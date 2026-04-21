D.R. Horton Reports Q2 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) reported second-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/1700/53660

Summary

D.R. Horton Inc reported consolidated pre-tax income of $867 million on $7.6 billion of revenues with a pre-tax profit margin of 11.5%, exceeding the high end of their guidance range.

The company increased net sales orders by 11% year-over-year, while reducing unsold completed homes by 35%, highlighting their focus on balancing sales and pricing.

D.R. Horton Inc generated $3.7 billion of cash from operations over the past 12 months and returned $4 billion to shareholders through repurchases and dividends.

The company expects home sales gross margin in Q3 to be around 19.7% or slightly higher, with consolidated revenues between $8.8 billion and $9.3 billion.

Operational highlights include a 27,500 home start in Q2 and a reduction in median cycle time from home start to close by almost a month year-over-year.

Management emphasized their focus on affordability, with 65% of mortgage closings directed to first-time homebuyers and an average sales price significantly below national averages.

D.R. Horton Inc plans to maintain elevated sales incentives for the remainder of the year, dependent on demand and mortgage rates.

The company reported a stable cancellation rate of 16% and plans to continue managing inventory and starts pace based on market conditions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to the second quarter 2026 earnings conference call for D.R. Horton Inc, America's builder. At this time all participants are in listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press 0 on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Jessica Hanson, Senior Vice President of Communications for D.R. Horton Inc.

Jessica Hanson (Senior Vice President of Communications)

Thank you Paul and good morning. Welcome to our call to discuss our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Before we get started, today's call includes forward looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. Although D.R. Horton Inc believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. All forward looking statements are based upon information available to D.R. Horton Inc on the date of this conference call and D.R. Horton Inc does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements. Additional information about factors that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in D.R. Horton Inc's annual report on Form 10-K and its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, both of which are filed with the securities and Exchange Commission. This morning's earnings release and our supplemental data presentation can be found on our [email protected] and and we plan to file our 10-Q later this week after this call. We will also post our updated investor presentation to our Investor Relations site on the Presentation section under News and Events for your reference. Now I will turn the call over to Paul Romanofsky, our President and CEO.

Paul Romanofsky (President and CEO)

Thank you Jessica and good morning. I am pleased to also be joined on this call by Mike Murray, our Chief Operating Officer and Bill Wheat, our Chief financial officer. The D.R. Horton Inc team delivered solid second quarter results with consolidated pre tax income of $$867 million on $$7.6 billion of revenues and a pretax profit margin of 11.5%. New home demand remains impacted by affordability constraints and cautious consumer sentiment. However, our tenured teams continue to respond to current market conditions with discipline. During the quarter we delivered a consolidated pretax profit margin above the high end of our guidance range, generated revenues within our expected range and increased net sales orders by 11% compared to the prior year quarter. At the same time, we reduced our unsold completed homes by 35% from a year ago, reflecting our focus on balancing sales, pace, pricing and incentives to drive incremental sales while maximizing returns. We continue to focus on capital efficiency to generate strong operating cash flows and deliver compelling returns to our shareholders. Over the past 12 months, we generated $$3.7 billion of cash from operations and returned $$4 billion to shareholders through repurchases and dividends. For the trailing 12 months ended March 31, our home building pretax return on inventory was 17.6% while our consolidated returns on equity and assets were 13.2% and 8.9%. Our return on assets ranks in the top 20% of all S&P 500 companies for the past three, five and 10 year periods, demonstrating that our disciplined returns focused operating model delivers sustainable results and positions us well for continued value creation. Our sales incentives increased during the second quarter and we expect incentives to remain elevated for the rest of the year with a level dependent on demand, mortgage interest rates and other market conditions. We work every day to leverage our industry leading platform, unmatched scale efficient operations and experienced teams to bring homeownership opportunities at affordable price points to more Americans. 65% of our mortgage company's closings this quarter were to first time homebuyers. We will continue to tailor our product offerings, sales incentives and inventory levels based on demand in each of our markets to maximize returns.

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Mike earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 were $2.24 per diluted share compared to $2.58 per share in the prior year quarter. Net income for the quarter was $648 million on consolidated revenues of $7.6 billion. Home sales revenues in the second quarter totaled $7 billion on 19,486 homes closed, compared to $7.2 billion on 19,276 homes closed in the prior year quarter. Our average closing price was $361,600, down 1% sequentially and down 3% year over year. Our average sales price on homes closed is below the average price of new homes in the United states by approximately $160,000 or about 30%, reflecting our focus on affordability. In addition, the median sales price of our homes is approximately $70,000 lower than the median price of an existing home bill.

