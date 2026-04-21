Transcript: Forestar Group Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) reported second-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2079/53572

Summary

Forestar Group reported a 7% increase in revenues to $374.3 million and an 8% increase in pre-tax income to $43.9 million for the second quarter.

The company maintained a strong liquidity position with over $1 billion available, and plans to invest approximately $1.4 billion in land acquisition and development in fiscal 2026.

Forestar Group's strategic focus remains on maximizing returns and consolidating market share in the fragmented lot development industry, with a contracted backlog indicating $2.2 billion in future revenue.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Chris Hibbetts (Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations)

Andy Oxley (President and CEO)

Jim Allen (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Walker (Chief Operating Officer)

Jim Allen (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Walker (Chief Operating Officer)

Chris Hibbetts (Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations)

Jim Allen (Chief Financial Officer)

Andy Oxley (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Ryan Gilbert (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Hi, good morning, guys. Was hoping you could talk a little bit more about your goals for market share in the context of the reduction that we've seen in controlled lots, I guess, this quarter, but then also the last couple quarters as well.

Andy Oxley (President and CEO)

Good morning. So, you know, what we've encountered is with a lot of lots in the home builders portfolio that they gradually work through in Q4 and Q1, now accelerating starts and sales in Q2, we anticipate going back to a more robust lot closing pattern in the second half of fiscal 26.

Ryan Gilbert (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it. And then I was hoping you could expand a bit on the land option charges that you incurred in the quarter. Was that concentrated in a single community or a handful of communities? Was it more widespread? And what's. I guess, what's the, you know, how are you thinking about that line going forward?

Andy Oxley (President and CEO)

Ryan Gilbert (Equity Analyst)

Trevor Allinson (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. First question is on demand trends you've seen from other builders other than Dr. Horton. I believe your sales to those builders were down close to 50% year over year. And if I recall correctly, last quarter they were up. So can you talk about more generally the trends there? Is that just a comp issue? Do the sales to a lot bank or any color on demand from those other customers would be helpful.

Mark Walker (Chief Operating Officer)

We're still seeing and hearing strong demand from our other customer base. So that remains strong. I think to Andy's point earlier, the industry just continues to work down inventory levels. So I really think it's just based off the cadence when those communities are coming online. Yeah. And to your point, last year we did have 362 lots that were sold to a lot banker. So that that influenced the number for last year.

Trevor Allinson (Equity Analyst)

Okay, gotcha. Makes sense. And then the next question on fuel prices, obviously moving higher across the country. Just remind us what portion of development costs fuel account for. Are you able to pass those along to your customers? Or any concerns about gross margins as we get into the back half of this year into early next year from higher fuel costs?

Mark Walker (Chief Operating Officer)

As of today, we're not seeing cost increases due to fuel charges, but we're closely monitoring it. Contractor availability continues to free up, which is contributing to cost and time improvements.

Trevor Allinson (Equity Analyst)

All right. Thank you for all the color and good luck moving forward.

Mark Walker (Chief Operating Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And there were no other questions at this time. I would now like to hand the call back to Andy Oxley for any closing remarks.

Andy Oxley (President and CEO)

Thank you, Paul. And thank you to everyone on the four star team for your focus and hard work. Stay disciplined, flexible and opportunistic as we continue to consolidate market share. We appreciate everyone's time on the call today and look forward to speaking with you again to share our third quarter results on Tuesday, July 21st.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This does conclude today's conference and you may disconnect your lines at this time.