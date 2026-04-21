Amrep 10% Owner Makes $69K Stock Purchase

JAMES DAHL, 10% Owner at Amrep (NYSE:AXR), reported an insider buy on April 20, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that DAHL bought 2,519 shares of Amrep, amounting to a total of $69,051.

In the Tuesday's morning session, Amrep's shares are currently trading at $27.27, experiencing a up of 2.31%.

Get to Know Amrep Better

Amrep's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Amrep's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 93.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 40.74% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Amrep's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.59.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

Evaluating Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Check Out The Full List Of Amrep's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.