Halliburton Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vi7gcb2p/
Summary
Halliburton reported Q1 2026 revenue of $5.4 billion and an operating margin of 13%.
International revenue increased by 3% year-over-year to $3.3 billion, while North America revenue decreased by 4% to $2.1 billion.
The company generated $273 million in cash flow from operations and $123 million in free cash flow, with $100 million in stock repurchases.
Halliburton anticipates a strong market, driven by tighter oil and gas supplies and increased energy security concerns.
In North America, the company sees early signs of recovery and intends to focus on maximizing returns rather than expanding market share.
Internationally, Halliburton expects mid to high single-digit revenue growth for the full year, with strong performance anticipated in Latin America and offshore markets.
The recent multi-billion dollar contract in Argentina marks an important milestone, deploying Zeus Electric fracturing services outside North America for the first time.
Challenges in the Middle East due to regional conflict have increased logistics costs but are considered manageable.
Halliburton is optimistic about its offshore business, with significant wins in Suriname and other regions.
Capital expenditure for 2026 is expected to be about $1.1 billion, focusing on growth engines and technology advancements.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
David Coleman (Senior Director of Investor Relations)
Jeff Miller (Chairman, President, and CEO)
Shannon Slocum (Executive Vice President and COO)
Eric Caray (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Jeff Miller (Chairman, President, and CEO)
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, if you have a question or comment at this time, please press Star 11 on your telephone keypad. If your question has been answered or you wish to remove yourself from the queue, simply press star 1 1. Again, please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question or comment comes from the line of David Anderson from Barclays. Mr. Anderson, your line is now open.
David Anderson (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Thank you very much. Good morning, Jeff. Morning. Obviously, the Iran conflict isn't resolved, so it's really hard to guide for the next several quarters. I think everybody's just trying to figure out what the other side of this looks like. I realize it's early, but with global supply now priority, how does this shape your views over the next few years? And how's that really changed over the last 60 days?
Jeff Miller (Chairman, President, and CEO)
David Anderson (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Shannon Slocum (Executive Vice President and COO)
David Anderson (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
So the short answer is yes, early innings, but we like where we are.
Shannon Slocum (Executive Vice President and COO)
Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Arun Jayarum from JP Morgan. Your line is open, sir.
Arun Jayarum
Yeah. Good morning Team Shannon. Maybe I could start with you. I was wondering if you could walk us around your core international and offshore markets outside of the Middle east and perhaps elaborate on the strength in Latam and Europe, Africa. I believe you mentioned that outside of the Middle east you expect international revenues to grow mid single to high single digits. And just wondering how that compares to your thought process maybe before the conflict.
Shannon Slocum (Executive Vice President and COO)
Arun Jayarum
Shannon Slocum (Executive Vice President and COO)
Arun Jayarum
Great, thanks a lot. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question or comment comes from the line of Saurabh Pant from Bank of America. Mr. Pant, your line is now open.
Saurabh Pant
Shannon Slocum (Executive Vice President and COO)
Jeff Miller (Chairman, President, and CEO)
Yeah, I think just to follow that up, what in my view is even clearer than it was is sort of the availability of equipment in the market. And that's what those early signposts are calling out is the fact that equipment is tighter. We're getting calls and I think we're within a handful of fleets of sort of premium fleets, dual fuel type fleets, of being absolutely sold out as an industry.
Saurabh Pant
Shannon Slocum (Executive Vice President and COO)
Saurabh Pant
No, that makes sense. Shannon, thank you. I know we have seen that in North Sea and now in Suriname. So that's all fantastic to see. Okay guys, I'll turn it back. Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question or comment comes from the line of Steve Richardson from Evercore. Mr. Richardson, your line is now open.
Steve Richardson
Eric Caray (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Steve Richardson
Shannon Slocum (Executive Vice President and COO)
Steve Richardson
Thanks so much. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of James west from Melius Research. Mr. West, your line is now open.
James West
Jeff Miller (Chairman, President, and CEO)
Is there a sense of urgency building? Is it still a little bit too early? Do they understand? I mean, the customers? I'm assuming they do because the boardrooms have to be talking about it, the CEOs have to be talking about it, thinking about it. But is the sense of urgency of getting these projects going faster, starting to unfold?
