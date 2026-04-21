Washington Trust Bancorp Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/805451042

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc reported a quarterly net income of $12.6 million or $0.66 per share, a decrease from the prior quarter's $16 million or $0.83 per share.

Net interest income for the first quarter was $40.5 million, down by 1% from the previous quarter, but up 11% year-over-year, while the net interest margin expanded to 2.63%.

The company completed a digital banking conversion for personal accounts and plans to continue with business accounts, aiming to enhance customer experience and attract new clients.

Two commercial real estate loans were moved to non-accrual status, leading to a $4 million provision for credit losses, impacting the overall financial performance.

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc expects mid-single-digit loan growth for the year, primarily driven by CNI and institutional banking, despite a contraction in loans during the first quarter.

Non-interest income decreased by 6% from Q4 but increased by 11% year-over-year on an adjusted basis, with mortgage banking revenues showing significant year-over-year growth.

The company is opening a new branch in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, later this year, expanding its presence in the northern part of the state.

Management expressed cautious optimism about the future, particularly regarding the credit quality and strategic growth in deposits and loans.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp Inc's conference call. My name is Elliot and I'll be your operator today. If you would like to register a question during today's event, please press star 1 on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. And now I'll turn the call over to Sharon Walsh, Senior Vice President Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Sharon Walsh (Senior Vice President Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications)

Ned Handy (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ron Osberg (Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Ned Handy (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks Ron. And now we'll take questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press star 1 on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, please press star 2. When preparing to ask a question, please ensure your device is unmuted locally. First question comes from Justin Crowley with Piper Sandler. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Justin Crowley (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)

Hey, good morning everyone. I was wondering if you'd start off just giving a little more detail on the two office loans. Just anything on geography and then and maybe some more specifics on, you know, what occurred to drive the downgrades and specific reserves. So just things like occupancy levels or perhaps just how close they even were to maturity. Not sure that maybe necessitated new appraisals.

Ned Handy (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, Bill, do you want to take that?

Bill Ray (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer)

Justin Crowley (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)

Okay. And then, you know, I guess somewhat larger sized loans here, it sounds like they were self originated. Was that the case or were either participations? Just want to confirm that.

Bill Ray (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer)

I'm not sure which ones you're referring to, but there's only, there's five loans. The two office loan, Office, two office loans just migrated and the two Office loans should migrate. We're the lead on the Class A, the class a office space one. We're 2/3 participant in the lead and then we are the minority participant on the lab space. Deal.

Justin Crowley (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)

Okay, gotcha. And then I guess pivoting a little just on loan growth with the contraction you saw this quarter. Can you refresh us just on how to think about growth from here? You know, I believe we talked about mid single digit, call it, you know, maybe 5% growth previously. I know a lot's changed since then with some of the geopolitical noise. So just curious for an update there.

Ned Handy (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Justin Crowley (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)

Ron Osberg (Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Yeah. So the swap termination will add 9 basis points in the second quarter and another 4 basis points in the third quarter. Okay. And then I guess just out. Go ahead. Go ahead, Justin.

Justin Crowley (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)

I was just going to ask outside of that, you know, just beyond the benefit from the swap, just how you're thinking about, you know, just margin left from here as we get through the year.

Ron Osberg (Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Yeah, there's modest expansion by quarter. First quarter was probably a little higher, helped by the prepayment. Helped actually helped a little bit by the shorter day count in the quarter. Actually added about 2 basis points to the NIM. But when we look ahead to the fourth quarter, we're thinking 275 to 280 in the quarter.

Justin Crowley (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)

Okay, great. I appreciate it. Thank you so much. Thanks, Justin.

OPERATOR

We now turn to Damon Del Monte with kbw. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Damon Del Monte (Equity Analyst at KBW)

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions.

Ron Osberg (Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Ron, could you just repeat the last comment you made on the margin, the 275, the 280, was that for the second quarter or was that for where you expect it to be at year end? I missed that. Sorry, sorry, Damon. Yeah, just to be clear, fourth quarter, fourth quarter.

Damon Del Monte (Equity Analyst at KBW)

Okay. Yeah, we're looking at 265 to 270 in the second quarter. Got it. Okay. Yep. That jives with what you were describing from the benefit. Okay, great. And then I guess

Ron Osberg (Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Damon Del Monte (Equity Analyst at KBW)

Okay, great. And then on wealth management, you know, AUM were down a little bit this quarter. Is that just fluctuation of the market or was there some outflow of clients?

Ron Osberg (Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Yeah, it was mostly market and by mostly that means that not all. So yes, we did have some net outflows. Got it. Okay. Markets, you can see markets have rebounded so far in April, so no one knows what the future holds, but it could at least, you know, a lot of the, you know, a lot of the declines that we saw in the quarter have reversed so far in the second quarter.

Damon Del Monte (Equity Analyst at KBW)

Got it. Okay. And then just lastly, you know, given the outlook for the loan growth going forward, how do we think about provision and kind of the reserve level? I mean obviously you built the reserve this quarter for those, for those loans that went to non accrual status. But you know, if we assume that there's no other credit deterioration, you kind of, you know, have the provision such that it keeps the reserve flat given the loan growth.