Jessica Hanson (Senior Vice President of Communications)

2% compared to the prior year quarter. Jessica Our gross profit margin on home sales revenues in the second quarter was 20.1%, which included a 40 basis point benefit from a favorable litigation outcome and lower than normal warranty costs. Assuming normalized warranty and litigation cost, our home sales gross margin would have been 19.7% in the second quarter, slightly higher than our guidance range on a per square foot basis. Sequentially, home sales revenues and stick and brick costs were both down 2% while lot costs were essentially flat year over year. Home sales revenue and stick and brick costs were both down 4% per square foot while lot costs were up 4%. We currently expect our home sales gross margin to be 19.7% or slightly higher in the third quarter as we expect to realize additional construction cost savings on homes closed incentive levels and gross margin for the remainder of the year will continue to be dependent on demand, mortgage rates and broader market conditions.

Bill Wheat (Chief Financial Officer)

Bill Our homebuilding SGA expenses in the second quarter increased 2% compared to last year and SGA as a percentage of revenues was 9.2% up from 8.9% in the prior year quarter the year over year increase on our SGA expense ratio was primarily driven by lower home closings revenue reflecting the decline in our average sales price. We continue to manage our platform with discipline and remain focused on gaining market share efficiently while driving operating leverage over time.

Paul Romanofsky (President and CEO)

Paul we started 27,500 homes in the second quarter and we ended the quarter with 38,200 homes in inventory of which 22,900 were unsold and 5,500 were completed and unsold. Our completed unsold homes are down 25% from December and 35% from a year ago with both unsold homes as a percentage of total inventory and completed unsold inventory at their lowest levels since fiscal 2023. For homes closed in the second quarter, our median cycle time from home start to home close improved by almost a month year over. Our improved cycle times enable us to hold less inventory and turn homes more efficiently. We expect starts in the third quarter to be lower than the second quarter and we will continue to manage our inventory levels and starts pace based on market conditions.

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Mike Our home building lot position at March 31st consisted of approximately 575,000 lots of which 23% were owned and 77% were controlled through purchase contracts. We are actively managing our investments in lots, land and development based on current market conditions. We remain focused on our relationships with land developers across the country to allow us to build more homes on lots developed by others. This approach enhances our capital efficiency, returns and operational flexibility. In the second quarter, 67% of the homes we closed were on lots developed by either four star or third parties, up from 64% in the prior year. Quarter during the second quarter, our home building investments in lots, land and development totaled $2.1 billion including $1.5 billion for finished lots, $500 million for land development and $120 million for land acquisition.

Paul Romanofsky (President and CEO)

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Bill Wheat (Chief Financial Officer)

Jessica Hanson (Senior Vice President of Communications)

Paul Romanofsky (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate it. Thanks a lot.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question will be from John Lavallo from ubs. John, your line is live.

John Lavallo (Equity Analyst)

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

a seasonality standpoint, I would say the demand was good. We saw sales in line with normal seasonality, kind of as we expected and hoped throughout the month. And we're pleased with our sales results through mid April at this point. But it's only the middle of the month at this point and our cancellation rate was stable throughout the entire quarter. Yeah, no change in that. Yes.

John Lavallo (Equity Analyst)

No, that was encouraging. Okay. And then on the order ASP of 366,000, it seemed to stabilize a bit here in the second quarter. It was actually up, I think quarter over quarter for the first time since maybe 2Q24. I mean, was there any notable mix impact to call out there and do you think we sort of found a floor on order, ASP or close to it at this point?

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

I don't know that there was a notable mix for that impact. You know, our incentives do remain elevated as we had called out. And you know, we're not going to call a floor relative to, you know, the market and demand will depend on what we see through the remainder of the spring and into the summer selling season. Season.

John Lavallo (Equity Analyst)

Understood. Thank you guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question will be from Steven Kim from Evercore isi. Steven, your line is live.

Steven Kim (Equity Analyst)

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Steven Kim (Equity Analyst)

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Steven Kim (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great, thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question will be from Ryan Gilbert from btig. Ryan, your line is live.

Ryan Gilbert (Equity Analyst)

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

With our cycle times where they are today, we're able to sell earlier and still put them into the BFC if that's the incentive that we're needing to get them across the finish line. Whereas before our construction cycle times were elongated and we weren't able to do that. But usually when we sell a home earlier, we actually see a gross margin lift versus selling a home later.

