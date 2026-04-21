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April 21, 2026 11:06 AM 51 min read

Tractor Supply Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/254635320

Summary

Tractor Supply reported a 3.6% increase in net sales to $3.59 billion, driven by new store openings, while comparable store sales rose 0.5%.

The company opened a record 40 new stores in the quarter, maintaining strong new store productivity in the 65 to 70% range.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.31, with average ticket up 1.6% and transactions down 1%.

The company is focused on strategic initiatives such as expanding exclusive brands, increasing pet offerings, enhancing digital capabilities, and scaling its delivery network.

Tractor Supply reaffirmed its full-year guidance, with expectations for comparable sales growth of 1-3% for the remaining quarters.

Management highlighted challenges in the pet category, particularly with dog ownership pressures and a shift towards premium nutrition, but is taking actions to address these issues.

The company reported strong performance in digital sales and big ticket categories, with continued engagement from high-value customers.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mary Wynn Pilkington (Senior Vice President of Investor and Public Relations)

Hal Lawton (Chief Executive Officer)

Kirk Barton (Chief Financial Officer)

Seth Estepp (Chief Merchandising Officer)

Hal Lawton (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Peter Keith (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)

Oh, hey, thanks. Thank you. Good morning everyone. I think I just want to kick it off with companion animal since that was a focus here. Is that a companion that category getting worse? Like I guess we could talk about the trend through the quarter and you've got a bunch of initiatives to help stabilize it. Do you think those are starting to kick in now? Or could things get worse before they get better?

Hal Lawton (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Lasser with ubs. Michael, your line is now open.

Michael Lasser (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Good morning. Good morning. Thank you so much for taking my question. It comes on the heels of your comments just now, Hal, which is how long do you think it will take to effectuate an improvement within the pet category? And if we assume that tractors apply, the updated algorithm may be more like 2 to 3% comp growth rather than the expected range of 3 to 5. What does that do to the earnings outlook for the business over the longer run? Thank you very much.

Hal Lawton (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question. Our next question comes from the line of Peter Benedict with Baird. Your line is now open.

Zach

Hal Lawton (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Hal Lawton (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question, Kate. Our next question comes from the line of Chris Horvors with JP Morgan. Chris, your line is now open.

Chris Horvors (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Hal Lawton (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question, Chris. Our next question comes from the line of Spencer Hannis with Wolff Research. Spencer, your line is now open. Great.

Spencer Hannis (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)

Thanks for the question. Just on new store growth, I'm curious what you're seeing from a cannibalization effect. Have you seen any step up in that and is that driving any of this off this year and how are you thinking about that longer term? And then just one more on companion animal. You gave us some interesting stats on the dog population. Do you embed that continuing to decline as we look out here or do you expect that to stabilize?

Kirk Barton (Chief Financial Officer)

Seth Estepp (Chief Merchandising Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question, Spencer. Our next question comes from the line of Simon Gutman with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Simeon

Kirk Barton (Chief Financial Officer)

Seth Estepp (Chief Merchandising Officer)

Chuck Grom (Equity Analyst at Gordon Haskett Research Advisors)

Thank you. The next question comes from Chuck Grom with Gordon Haskett Research Advisors. You may proceed.

Hal Lawton (Chief Executive Officer)

Colin Yankee

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question, Chuck. Our next question comes from the line of Seth Sigman with Barclays. Seth, your line is now open.

Seth Sigman (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Seth Estepp (Chief Merchandising Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question Seth. Our next question comes from the line of Scott Cicarelli with Truist. Your line is now open.

Scott Cicarelli (Equity Analyst at Truist)

Good morning guys. Scott Cicarelli I believe pet is about 25% of total sales and is also your highest frequency segment. So assuming those statements are both correct, contractors comp transactions turn positive if pet stays negative just given the frequency related to that category. And then secondly just a clarification was overall Q above or below company average. Thanks.

Kirk Barton (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question. Our next question comes from the line of Stephen Forbes with Guggenheim. Your line is now open.

Stephen Forbes (Equity Analyst at Guggenheim)

Hal Lawton (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Victoria. I think we've got time for one more question. We've got time. Yes, ma'. Am.

Chuck Chinnorowski (Equity Analyst at North Coast Research)

Of course. Our next question comes from the line of Chuck Chinnorowski with North Coast Research. Your line is now open. Your line is now open.

Hal Lawton (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

So, Victoria, that will wrap our call today. We will plan to release our earnings tentatively on Thursday, July 23rd for our second quarter earnings. So please join us then. If you need anything, please don't hesitate to reach out. Thank you very much.

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