Ron Osberg (Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Yeah, I, we're kind of thinking somewhere in the range of 1 to 2 million per quarter and that that covers loan growth and you know, maybe that gives us a little bit, you know, depending on what we book and when we book it could give us a little bit of a loan bill, a reserve build going forward.

Damon Del Monte (Equity Analyst at KBW)

Got it. Okay. Okay, great. Well, that's all that I had. Thanks so much.

Ron Osberg (Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Thanks, Tim. You're welcome.

OPERATOR

As another reminder, if you'd like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad now. We now turn to Laurie Hunsicker with Seaport Research. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Laurie Hunsicker (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research)

Yeah, hi. Thanks. Good morning, Ned, Ron, Mary and Bill. Thanks for taking my question. Just to stay with where Damon was loan loss provision. So the $4 million loan loss provision, I know you said obviously that was heavy with the office. What exactly was the dollar amount there associated with office of the 4 million build?

Bill Ray (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer)

Laurie? It was essentially all office.

Laurie Hunsicker (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research)

All of it. Got it. Okay, perfect. And then I just wanted to dive a little bit deeper here in office, so just I have a series of questions here. So thanks for staying with me. On this. So you've got 59% maturing in the next two years, 136 million. Is any of that in Special Mention classified non accrual? And if so, when is that actually maturing?

Bill Ray (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer)

Laurie Hunsicker (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research)

Yeah, great. Thanks, Bill. Okay, so just to, just for my clarification purposes, you had to move into non accrual. Which was it the 22 million that matured that triggered that or was it the. Okay, so that one matured?

Bill Ray (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer)

No, the 22. The 22 did not. The 22 was not the one that matured. The one that matured was the 6.5 in lab space.

Laurie Hunsicker (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research)

Okay, so that matured. Okay, got it. Okay, so the other one. So the, the 22 million that matures in 3Q27, you said? Okay, and then what, what is the occupancy running on that one? That class A?

Bill Ray (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer)

Laurie Hunsicker (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research)

Okay. Okay. And then just the class B that you mentioned, just that 3.8 million that's on special mention, that was new to special mention. What is the occupancy on that and how are you thinking about a resolution there?

Bill Ray (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer)

Laurie Hunsicker (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research)

Okay. And then obviously with this again, it's a fully performing, the fully performing loan at this point and we expect it to continue that way. But we are being cautious as we, you know, face the maturity issue in the third quarter. Gotcha. Okay. And then the lab space. So I had thought there were that 33, 34 million, I thought that was all related. And then it looks like just one piece moved over. Are those two completely separate loans?

Bill Ray (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer)

Two completely separate loans.

Laurie Hunsicker (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research)

Gotcha. Okay, so the 6.6 that was triggered by the maturity, what and debt service coverage here is zero. So occupancy here is zero. Am I thinking about that the right way or what is occupancy?

Bill Ray (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer)

Laurie Hunsicker (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research)

Gotcha. Okay. And so the one that's fully leased, the 27 and a half million, in other words, positive momentum, happens this year, happens next year. And I guess when. Oh, go ahead.

Bill Ray (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer)

I'm sorry, you cut out a little bit. But if you're asking when that comes back out again, I, we think it's, you know, it within, probably within the next few quarters. We want to make sure the tenants are making their payments as agreed and that we, we, we're going to let it season a little bit and judge that. But we're feeling very solid about the leasing status and the performance status to date.

Laurie Hunsicker (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research)

Yeah. Okay. And then one, one last question on this lab loan. When does this 27.5 million mature?

Bill Ray (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer)

That is 2029.

Laurie Hunsicker (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research)

Okay, 2029. Okay, great. Okay. And then. Yeah, I think that that answers all my questions on that. Really appreciate the details that you guys put. Put on page 11 and actually. Oh, I'm so sorry. One more question. So the. You had 2.2 million of class C that was in special mention last quarter, and now it's gone, which is great. How was that resolved? Was that sold or what happened there?

Bill Ray (Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer)

No, it ended up being fully leased and, you know, it was performing all along. They were paying as agreed. But now that it's fully leased and we've gone through that process, we moved it back into pass rated.

Laurie Hunsicker (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research)

Perfect. Perfect. Okay, great. Okay, so just two more questions. Not for you, Bill. I guess this goes back to you. Ron. Do you have the spot margin for March?

Ron Osberg (Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Yeah, 259.

Laurie Hunsicker (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research)

259. Great. Okay. And then, Ned, for you, this is my last question. Thanks again for taking all my questions. Buybacks, your capital levels are very, very strong and your credit, obviously ex office is very, very strong. You know, you're one of the few banks in New England not repurchasing shares. Can you just help us think a little bit about your approach to buybacks and how you're thinking about it here?

Ned Handy (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Laurie Hunsicker (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research)

Great. Thanks for taking my question. Thanks, Laurie.

OPERATOR

We have no further questions. So I'll hand back to Ned Handy for any final comments.

Ned Handy (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)