Ryan Gilbert (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it, thanks. And then second question on starts, pretty big year over year pickup.

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Did you increase starts throughout the quarter? Did you need to make any adjustments as a result of the Iran conflict? It sounds like potentially not based on the third quarter guidance, but yeah. Any color on the starts gains throughout the quarter and then if you think, you know, 3Q will also be down on a year over year basis in addition to sequentially

Ryan Gilbert (Equity Analyst)

on the starts for the quarter.

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

We maintained our plan for the quarter throughout the quarter and we felt really good with the sales demand we saw. So the starts Plan was in line and continued, I think we'd be expect to be seeing starts down sequentially in Q3, but likely roughly flat with what we had last year somewhere in that range. Obviously dependent upon the sales environment at a community level.

Ryan Gilbert (Equity Analyst)

All right, thanks very much. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question will be from Sam Reid from Wells Fargo. Sam, your line is live.

Sam Reid (Equity Analyst)

Thanks everyone. Just wanted to talk through the cycle time benefit you got in the quarter relative to last year. I know this came up a little bit on the prior question, but how much of the one month improvement was explicitly from lower construction cycle times versus shorter complete to close? And then can you talk to any sequential benefits you might have gotten from that lower complete to close in Q2 vs Q1?

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Our complete to close was down about a week sequentially, which is good. We still have room that we can improve that further. But a week quarter over quarter is a good start.

Sam Reid (Equity Analyst)

No, that's awesome. Helpful to hear. And then I know your red tag sale, I believe that's ongoing right now. Can you just remind us whether there are any timing differences between the sale this year versus last year and maybe any tweaks to incentives we should be mindful of on the red tag sale? I mean, I know you run it fairly regularly, but always trying to get a sense for any changes at the margins.

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

We've been consistently doing a red tag sale normally around the start of our fiscal quarters and the incentive levels vary by community, by submarket. I wouldn't say there's anything different in the timing this year or anything really different in the incentive levels we're looking at in the aggregate. We have a little less completed inventory today in today's the current red tag sale than we did in the prior red tag sale.

Sam Reid (Equity Analyst)

All helpful contacts, thanks so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question is coming from Matthew Booley from Barclays. Matthew, your line is live.

Matthew Booley (Equity Analyst)

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Matthew Booley (Equity Analyst)

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Thank you. I don't think it had a really significant material impact on the company. I think the ARM product has been pretty slow on the uptake this time versus prior cycles and people definitely prefer a 30 year fixed rate mortgage and it is up 10% from zero last year, but it's down 3% from Q1. So it's not having a significant impact truly on margins at the home builder or the financial services team at this point.

Matthew Booley (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thanks guys. Good luck.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question will be from Anthony Pettinari from Citi. Anthony, your line is live.

Anthony Pettinari (Equity Analyst)

Good morning.

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Anthony Pettinari (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's helpful. And I'm wondering if you could give

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, that's helpful. I'll turn it over. Thank you. The next question will be from Trevor Allison from Wolf Research. Trevor, your line is live. Look like we just lost Trevor. I'll come back to him if he comes back in. The next question will be from Michael Rihot from J.P. morgan. Michael, your line is live.

Michael Rihot (Equity Analyst)

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Michael Rihot (Equity Analyst)

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Ok, thank you. Thank you. And the next question will be from Trevor Allison from Wolf Research. Trevor, your line is live.

Trevor Allison (Equity Analyst)

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Trevor Allison (Equity Analyst)

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Trevor Allison (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for all the color and good luck moving forward.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question will be from Rafe Jadrac from Bank of America. Rafe, your line is live.

Rafe Jadrac (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Just following up on the last comment. Can you talk about your exposure to land banking maybe as a percentage of the option mix and then your ability to actually slow down the pace of the lots?

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Rafe Jadrac (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question will be from Buck Horn. From Raymond James. Buck, your line is live.

Buck Horn (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thanks. Good morning, guys. Congrats. Apologies if I missed this earlier, but I was just wondering if you could clarify for me the changes to the top end of the revenue guidance for the year. Given the. I mean, the pretty resilient strength in net orders and the faster cycle times you're seeing. I just wanted to be clear on what the messaging was on kind of taking down the top end of revenue guidance for the year.

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

We lowered our closings guide by 500. And then we also saw a lighter ASP than we would have originally anticipated. And we're not really assuming our ASP to increase in the back half of the year. And so it's a combination of slightly lower closings at the high end and slightly lower average sales price.

