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April 21, 2026 10:02 AM 45 min read

Northern Trust Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1750942&tp_key=71b631c49e

Summary

Northern Trust reported strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2026, with trust fees up 11%, net interest income up 15%, and total revenue increasing 14% year-over-year.

The company achieved over 700 basis points of positive operating leverage, boosting its pre-tax margin to 32% and earnings per share growth by 43%.

Northern Trust returned $510 million to shareholders, including $359 million in share repurchases, maintaining a 100% payout ratio.

Strategic initiatives include embedding AI to enhance operational efficiency and client service, focusing on hyper-personalization, AI-generated alpha, and infinite scalability.

The company plans to increase revenue-generating roles in wealth management by high single digits and expand its alternatives platform to boost fundraising by 25%.

Asset servicing saw trust fee growth of 10%, with significant wins in healthcare and global markets, and the expansion of its CLO middle office services.

Northern Trust's asset management arm reported strong liquidity and ETF momentum, with plans to innovate in digital assets and expand alternative investment capabilities.

Future guidance includes mid to high single-digit growth in net interest income for the full year and maintaining over 100 basis points of positive operating leverage.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and welcome to the Northern Trust Corporation First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded at this time. I would like to turn the call over to Jennifer Child, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Child (Director of Investor Relations)

Michael O'Grady

Dave Fox (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Ibrahim Poonawalla

Michael O'Grady

Ibrahim Poonawalla

Got it. And I guess maybe just switching to the global family office. It's been strong business over the last few years. Maybe talk to us around the win rate and the competitive landscape there and just the evolution of that client when once they're on board, how do you think about just the growth Runway and the opportunity to improve the ROI on that client once they're on board at Northern? Thanks.

OPERATOR

Manon Gusalia

Hi, good morning. I wanted to start on the operating leverage side. I mean, 740 basis points of operating leverage this quarter. Really strong. I think you reiterated the guide of generating over 100 basis points of operating leverage this year. Can you help us just think through how we should think about, I guess, expense growth this year? Are there any investments that maybe got pushed out, any timing differences or anything else we should be considering here?

Dave Fox (Chief Financial Officer)

Manon Gusalia

Got it. And then maybe to pivot over to capital. Any thoughts on the new Basel endgame proposal and maybe how it impacts your capital deployment strategy going forward?

Dave Fox (Chief Financial Officer)

Manon Gusalia

Got it. Thanks so much and congratulations, Jennifer.

Dave Fox (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question will come from the line of Mike Mayo with Wells Fargo Securities.

Mike Mayo

Michael O'Grady

Mike Mayo

Michael O'Grady

Mike Mayo

The direction of travel on expenses is down for the remainder of the year. Okay, that's helpful. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Next question will come from the line of Brennan Hawkin with BMO Capital Markets.

Brennan Hawkin

Dave Fox (Chief Financial Officer)

Brennan Hawkin

Jennifer Child (Director of Investor Relations)

Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Your next question will come from the line of Alex Blaustein with Goldman Sachs.

Alex Blaustein

Michael O'Grady

Alex Blaustein

Thank you. And then quick follow up just around capital management with the Visa shares become available to you guys this year. Can maybe just talk through the amount of proceeds you expect, the use of these proceeds and timing when it comes to potentially bigger buybacks. Thank you.

Dave Fox (Chief Financial Officer)

Alex Blaustein

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Ken Usden with Autonomous Research.

Dave Fox (Chief Financial Officer)

Ken Usden

Michael O'Grady

Ken Usden

Okay, that's all. Thanks, Mike. Yep.

OPERATOR

Your next question will come from the line of Stephen Schubach with Wolf Research.

Sharon Lung

Hi, good morning. It's actually Sharon Lung filling in for Stephen today. Just wanted to ask, on the margins in the business segments, the margin in asset loss in asset servicing has expanded nicely, but in wealth the margin was flat year on year despite some strong revenue growth. So just wanted to understand like what are the components that are going to drive the, I guess the path towards your medium term target of 33% in the margin.

Michael O'Grady

OPERATOR

Great. Thank you so much. Your next question comes from the line of David Smith with Truist Securities.

Michael O'Grady

Hey, good morning. Morning.

David Smith

On organic growth, you said it's seven consecutive quarters of positive growth in the business as a whole and then there's a 3% target that you've put out there. But you think there's opportunity to do better over time. Help us get a sense of where organic growth is today and where you

Michael O'Grady

OPERATOR

Your final question will be coming from the line of Gerard Cassidy with rbc.

Michael O'Grady

Gerard Cassidy

OPERATOR

And it appears there are no additional questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Jennifer Child for closing remarks.

Jennifer Child (Director of Investor Relations)

Thanks for joining us and we look forward to speaking with you again in the future.

Michael O'Grady

Once again, Jennifer, thank you very much.

Dave Fox (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Jennifer.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation.

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