andre Madrid (Equity Analyst)

Got it, got it. Appreciate it. Maybe pivoting to the YFQ48. I mean, a lot of shots on goal there. There's a lot of CCA opportunities, whether it be with the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, you name it. I guess just status check there. Where are we in bidding for those? Where are you embitting for those opportunities? And, and I guess what are your expectations as we move forward?

Kathy Worden (Chair, CEO and President)

Josh (Operator)

Matt Akers (Equity Analyst)

We had seen it growing faster than the other part of our business. With the strong demand in munitions, missile defense, which are not part of our restricted portfolio on a go forward basis, I could envision that the restricted business will grow more in line with the rest of the portfolio. I think the key takeaway is we see growth in both, and so it's a nice position to be in.

Kathy Worden (Chair, CEO and President)

Great, thanks. I'll leave it at one. Thank you.

OPERATOR

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