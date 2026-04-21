Director Of H.B. Fuller Makes $65K Buy

Teresa Trangsrud Rasmussen, Director at H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL), disclosed an insider purchase on April 20, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Rasmussen bought 1,000 shares of H.B. Fuller, amounting to a total of $65,830.

As of Tuesday morning, H.B. Fuller shares are up by 0.11%, currently priced at $68.0.

All You Need to Know About H.B. Fuller

Financial Insights: H.B. Fuller

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining H.B. Fuller's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 28 February, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.26% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 30.62% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): H.B. Fuller's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.38.

Debt Management: H.B. Fuller's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.01. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Evaluating Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of H.B. Fuller's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.