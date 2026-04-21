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April 21, 2026 10:06 AM 44 min read

Full Transcript: Genuine Parts Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/Go8KkEmkbPw

Summary

Genuine Parts Co reported first quarter 2026 sales of $6.3 billion, a 7% increase from the previous year, with growth across all business segments.

The company is on track with its plan to separate its global automotive and industrial businesses into two publicly traded companies by the first quarter of 2027.

Despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the company did not experience a material impact on its Q1 financial results, but remains vigilant of potential future disruptions.

Strategic initiatives contributed to margin expansion, with the industrial segment seeing a 90 basis point EBITDA margin increase.

Management expressed cautious optimism about industrial market conditions and highlighted strong performance across several end markets, including food products and automotive.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Tim Walsh (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Will Stengel (Chair Elect and Chief Executive Officer)

Bert Napier (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Greg Melick (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)

Bert Napier (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Melick (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)

That's great. And for a follow up, I would love to ask Will, as you're going through this big separation process and how do you think it could impact the culture and how do you think about working that through? I'm thinking just bolt on M and A along the way or even thinking of selling some of the businesses, if that's what makes sense. Along the way.

Will Stengel (Chair Elect and Chief Executive Officer)

Greg Melick (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)

Great. Thanks, and good luck.

OPERATOR

Next question will be from Brett Jordan at Jefferies. Please go ahead, Brett.

Brett Jordan (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Hey, good morning, guys. Morning, Brett. Could you give us a little more color on the European backdrop? I guess, sort of regional performance, you know, competitive landscape. Are there stronger and weaker markets over there that show this biggest breeding?

Will Stengel (Chair Elect and Chief Executive Officer)

Brett Jordan (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Great. And then I guess, sort of early thoughts on the dividend policy for the spincos. Obviously, it'll be a sort of a different business profile, but how do you think about that capital allocation?

Will Stengel (Chair Elect and Chief Executive Officer)

Brett Jordan (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Great. Thank you. Yep, thanks Brooke.

OPERATOR

Next question will be from Christopher Horvas at JPMorgan. Please go ahead, Christopher.

Christopher Horvas (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Bert Napier (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Christopher Horvas (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Bert Napier (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question will be from Scott Siccarelli at Truist. Please go ahead Scott.

Scott Siccarelli (Equity Analyst at Truist)

Good morning guys. Scott Ciccarelli, two auto related questions. First, I don't know if you guys are willing to provide anything at this stage, but any more detail around the profitability of your North American company owned stores versus the independent biz? And then secondly, kind of on a related basis, where do you think company owned store profitability can go over time just given what we can see from some of your biggest competitors. Thanks.

Will Stengel (Chair Elect and Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Siccarelli (Equity Analyst at Truist)

Can I just ask a follow up, given the lack of information on the first question there? What are you hearing just in terms of your conversations with your independents, given their appetite for inventory and given some of the cost pressures that they've been under with the interest expense related to inventory. Thank you.

Will Stengel (Chair Elect and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question will be from Michael Lasser at ubs. Please go ahead. Michael, good morning.

Michael Lasser (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Bert Napier (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Lasser (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Bert Napier (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Lasser (Equity Analyst at UBS)

That is super helpful. Thank you both so much. Have a good day.

OPERATOR

At this time, we have no other questions registered. I will turn the call over to Mr. Tyngox Dangel, please go ahead.

Tyngox Dangel

Thank you everybody for joining us today. We look forward to updating you on the transaction and our progress as we move through the quarter on the July earnings call. Thanks again for being with us and thanks for your support. Have a great day.

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