Shannon Slocum (Executive Vice President and COO)
James West
Okay, that's very helpful. And then maybe if you could briefly talk about what you're seeing on the exploration side. It seems to me a lot of the super majors have at least added a few incremental dollars to their exploration budgets. Is that, am I reading that correctly, is expiration going through a little bit of a, after a 10 year lull, kind of a rebirth cycle?
Shannon Slocum (Executive Vice President and COO)
James West
Got it. Thanks, Jeff. Thanks, Jenna. Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question or comment comes from the line of Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs. Mr. Mehta, your line is now open.
Neil Mehta
Jeff Miller (Chairman, President, and CEO)
Neil Mehta
Thanks, Jeff. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Sebastian Erskine from Rothschild and Company. Your line is now open.
Sebastian Erskine
Jeff Miller (Chairman, President, and CEO)
Sebastian Erskine
Jeff Miller (Chairman, President, and CEO)
Sebastian Erskine
Really appreciate the color there. And I'll turn it back now. Congrats on a solid quarter. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Scott gruber from Citigroup. Mr. Gruber, your line is now open.
Scott Gruber
Jeff Miller (Chairman, President, and CEO)
Scott Gruber
Jeff Miller (Chairman, President, and CEO)
Great. Appreciate the caller and congrats on the win.
Scott Gruber
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question or comment comes from the line of Stephen gingaro from stifel. Mr. Gingaro, your line is now open.
Stephen Gingaro
Thanks. Good morning everybody. I think two for me and one just going back to the US frac business and pricing potential. Are your customers willing to take the diesel if you have any diesel available and how much are they thinking about the price arbitrage which should I would think lead to obviously higher prices for gas burning. But how are customers thinking about that right now?
Jeff Miller (Chairman, President, and CEO)
Stephen Gingaro
Okay, great. Thank you. And the other question we've heard for years now about EMP capital discipline and kind of being unwilling to add a lot of rigs and frac fleets back. Are you seeing any shift in that? How should we be thinking about this over the next several quarters? And obviously we'll just have what the and P say. But how are you viewing that, especially in what was probably a tighter oil market for the next couple of years?
Jeff Miller (Chairman, President, and CEO)
Stephen Gingaro
Thank you for all the details.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of mark Bianchi from TD Cowan. Mr. Bianchi, your line is now open.
Mark Bianchi
Hello, can you hear me? Yep, loud and clear. Okay, great guys, thanks. I guess the first one is, you know, if the strait were to open tomorrow and it were kind of a green light to get back to normal operations in the Middle east, how quickly could that happen? Maybe walk us through some of the industrial challenges and opportunities that exist there.
Shannon Slocum (Executive Vice President and COO)
Mark Bianchi
Great, thanks for that. Yeah, go ahead, Eric. Sorry Jeff, go ahead, please.
Jeff Miller (Chairman, President, and CEO)
Eric Caray (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Mark Bianchi
And that does incorporate your proportional spend of this 400 megawatts. Whatever happens in 26. It does not because we, yeah, we don't see that happening in 20, 26. So we kind of kept it separate. Got it, Got it. Thank you very much. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Keith Mackey from RBC Capital Markets. Mr. Mackey, your line is now open.
Keith Mackey
Good morning. Just curious if you can expand a little bit more on your offshore comments. You mentioned a few markets where you're seeing incremental demand, but can you just expand on that a little bit more and specifically how the market is shaping up versus what you might have thought three months ago or so?
Jeff Miller (Chairman, President, and CEO)
Keith Mackey
Appreciate the color. And just one more on the Middle East. I don't know if investors have a
Jeff Miller (Chairman, President, and CEO)
Keith Mackey
Appreciate the comments. Thanks a lot. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This concludes the Q and A portion of our call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Jeff Miller for any closing comments.
Jeff Miller (Chairman, President, and CEO)
Yeah. Thank you, Howard. Before we wrap up today's call, let me close with this. I believe the oil and gas markets are structurally tighter. And I am convinced that Halliburton has the right service lines, strategy and technologies across the key oil and gas basins around the world. I believe this is a market where Halliburton will thrive. I look forward to speaking with you again next quarter. Thank you, Howard. You can close out the call.
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect. Have a wonderful day.
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