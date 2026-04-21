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April 21, 2026 11:01 AM 3 min read

ASE Technology Holding Co Board Member Sold $12.25M In Company Stock

Disclosed on April 20, Jeffrey Chen, Board Member at ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

At Tuesday morning, ASE Technology Holding Co shares are up by 1.4%, trading at $29.69.

About ASE Technology Holding Co

Financial Milestones: ASE Technology Holding Co's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ASE Technology Holding Co's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.65% as of 31 December, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Debt Management: ASE Technology Holding Co's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.77. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Valuation Analysis:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of ASE Technology Holding Co's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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