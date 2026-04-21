Mercantile Bank Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Mercantile Bank reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2026, with net income of $22.7 million or $1.32 per diluted share, up from $19.5 million or $1.21 per diluted share in Q1 2025.
The acquisition of Eastern Michigan has positively impacted financial metrics, contributing to a net interest margin increase to 3.55% and significant deposit growth of 15.8% year-over-year.
Asset quality remains robust with non-performing assets at 11 basis points of total assets, and a strong loan to deposit ratio improvement, currently at 89%, supporting future growth.
The company has achieved a 35% increase in service charges and a 17.6% growth in credit and debit card offerings, enhancing non-interest income streams.
Guidance for 2026 includes a projected loan growth of 5% to 7% annually, with expectations of a stable net interest margin despite the potential for elevated loan payoffs in the earlier quarters.
Management expressed confidence in ongoing strategic initiatives, including expansion in Southeast Michigan and potential future M&A opportunities, emphasizing a focus on cultural fit and asset quality.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
I would now like to turn the conference over to Nicole Klatter, Chief Marketing Officer of Mercantile Bank. Please go ahead.
Nicole Klatter (Chief Marketing Officer)
Ray Reitzma (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Chuck Christmas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Ray Reitzma (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Chuck. That concludes the prepared remarks from management. We will now move to the question and answer portion of the call.
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star, then one on your touch tone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star, then one again. At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. Our first question comes from Brendan Nosel from Havda Group. Brendan, your line is now open. You may begin.
Brendan Nosel
Chuck Christmas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Brendan Nosel
Okay, Chuck, that's, that's really helpful. Color. Thank you. You're welcome. Perhaps one more from, from me just kind of pivoting. Can you just update us on the Southeast Michigan initiative you have ongoing with the new team down there. And then on a related note, any updated thoughts on opportunities to capitalize on M and a dislocation across the state?
Ray Reitzma (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Brendan Nosel
Okay, fantastic. Thank you for Taking my questions?
OPERATOR
You bet. Thanks, Brendan. Our next question comes from Damon Del Monte with kbw. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Damon Del Monte
Hey, good morning, guys. Hope everybody's doing well. Just to circle. Morning. Just to circle back back on the, on the margin. Chuck, real quick, is there much in the way of fair value accretion in your reported margin number?
Chuck Christmas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
No, I think if you look at. It's about. If you exclude the securities portfolio, which really is an accretion, it's only about a 1 basis point impact to our margin. Now we did, you know, get the fair value Eastern securities portfolio, which did enhance the securities yield as we go forward. But from a loan and deposit standpoint, it's about one basis point.
Damon Del Monte
Got it. Okay, thank you. Thanks for that clarification. And then I guess with regards to, you know, the loan growth outlook and like some of the payoffs you saw this quarter, were those payoffs from like Legacy Mercantile or were those some loans that you guys maybe were kind of, you know, working out from the eastern Michigan side that you didn't want to keep on balance sheet?
Chuck Christmas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Damon Del Monte
Got it. That's great color. Thanks a lot for taking my questions.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Nathan Race with Piper Sandler. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Nathan Race
Chuck Christmas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Nathan Race
Okay, got it. That's really helpful. And Tripp, you mentioned, I think fixed rate loan repricing is a margin tailwind as we get in the back half of this year. You just help us with the yield pickup that you have on that portfolio over the next few quarters.
Chuck Christmas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, it's based on the timeframe on that is the rest of this year and into next year. And going from memory, I don't have it in front of me. I think the rate is about 5% on that portfolio. What's repricing?
Nathan Race
And then is it fair to assume, you know, new loans on a blended basis are coming on, you know, six, six and a half percent these days or.
Chuck Christmas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, upper sixes. Yeah, upper six is around 7%.
Nathan Race
Okay, great. And then just lastly, do you have the spot rate cost of deposit in March and just generally how you're thinking about, you know, deposit costs trending, you know, if the Fed remains on pause this year.
Chuck Christmas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Nathan Race
Okay, that's really helpful. If I could just actually sneak one more in. Chuck, could you just update us in terms of how much of expenses do you expect to come out of the run rate in the first quarter next year following the core conversion?
Chuck Christmas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
You know, we're looking for some pretty sizable savings, especially in regards to the, the new contract on our core. It will be sizable. Maybe that's something that, you know, that's still something that we're calculating, trying to figure out what this new core looks like, what we need from a personnel standpoint. Maybe we can continue to work on that and give you some better guidance in July.
Nathan Race
Okay, great. I appreciate the color. Thanks, guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Daniel Tamayo with Raymond James. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Daniel Tamayo
Chuck Christmas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Daniel Tamayo
No, that's helpful. Thanks Chuck. And remind us, I think last. Sorry, did you have anything else? No, go ahead. Just reminders. Okay. On the rate sensitivity, I know you have the table in the deck, but still not much impact from a 25 basis point rate cut. Perspective on your guidance.
Chuck Christmas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Now I think there's a, you know, we're pretty well matched on the balance sheet. We do have the repricings as we mentioned, the commercial loan fixed rates, the securities and even some time deposits that would reprice lower. We think that puts us in a pretty balanced position.
Daniel Tamayo
Okay, I guess just to go back to my original question, if you were in that position where you know, loan growth ended up being a little bit slower than expected due to, due to payoffs remaining elevated, would that put you in a position to utilize the buyback authorization in the remainder of the year or is that something that you're looking at kind of separate from, from the loan growth conversation?
Chuck Christmas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Daniel Tamayo
Okay, terrific. Well, thanks. Thanks for all the color, Chuck.
Chuck Christmas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Appreciate it. You're welcome, Nanny.
OPERATOR
As a reminder, if you have a question, Please press star then 1. Our next question comes from Matthew Breese with Stevens Inc. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Matthew Breese
Hey, good morning. Morning. I just first wanted to start with securities. You know, maybe, maybe help me walk, walk through the anticipated maturities and cash flows of securities for the balance of the year and what are some of the role roll off versus roll on dynamics of securities?
Chuck Christmas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Matthew Breese
So it's give or take, 50 million for the year.
Chuck Christmas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
There's 50 million maturing this year yet, but there's 100 million maturing every year for the next five.
Matthew Breese
Chuck Christmas (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Matthew Breese
Okay, last one for me. I think you'd mentioned that incremental loan yields are in the high sixes, low sevens. We'd love some color just on competitive conditions, both sides of balance sheet lending and deposits and if anything is changing spread wise.
Ray Reitzma (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Matthew Breese
And on the loan side we have target spreads that we like to achieve relative to risk levels. And as we look across that continuum there, I'd say the competitive pressure there really hasn't changed for some time. It's been the normal level of competition that we've come to know and love in the banking industry.
OPERATOR
Great. I'll leave it there. Thanks for taking my questions. This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference. Back over to Ray Reitzma for closing remarks.
C
Thank you for your participation in today's call. And for your interest in Mercantile Bank Corporation. The call has now concluded.
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