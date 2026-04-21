Transcript: Atlantic Union Bankshares Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ow964rjw/
Summary
Atlantic Union Bankshares reported solid first quarter financial results, with a 2.2% annualized growth in loan portfolio, totaling $27.9 billion.
The integration of Sandy Spring Bank was successfully concluded, with final merger-related charges impacting this quarter's results.
The company anticipates year-end loan balances between $29 and $30 billion and deposit balances between $31 and $32 billion, with a continued focus on core deposit growth.
Net interest margin excluding accretion income improved by 4 basis points, while reported net interest margin declined to 3.85% due to lower accretion income.
Credit quality remains robust with non-performing assets declining to 0.36% and annualized net charge-offs at just 2 basis points.
Management is optimistic about market opportunities in Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina and anticipates minimal impact from geopolitical tensions.
The company revised its full-year net interest income guidance to $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion, reflecting lower accretion income and increased deposit cost pressures.
Strategic initiatives include continued growth in North Carolina, with plans to open several new branches and expand market presence.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Bill Cimino (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)
John Asbury (President and CEO)
Rob Forman (Senior Financial Advisor)
Bill Cimino (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)
Thanks Rob and Michelle. We're ready for our first caller.
OPERATOR
Please. Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. And our first question is going to come from the line of Russell Guenther with Stevens. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Russell Guenther
Rob Forman (Senior Financial Advisor)
Russell Guenther
Okay Rob, that's helpful detail. Thank you. And then last one for me would be on the expense front. Solid result this quarter. You lowered that guide at the investor day in December that you had mentioned considering some additional branch rationalization in 26. So wondering if that is at all contemplated in the lowered guide and if not given the lowered NII outlook, is that on the cards at all as a potential offset?
Rob Forman (Senior Financial Advisor)
Russell Guenther
Okay, excellent. Thanks, Rob, and congrats on your retirement. Thank you. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Russell and Michelle, ready for our next caller, please. One moment. Our next question will come from the line of Janet Lee with TD Cowan. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Janet Lee
Hi, Janet. Janet, good morning. So I want to get some clarification. Much of your deposit decline in the quarter seems to be driven by a runoff of broker deposits. I assume that lower broker deposits is partly attributing to your lower deposit guide for the full year. But would be great to hear the direction of travel for core customer deposits and broker deposits over the course of 26. That's assumed in direct updated deposit guidelines.
Rob Forman (Senior Financial Advisor)
Janet Lee
Got it. Thank you so much. Congrats, Rob. Thanks, Janet.
OPERATOR
Michelle, ready for our next caller? Please.
David Chiaverini
One moment. Our next question comes from the line of David Chiaverini with Jeffries. Your line is open. Please go ahead. Hi, thanks for taking. Hi, how's it going? Thanks for taking the question. So wanted to touch on loans you mentioned about the loan pipelines being strong. Can you talk about customer sentiment and what you're seeing there in terms of drivers?
Dave Ring
John Asbury (President and CEO)
David Chiaverini
Great, thanks for that. And then shifting over to capital management, can you comment on to what extent, if any, the Basel III endgame proposal could have on Atlantic Union and then also touch on your buyback appetite and timing is later this year still in the cards.
Rob Forman (Senior Financial Advisor)
David Chiaverini
Very helpful, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thanks Dave and Michelle. We're ready for our next caller, please. Our next question is going to come from the line of David Bishop with Hoveti Group. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
David Bishop
John Asbury (President and CEO)
We don't see anything. We have no line of sight to meeting even the lower end of the guide at this moment, meaning we don't see anything coming. However, we know from experience it's usually the infamous one off which can happen from time to time. Doug Woolley's here as well. So Doug, you may want to our chief credit officer. Do you see anything that would be sort of a systemic or kind of secular concern?
Doug Woolley (Chief Credit Officer)
No, no. Portfolios at risk like John said, they inevitably end up being one offs, sometimes larger than we expect, but always resolved quickly.
John Asbury (President and CEO)
Once identified as a $38 billion bank, we're not going to run the bank with 2bps of annualized net charge offs. Having said that, I've made similar comments for nine and a half years. So I mean it would be great. We would love to do that very thing. But we'll see. We think it's a reasonable assumption based on what we know right now.