Buck Horn (Equity Analyst)

And those lower closings would be driven by what factor.

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

We were light on our closings guide in both Q1 and Q2. We didn't achieve what we said we were going to do. We're still very well positioned to deliver. In the heart of our original guide, we just felt like it was prudent to bring down the top end since the first half of the year, we didn't deliver exactly what we were expecting.

Buck Horn (Equity Analyst)

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Buck Horn (Equity Analyst)

to be proactive about at this point in time. Got it. Appreciate it. Thanks, guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question will be from Susan McLauri from Goldman Sachs. Susan, your line is live.

Susan McLauri

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. My first question is on the sga. Can you just talk a bit more on how we should think about the path from here, your ability to get some leverage in the second half as those closings continue to come through?

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Susan McLauri

Okay, all right, that's helpful. And then how should we think about your ability or your willingness to continue on the shareholder returns? Any thoughts there on potential upside or changes to the guide and how you're thinking about balancing investments in growth relative to the dividend and the buyback in

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Susan McLauri

All right, thank you. Good luck with the quarter. Thanks, Sue.

Jade Rahmani (Equity Analyst)

The next question will be from Jade Rahmani from abwk. Jade, your line is live.

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Jade Rahmani (Equity Analyst)

Thanks very much. And in terms of the share buybacks, you know, is there a multiple at which above book value you don't think it makes sense and where you would look to rather lean on the dividend as a way to efficiently return capital?

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Jade Rahmani (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question will be from Mike Dahl from ORBC Capital Markets. Mike, your line is live.

Mike Dahl

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

I think you heard that properly as stable incentive levels from Q2 to Q3. In Q2, about 61% of our homes closed were sold. Within the quarter. So they're very reflective. The results were reflective of the market conditions we experienced. And that's what we're kind of projecting forward from an incentive level.

Mike Dahl

Okay, so the 10% in, the 10% you experienced in 2Q, was that also stable relative to 1Q?

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Mike Dahl

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question will be from Ken Zenor from Seaport Research. Ken, your line is live.

Ken Zenor

Thank you.

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Ken Zenor

No, it's very impressive. And then your lower land cost, I think you said it was up 4% year over year. Could you give us some context to that?

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

I think it was more in the mid to high single digits. And then can you talk to the benefit you believe you're realizing from when you slow down, starts to renegotiate? Just trying to understand how those two factors are, you know, might play out going forward? Thank you. When you talk about the benefit of slowing starts, are you talking on the land side or on the labor side?

Ken Zenor

Labor. Yeah.

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Ken Zenor

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question will be from Jay McCandless from Citizens. Jay, your line is live.

Jay McCandless (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning, everyone.

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Jay McCandless (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's great.

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Jay McCandless (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great.

OPERATOR

Thanks for taking my questions. Thank you. The next question will come from Jonathan Bettenhausen from Truist Securities. Jonathan, your line is live.

Jonathan Bettenhausen (Equity Analyst)

Hey, guys, thanks for taking the questions. I know it's a smaller mix of

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question will be from Alex Riegel from Texas Capital. Alex, your line is live.

Alex Riegel

Thank you. Cancellation rates have remained fairly stable, but have the reasons for the cancellations changed at all?

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

No. We continue to see that the vast majority of our cancellations are due to the buyer ultimately not being able to qualify for the mortgage once they get into the full documentation process.

Alex Riegel

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question will be from Alex Barron from Housing Research Center. Alex, your line is live.

Alex Barron

Thank you. Good morning. You know, I was recently in San Antonio and saw you guys had several communities priced in the high one hundreds, low two hundreds, and I was wondering if that's just something you're only doing in that market or it's a new push you guys are doing across more markets to build more lower priced, affordable communities.

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

Alex Barron

Okay. And are you finding above average sales pace for that price point? We are.

Mike Murray (Chief Operating Officer)

It certainly opens up home ownership to places where there is no other option in a lot of the markets and certainly not for a new home with a warranty and stability of neighborhood and community that we deliver. So it's absolutely opening up home ownership across the markets and we see a higher pace because of that.

Alex Barron

All right, best of luck. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And that does conclude today's Q and A session. I will now hand the call back to Paul Romanowski for closing remarks.

Paul Romanofsky (President and CEO)

Thank you, Paul. We appreciate everyone's time on the call today and look forward to speaking with you again to share our third quarter results on Tuesday, July 21st. And congratulations to the entire Dr. Horton team on a solid second quarter. We appreciate everything that you do.