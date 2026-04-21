Valmont Industries Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Tuesday, Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Valmont Industries reported a 6.2% year-over-year increase in net sales to $1.03 billion, driven by strong performance in the North America utility sector, which saw a 27.4% sales growth.
Strategic initiatives include capacity expansion in the utility segment, with significant investments in infrastructure to meet growing demand, especially in North America, and ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency.
The company raised its 2026 outlook, projecting net sales of $4.2 to $4.4 billion and diluted EPS between $21.50 to $23.50, supported by strong pricing and volume in North America Utility.
Operational highlights include a focus on advancing high-value offerings and maintaining discipline in pricing, with strategic investments in technology and the aftermarket to support long-term growth.
Management highlighted the company's resilience in navigating challenging environments, such as the Middle East, and emphasized continued efforts to maximize US melt and pour steel to mitigate tariff impacts.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
John Schweitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Abner
Renee Campbell
Nathan Jones (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Good morning, everyone.
Abner
Hey, good morning, Nathan.
Nathan Jones (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Abner
Thanks. John, you want to take that one?
John Schweitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Nathan Jones (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Abner
Nathan Jones (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Thanks very much for taking the questions.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Chris Moore with CJS Securities. Please proceed.
Chris Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)
Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking a couple. Yeah. Recognizing you don't necessarily provide backlog on a quarterly basis, can you give any big picture thoughts in terms of, you know, kind of what it looks like today versus, you know, kind of year over year, sequentially?
Abner
Chris Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)
Very helpful. Maybe just one on ag. So maybe can you talk a little bit about rising fertilizer prices, potential impact on pivot demand? Not necessarily for 26. It sounds like there could be kind of lag in demand, but what might be felt in 27 and just how much visibility you have on that front.
Abner
Chris Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)
Terrific. I'll leave it there. Thanks so much.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Tomo Sano with JP Morgan. Please proceed.
Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Hello everyone and John, congrats on your new role.
John Schweitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you.
Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Thank you. And for North America Utility. Could you comment on any changes in pricing or the competitive landscape on pricing, power infrastructures? What gives you confidence in your ability to sustain or enhance pricing, especially as competitive dynamics evolve?
Abner
Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Thank you Avner. And follow up on AG margins have held up well despite lower sales. If the sales headwinds persist, what structural mix factors do you see as most critical for sustaining or even expanding margins in this segment, please?
John Schweitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Thank you, Joan. Yep.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Brian Drab with William Blair. Please proceed.
Brian Drab (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
John Schweitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Brian Drab (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Okay, but you can't size the incremental costs for us at all. You don't want to quantify that today. I don't want to press you too much on it, but that's what we're looking for.
John Schweitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. So I'd say your general range, how you're thinking about it, is approximately. Right. And, you know, I'll just add, right, we're seeing, we're seeing strong growth. Right. So that 20, 220 is going to easily be, you know, 250. So but as we grow and capitalize on the market, we'll, we'll pay more tariffs. But of course, we make very strong margins out of our plant in Mexico. So no concerns on our end. Right.
Brian Drab (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
John Schweitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Brian Drab (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Perfect. Okay, thank you very much.
OPERATOR
We have reached the end of our question and answer session. I will now turn the call over to Renee Campbell for closing remarks.
Renee Campbell
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