David Bishop
They got it. One follow up. I know you mentioned the seasonal impact on swap fees are down this quarter. If we do see maybe stability in the term structure of rates, do you think that impacts the overall level of swap fees this year from a go forward basis? Thanks.
John Asbury (President and CEO)
Dave Ring
David Bishop
Right. Great. Appreciate the color.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Dave. Thanks, Dave and Michelle, we're ready for our next caller.
Brian Wolczynski
Please, one moment. Our next question comes from the line of Brian Wolczynski with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open. Please go ahead. Hi, Brian. Hi.
Rob Forman (Senior Financial Advisor)
John Asbury (President and CEO)
Yeah, you still have that, as you pointed out, you still have this base level that's a pretty good accounting tailwind. And then the volatility comes in with prepayment activity, which is very difficult to predict. Yeah, that's right.
Rob Forman (Senior Financial Advisor)
And maybe just to Clarify, on the PAA, the updated expectation is at 145 to 150. I may have misheard, but I think earlier in the call you might have said 140 to 145. So just wanted to clarify what the new expectation is. It's really 140 to 150, Brian. I kind of misstated that. So midpoint about 145 is what we're thinking.
Brian Wolczynski
Rob Forman (Senior Financial Advisor)
Brian Wolczynski
Really appreciate all the detail, as always. And Rob, congratulations on your retirement.
John Asbury (President and CEO)
Yeah, thank you, Brian. Just for market clarity, Rob's not retired yet, so we're going to get our money's worth out of him until September. But Alex is CFO as of now and they'll go through a very planful transition, as you know.
OPERATOR
And Michelle, we're ready for our next caller. Please, one moment. Our next question will come from the line of Catherine Mueller with kbw. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Catherine Mueller
Hi, Kathryn, Good morning. Hi, good morning. One more. On the loan side or on the NIMS side, could you repeat what loan maturities you have maturing per quarter and then on average where new loan yields are coming on the books today?
Rob Forman (Senior Financial Advisor)
Yeah, it's about to speak to the fixed rate portfolio. It's about 850 to 900 million maturing on a quarterly basis. And those new loans are being, or those loans refis or new loans coming on are in the 6% to 6, 10 range versus a portfolio at about 5 to 510.
Catherine Mueller
Okay. And are those just legacy? Yeah. Okay, so that is an included. Yeah.
Rob Forman (Senior Financial Advisor)
So if we bring in Sandy spring, it's about that 900 goes up to about 1.2 to 1.3 billion quarterly. Okay, great. But you're saying that's going from about five to six, 10.
Dave Ring
John Asbury (President and CEO)
Dave Ring
Yeah, the pipeline. You know, if you were to just look at, you know, quarter over quarter, the pipeline's up, you know, 26% even though we had a really strong fourth quarter. And so I think it's just a matter of conversion and we're doing that. Like John said, we already had a good start to the second quarter so we're confident that our conversion rates will be good.
John Asbury (President and CEO)
So Kathryn, right now we feel pretty good in terms of being on pace to meet our expectations. It's not all back end loaded. Having said that, Q4 is traditionally in my 37 year career, Q4 is always the best quarter of the year year. But it's not like we're waiting on that. Great. Very helpful caller. Thank you. Congrats, Rob, on your new role, not retirement. Well said, Kathryn. Thank you. And Michelle, we're ready for our last caller.
OPERATOR
Please one moment. And our last question will come from the line of Steve Moss with Raymond James. Your line is open. Please go ahead. Hi Steve, good morning. Hey John.
Steve Moss
Rob, good morning. Appreciate you guys taking my questions here. Just maybe not to be dead horse, but just following up on deposit costs Just kind of curious, you know, how are you thinking about the marginal cost of deposits for you guys? I hear you on the 4% CD rate, but just, you know, think about the blended holistic dynamic, what you're bringing in. You know, where does that roughly shake out these days?
Rob Forman (Senior Financial Advisor)
Steve Moss
Okay. And then maybe just kind of, you know, thinking along the lines, just given how high the cost is, just curious if you guys are thinking about maybe running off more securities here as the year goes on just to fund growth.
Rob Forman (Senior Financial Advisor)
John Asbury (President and CEO)
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