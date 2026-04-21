Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
April 21, 2026 9:52 AM 51 min read

Full Transcript: RTX Q1 2026 Earnings Call

RTX (NYSE:RTX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/grd5dqqf/

Summary

RTX reported strong financial performance with adjusted sales of $22.1 billion, up 10% organically, and adjusted EPS of $1.78, up 21% year over year.

The company raised its full-year adjusted sales and EPS outlooks, citing robust demand in both commercial and defense sectors and a record backlog of $271 billion.

RTX highlighted significant investments and expansions, including a $200 million investment at the Pratt facility in Georgia and a $115 million expansion at Raytheon's Huntsville facility.

Operational highlights included a 23% increase in MRO output for the PW1100 engine and advancements in automation and digital solutions to improve productivity.

Management expressed confidence in future demand, with strategic initiatives focused on leveraging framework agreements with the Department of War to enhance production capabilities and support national security needs.

Full Transcript

Latif (Operator)

Chris Caleo

Neil Mitchell (Chief Financial Officer)

Nathan Ware (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Chris Caleo

Latif (Operator)

In the interest of time and to allow for broader participation, you are asked to limit yourself to one question. To ask a question you will need to press star 11 on your telephone. The first question comes from the line of Robert Stallard of Vertical Research. Please go ahead. Robert. Thanks very much.

Robert Stallard (Equity Analyst at Vertical Research)

Latif (Operator)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Peter Amant of Baird. Please go ahead, Peter.

Chris Caleo

Latif (Operator)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Miles Walton of Wolf Research. Please go ahead, Miles.

Miles Walton (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)

Neil Mitchell (Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Caleo

Latif (Operator)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Christine Luong of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead Christine.

Christine Luong (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Chris Caleo

Latif (Operator)

Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Mariana Perez Mora of BofA. Please go ahead, Mariana.

Mariana Perez Mora (Equity Analyst at BofA)

Good morning everyone. Thank you for taking my question. I wanted to follow up about the tariff impact. How is the impact so far after these new metal tariffs that were recently announced and also the Supreme Court ruling on ipa?

Neil Mitchell (Chief Financial Officer)

Latif (Operator)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Scott Deutschle of Deutsche Bank. Your line is open, Scott.

Scott Deutschle (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Neil Mitchell (Chief Financial Officer)

John Godin (Equity Analyst at Citi)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John Godin of Citi. Please go ahead, John.

Neil Mitchell (Chief Financial Officer)

Latif (Operator)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Seth Safeman of JP Morgan. Please go ahead, Seth.

Chris Caleo

Neil Mitchell (Chief Financial Officer)

Latif (Operator)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Sheila Kahiaglu of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Sheila Kahiaglu (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Neil Mitchell (Chief Financial Officer)

Gautam Kana (Equity Analyst at TD Cohen)

Neil Mitchell (Chief Financial Officer)

Latif (Operator)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Scott Mekus of Melius Research. Please go ahead, Scott.

Chris Caleo

Latif (Operator)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ken Herbert of rbccm. Please go ahead. Ken.

Neil Mitchell (Chief Financial Officer)

Latif (Operator)

Thank you. Our last question comes from the line of David Strauss of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead, David,

Neil Mitchell (Chief Financial Officer)

Latif (Operator)

Thank you. With that, I will now turn the call back over to Nathan Ware.

Nathan Ware (Vice President of Investor Relations)

All right, thanks, Latif.

Latif (Operator)

That concludes today's call. As always, the investor relations team will be available for follow up questions. So thank you all for joining us

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved